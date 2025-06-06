The DStv Schools Netball Challenge is coming to Durban

The DStv Schools Netball Challenge powered by Bestmed Medical Scheme (DSNC) lands in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend, giving local school teams the chance to compete for provincial glory and a ticket to national recognition.

The DSNC, powered by Bestmed Medical Scheme, is set to take place at Hoy Park in Durban on Saturday,7 June 2025. The DSNC celebrates young female athletes aged 16 to 19, offering a national platform for secondary school players across South Africa, including rural and urban areas to compete and gain exposure. With matches live streamed on the SuperSport Schools app, the tournament supports not only players but also develops skills for coaches and match officials.

Now in its fourth year, the DSNC has grown into one of the country’s largest school sports tournaments, with over 3700 high schools having registered for this year’s tournament. Since its launch in 2021, the tournament has tripled in size, helping identify future stars and creating pathways for national team selection.

A shining example of the tournament’s impact is KwaZulu-Natal’s Khombindlela High School, who were crowned Ubuntu Stream champions in 2024. The team’s performance, winning six of eight matches in the final round - earned them national recognition. Just months later, the school was named School of the Year at the KZN Sports Awards, acknowledging not only their sporting excellence, but also their commitment to academics and community development.

The schools to expect at the tournament this weekend include Our Lady of Fatima Dominican Convent School, Epworth School, Thandolwabasha Primary, Umlazi Comtech High, Sabela Senior Secondary, Siphosethu High, Thembalethu Primary, Velangezwi Secondary, Masibonisane Secondary, Ashton International College Ballito, Shayamoya Area Secondary, and Isikhalisezwe High.

The participating schools will go head-to-head in the netball tournament and the winning team from the game will move on to the national finals, set to take place in late July at Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen in Boksburg, Gauteng. Catch all the action live on SuperSport Schools (DStv channel 216) or stream the games anytime on the SuperSport Schools app.

