Local liquor traders recognised for responsible trading with Cape Town Experience

A group of liquor traders from across the country recently enjoyed a memorable trip to Cape Town, rewarded for their commitment to responsible liquor trading. Facilitated by Heineken Beverages through its Reward Programme, the initiative recognises traders who prioritise compliance, community safety, and sustainable business practices as part of Heineken Beverages' broader Tavern Transformation efforts.

Promoting responsible trading

Heineken Beverages is empowering liquor traders through ongoing training and incentives, ensuring they adhere to liquor license conditions, responsible sales practices, and safe trading environments. By following compliance guidelines – such as adhering to trading hours, refusing sales to minors and pregnant women, and displaying responsible drinking signage – traders protect their businesses and create safer communities.

Cape Town Experience and bakkie grand prize draw

Winning traders visited Heineken Beverages' brand homes in Cape Town and Stellenbosch, including Durbanville Hills and JC Le Roux. For many, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with many flying for the first time.

"I thought compliance was just about having a liquor license, but now I see it’s about running a responsible business that benefits my customers and community," said Richard Pila, owner of Mmachene Liquor Store in Moletji, Polokwane.

According to Onicca Timane, of Michaque's Tavern in Rustenburg, North West: "Winning this trip and visiting Cape Town was beyond my expectations. I’ve learned how responsible trading can improve my business and create safer spaces for my customers."

A major highlight of the trip was the grand prize lucky draw for a brand-new bakkie, which took place on the final day. The winner, Sphephelo Chonco of African Sun in Greytown, KZN, shared his gratitude: “We are always told when you do good you will see heaven but it was like receiving our heavenly prize here on earth. It was good that you get rewarded for doing what you actually should be doing on a daily basis so it did give us that encouragement. Also, we are very humbled and we highly appreciate the reward, and we are going to even spread the word more that when you comply, along the way you may get rewards for doing what the liquor authority is expecting us to do.”

Heineken Beverages’ commitment

The Reward Programme has helped over 20,000 traders improve compliance, raising rates from 71% to over 80%. Over R14m in rewards have been distributed, benefitting more than 16,500 customers.

"Responsible trading is key to the liquor industry's sustainability. By providing training, resources, and incentives, we’re fostering a culture of compliance that benefits businesses and communities alike," said Millicent Maroga, Heineken Beverages’ Corporate Affairs director.

Safer spaces and economic growth

Compliance transforms taverns into welcoming spaces where customers can socialise responsibly. The introduction of food services creates jobs, strengthens local economies, and enhances the customer experience. These efforts align with Heineken Beverages' Tavern Transformation strategy, aimed at equipping traders with the tools they need to build thriving and sustainable businesses.



