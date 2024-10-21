Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    30 years of broadcasting excellence: Honouring Alex Mthiyane

    Issued by Gagasi FM
    6 Jun 2025
    6 Jun 2025
    Gagasi FM is celebrating a true icon of broadcast journalism as seasoned radio personality Alex Mthiyane marks a remarkable 30 years in the broadcasting industry.

    Having started his journey at just 20, Mthiyane entered the world of broadcasting as a journalism student and intern news anchor at the public broadcaster. Despite being surrounded by some of the most revered voices in radio, he quickly rose through the ranks. He later transitioned from news and current affairs to hosting one of vernacular radio’s most pivotal morning shows – the Vuka Breakfast Show – which many credit for transforming prime time radio.

    30 years of broadcasting excellence: Honouring Alex Mthiyane

    In 2006, when Gagasi FM launched, Alex & the Morning Crew became the station’s very first show to go on air. It soon became one of Gagasi FM’s flagship offerings, setting the tone for what has grown into one of South Africa’s most influential urban radio brands.

    Currently, Mthiyane hosts the thought-provoking and popular Indaba, a current affairs show featuring weekly segments such as Business Indaba, Indaba yeSintu, and Sex Indaba, combining journalistic depth with engaging lifestyle content.

    “I’m humbled and grateful for the incredible journey I’ve been on for the past 30 years. God has been kind. To my loyal listeners, thank you for tuning in and allowing me to be a part of your daily lives. To my colleagues and mentors, thank you for your support, guidance and camaraderie. And to the radio and TV industry, thank you for providing a platform to share stories, connect with people and make a difference. I’m honoured to have been able to do what I love for so long, and I look forward what’s next,” says Mthiyane.

    Beyond the microphone, Mthiyane has held key management positions at Gagasi FM, including spokesperson, head of news and current affairs, and currently, head of audience experience. He credits the station’s board and leadership for their unwavering support throughout his career. He also pays tribute to late industry pioneers Mtholephi Mthimkhulu and Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande for their instrumental roles in his journey.

    To celebrate this milestone, the regional commercial radio station made a nostalgic move today by having Mthiyane host the Throwback Thursday edition of the station’s breakfast show, The Uprising, alongside Felix Hlophe and Minnie Ntuli. Listeners were taken through his broadcasting journey, revisiting pivotal moments in his career where he hosted high-profile and often controversial guests across the various shows he has led since the start of his career. Snippets of these epic moments can be found on Gagasi FM’s mobile app and website. The station will continue celebrating this broadcasting legend through a series of activities – stay tuned for more on this inspiring radio journey.

    Gagasi FM
    Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
