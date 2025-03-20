Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to launch flight route to Addis Ababa

Etihad Airways will start flying to Addis Ababa in October this year under a joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines, Abu Dhabi's hub carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

An Etihad Airways plane lands at Heathrow during Storm Isha in London, Britain, 22 January 2024. Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

Under the deal, which includes a codeshare arrangement, Etihad will start direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the Ethiopian capital on 1 October, while the African carrier will start flying to Abu Dhabi from 15 July.

Reuters reported Etihad is planning to launch an IPO no earlier than next month, according to sources.

The carrier has been expanding its destinations as part of plans to boost the UAE's capital role as a tourism hub and Addis Ababa will be its 15th new destination for 2025.