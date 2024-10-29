South Africa
    From interns to future industry leaders

    The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) continues to serve as a launchpad for aspiring filmmakers and young creatives who want to make their mark in the entertainment industry. The recently graduated MTF Class of 2024/25 is already finding its footing – some have joined major production companies like M-Net, while others have taken the leap to start their own businesses, building on the skills and networks developed during the programme.
    Issued by MultiChoice
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Thomo Tshipinyane, co-founder of Eyes on Lens Films, a production company that was established when he was still a student at the Tshwane University of Technology. Tshipinyane recently wrapped a web series titled Banyaneng, a coming-of-age story highlighting the realities of young women navigating varsity life in Pretoria. Tshipinyane served as the head writer, director and storyliner on the project.

    He’s now working on two short films, “Verses My Brother Taught Me” and “Waiting for Papa”, where he also takes the lead as writer and director.

    His business partner, Kgomotso Matlhabe, who is also steadily finding his footing in the industry, is a recent MTF graduate as well. Matlhabe is a director at Eyes on Lens Films, a company co-founded by fellow MTF alum Thomo Tshipinyane, with whom he continues to collaborate. He is also gaining behind-the-scenes experience in commercial production, currently working as a camera assistant on a Volkswagen corporate advert that is still in production.

    Katlego Dinga, originally from Polokwane, is currently working with M-Net as an online editor on Ditaba and Gogo’s Heist, two films developed by her MTF cohort. Beyond editing, Dinga co-wrote Ditaba and took on the role of digital imaging technician for both productions.

    Most recently, she joined the crew for Levels, an upcoming Mzansi Magic show, where she also contributed as a voice-over artist, an opportunity that reflects her openness to exploring different aspects of production.

    The journey from intern to established creative professional doesn’t happen overnight. But what the MTF programme offers is a practical space to begin, through hands-on learning, teamwork, and exposure to the demands of real productions. While the graduates featured here might still be at the genesis of their careers, their early steps show how industry training can support real-world progress.

    Every career starts differently, but these alumni are already adding their voices to South African film and television, drawing from real experiences and a strong foundation built through MTF.

    MultiChoice
    We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return.
