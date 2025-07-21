Retail FMCG
    Welcoming Ruud van den Eijnden to Heineken Beverages

    Heineken Beverages is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruud van den Eijnden as the company’s new sales director.
    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    21 Jul 2025
    Welcoming Ruud van den Eijnden to Heineken Beverages

    He brings a wealth of international experience, having most recently served as commercial director for Heineken Europe, and prior to that, led the global sales function across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

    With more than 30 years of commercial leadership across Heineken and other multinationals, Van den Eijnden brings strategic clarity, operational excellence, and deep market insight to the role. Van den Eijnden is no stranger to South Africa. Many will remember him as the former managing director of Heineken South Africa from 2015 to 2018. His return signals an exciting chapter for Heineken Beverages as the company continues to drive performance, strengthen customer relationships, and position itself for long-term growth.

    “We are confident that Ruud’s expertise and strong connection to the region will support our ongoing journey to deliver commercial excellence across all markets,” said Jordi Borrut, managing director of Heineken Beverages.

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.
