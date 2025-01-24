Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rennies BCD TravelIndex HotelsThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    CIFFT, UN Tourism sign MoU to promote sustainable tourism advertising

    24 Jan 2025
    24 Jan 2025
    The International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance sustainable practices in tourism and advertising.
    Source: Supplied | UN Tourism - Representatives from UN Tourism, CIFFT and Normmal.
    Source: Supplied | UN Tourism - Representatives from UN Tourism, CIFFT and Normmal.

    The MoU was signed by UN Tourism secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili and CIFFT director Alexander V. Kammel, and aims to align tourism promotion with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

    Commitment to sustainable tourism goals

    The agreement underscores the organisations’ dedication to fostering responsible tourism practices. By leveraging audiovisual storytelling, the partnership aims to inspire global change and promote sustainable production practices in tourism content creation.

    Facilitated by the UN Tourism Affiliate Members and Public-Private Collaboration Department, the MoU seeks to reduce environmental impact and drive a shift toward responsible and conscious tourism promotion models.

    It also aims to drive innovation in tourism communication by supporting brands, destinations, and services in developing award-winning video marketing strategies that align with sustainability and responsible tourism practices.

    “Tourism communication goes beyond simply showcasing destinations—it’s about driving meaningful action toward a more sustainable industry. By joining forces with our affiliate member CIFFT, we can redefine the standards for responsible and impactful audiovisual tourism promotion and advertising,” said Pololikashvili.

    Expanding partnerships for a green future

    Since 1989, CIFFT has been a global leader in recognizing and promoting excellence in tourism video marketing through its prestigious network of festivals and the annual World Tourism Film Awards.

    On the same day, CIFFT signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spanish creative agency Normmal. Signed by Alexander V. Kammel and Normmal CEO and founder Alberto Fernández, this collaboration establishes Normmal as a key partner in redefining tourism advertising standards through environmentally conscious and forward-thinking approaches.

    “Tourism communication has the power to shape perceptions and influence behaviours. By partnering with UN Tourism and Normmal, we are driving meaningful change in the industry, ensuring that green practices become the cornerstone of how we promote responsibly and sustainably,” said Kammel, CIFFT director.

    Read more: film industry, tourism industry, tourism advertising, United Nations World Tourism Organization, tourism and travel, tourism film, International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz