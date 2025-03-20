Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesSam HospitalityCity Lodge HotelsSure Mithas TravelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tourism Travel

    Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to launch flight route to Addis Ababa

    Etihad Airways will start flying to Addis Ababa in October this year under a joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines, Abu Dhabi's hub carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.
    By Josephine Mason and Federico Maccioni
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    An Etihad Airways plane lands at Heathrow during Storm Isha in London, Britain, 22 January 2024. Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
    An Etihad Airways plane lands at Heathrow during Storm Isha in London, Britain, 22 January 2024. Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

    Under the deal, which includes a codeshare arrangement, Etihad will start direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the Ethiopian capital on 1 October, while the African carrier will start flying to Abu Dhabi from 15 July.

    Reuters reported Etihad is planning to launch an IPO no earlier than next month, according to sources.

    The carrier has been expanding its destinations as part of plans to boost the UAE's capital role as a tourism hub and Addis Ababa will be its 15th new destination for 2025.

    Read more: Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, new routes, extra flights, Etihad Airlines, new route, flight routes expanded, flight route, new flight routes, new flight route
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Josephine Mason and Federico Maccioni

    Reporting by Josephine Mason, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Nia Williams
    Related
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz