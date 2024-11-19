SA's film industry attracts over R5bn foreign investment boosting tourism

South Africa’s film industry is driving significant growth in the tourism economy, attracting global filmmakers and foreign investments. Between November 2023 and June 2024, the sector secured R2.52bn in foreign production investments, with projections expected to surpass R5bn by October 2025.

The growth cements South Africa's status as a global film production hub, boosting the economy and strengthening its appeal in business tourism and travel.

Impact on tourism and hospitality

From November 2023 to August 2024, the ripple effect on the tourism sector has been significant. International production crews booked over 59,000 hotel bed nights, injecting nearly R148m into South Africa's hospitality industry, with an average spend of R2,500 per night.

"It is also important to note that film production has a strong multiplier effect. It has been estimated that for every Rand spent on film production in South Africa, an additional R2.50 is generated in the local economy," says Bobby Amm, CEO of CPASA (Commercial Producers Association South Africa).

Additional spending on transport, dining, and recreation highlights the significance of foreign filmmakers as high-value business tourists.

Competitive advantages and economic benefits

James Byrne, Founder of ITFFA and a leading voice in South Africa’s film industry, remarked: "The financial impact of international productions reaches far beyond the film sector. Our unique locations, skilled crews, and competitive exchange rates have positioned South Africa as a top destination for global film projects.

"This activity not only fuels job creation but invigorates local businesses and fosters growth across multiple sectors. With the right support, the South African film industry will continue to catalyse economic expansion and international tourism."

Employment and support for local businesses

The film industry’s contribution to employment is equally impressive, having created 26,573 jobs for local freelance crew members and performers over the past eight months.

This robust activity supports hundreds of small businesses, from catering services to equipment rentals, amplifying the sector's influence across various industries. Government recognition of the film sector as a key economic driver further solidifies its role in providing employment opportunities, particularly for young South Africans under the age of 35.

Empowering the next generation

Neo Mokuene, known as “The Black Tony Stark” and a Board Director of ITFFA, as well as a leader of the YCSC (Young Creatives Challenge), commented: "The South African film industry is not just about storytelling; it’s about creating a platform for young people to step into their power.

Through initiatives like the YCSC, we are nurturing the next generation of filmmakers by equipping them with tools, resources, and opportunities to shape their futures.

"By embracing youth-driven innovation and talent, we not only solidify our position as a global leader in film but also ensure sustainable job creation and skills development. The potential of South Africa’s youth is limitless, and the film industry is their stage."