Honouring excellence in tourism storytelling through film, the 7th edition of the Japan World’s Tourism Film Festival was held in Maniwa from 17-19 March 2025.

Winners of Japan World's Tourism Film Festival 2025

Aside from the awards ceremony, the event welcomed industry professionals from around the world to experience a diverse programme of film screenings, masterclasses, and immersive cultural experiences, where they could engage in discussions on the evolving landscape of tourism filmmaking and exchange ideas with industry leaders.

This year, the festival received entries from across 101 countries. At the award ceremony on 19 March, more than 50 productions were recognised across multiple categories in both the national and international competitions.

Top awards

The International Grand Prix went to “Falling for Autumn,” a promotional video by Switzerland Tourism. It is the latest episode in Switzerland Tourism's series featuring Roger Federer, now joined by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. The campaign also received the Gold Award in the Tourism Destination Countries Category.

Along with the winners in the Tourism Destinations Countries Category were the Montenegro National Tourism Organisation (Montenegro) with a Gold Award, and the Slovenian Tourism Board (Slovenia) and Tourism Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan) with Silver Awards.

In the Regions Category, the winners were the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia (Indonesia), which secured two Gold Awards. Higashikishu Regional Organisation (Japan), Kochi Tourism (India), and the Municipalities of Campo de Gibraltar (Spain) were honored with Silver Awards.

The Cities Category awarded Gold Awards to videos from Sakai (Japan) and Oleiros Municipality (Portugal), while Wisła City (Poland), Chiayi City Government (Taiwan), Zagreb Tourism Board (Croatia), and Gois Municipality (Portugal) received Silver Awards.

In the Tourism Products Category, Turismo Rias Baixas - Deputación De Pontevedra (Spain), Aaron Nathanson (Japan), and the Slovenian Tourism Board (Slovenia) received Gold Awards, whereas Viana Festas (Portugal) and Promperu (Peru) were recognized with Silver Awards.

Finally, in the Tourism Services Category, Hilton Kyoto (Japan) and Nuri (Portugal) were awarded Gold Awards, while PortugalNTN, Lda (Portugal), Amami Islands Council (Japan), and Iberostar Beachfront Resorts (Spain) received Silver Awards.

The production "Chill Chiayi City", by the Chiayi City Government (Taiwan) was honored with the Grand Prix in the Asian Competition.

For more information or to view the winning submissions, visit: https://jwtff.world/