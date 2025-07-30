Bernini x Glamour: A sophisticated new season of lifestyle moments

Bernini, South Africa’s only real sparkling spritzer made from wine, is proud to announce the return of its partnership with Glamour Magazine, ushering in a fresh chapter of elegant, lifestyle-led events designed for modern women who live life beautifully, their way.

This year’s partnership builds on the success of last year’s collaboration, promising even more beautiful experiences designed to inspire and delight.

The first stop on this journey? Glamour’s Most Glamorous, an iconic celebration of style, confidence, and real connection, held at the luxurious Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Fourways, Johannesburg. The perfect setting for Bernini Mimosa: our real sparkling spritzer blended with real orange juice and delicate bubbles that’s redefining brunches and beyond.

Because the perfect mix isn’t just in the can, it’s in the moment. It’s about friends coming together to make unforgettable memories by embracing life with audacity and elegance, one delicious sip at a time. The perfect mix is brunch, friends, and new Bernini Mimosa. Now available in both a sophisticated 500ml can and a sleek 300ml option, designed for those who appreciate both sophistication and convenience.

‘Bernini is about real connections, effortless sophistication, and showing up as your full self, whether you're dressing up for drinks on the town, or keeping it casual with friends,’ says Slate Solomons, Assistant Brand Manager for Bernini SA. ‘This partnership with Glamour is the perfect platform to bring this to life.’

Together, Bernini and Glamour will host a curated series of events throughout the year, each one an opportunity to enjoy real moments, real connections, and unmistakable style.

Stay tuned to Bernini and Glamour’s official platforms for more on what’s next.

Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. Alcohol Not for Persons Under 18 Years.

About Bernini

Bernini is a range of real sparkling spritzers made from wine with flavours, perfectly served ice-cold from the bottle, in a flute or coupe glass for any occasion with the squad. This premium sparkling alcoholic grape beverage is for women who have the audacity to live a little. From sunset drinks, summer picnics, brunches and lunches, poolside parties, and girls' nights in or out on the town. Available at all major retailers in a sleek 300ml Can and a sophisticated 500ml Can for additional value. Follow #BerniniMimosa #RealSparklingSpritzer #PerfectlyMixed on Bernini’s socials to find out more.

