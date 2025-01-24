CIFFT, UN Tourism sign MoU to promote sustainable tourism advertising

The International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance sustainable practices in tourism and advertising.

Source: Supplied | UN Tourism - Representatives from UN Tourism, CIFFT and Normmal.

The MoU was signed by UN Tourism secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili and CIFFT director Alexander V. Kammel, and aims to align tourism promotion with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Commitment to sustainable tourism goals

The agreement underscores the organisations’ dedication to fostering responsible tourism practices. By leveraging audiovisual storytelling, the partnership aims to inspire global change and promote sustainable production practices in tourism content creation.

Facilitated by the UN Tourism Affiliate Members and Public-Private Collaboration Department, the MoU seeks to reduce environmental impact and drive a shift toward responsible and conscious tourism promotion models.

It also aims to drive innovation in tourism communication by supporting brands, destinations, and services in developing award-winning video marketing strategies that align with sustainability and responsible tourism practices.

“Tourism communication goes beyond simply showcasing destinations—it’s about driving meaningful action toward a more sustainable industry. By joining forces with our affiliate member CIFFT, we can redefine the standards for responsible and impactful audiovisual tourism promotion and advertising,” said Pololikashvili.

Expanding partnerships for a green future

Since 1989, CIFFT has been a global leader in recognizing and promoting excellence in tourism video marketing through its prestigious network of festivals and the annual World Tourism Film Awards.

On the same day, CIFFT signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spanish creative agency Normmal. Signed by Alexander V. Kammel and Normmal CEO and founder Alberto Fernández, this collaboration establishes Normmal as a key partner in redefining tourism advertising standards through environmentally conscious and forward-thinking approaches.

“Tourism communication has the power to shape perceptions and influence behaviours. By partnering with UN Tourism and Normmal, we are driving meaningful change in the industry, ensuring that green practices become the cornerstone of how we promote responsibly and sustainably,” said Kammel, CIFFT director.