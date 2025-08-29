Subscribe & Follow
All the 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards finalists
This remarkable engagement serves as a strong indication of South Africa's dynamic development in the digital and online technology sectors
Stephen Paxton, the founder of the awards, now in their thirteenth consecutive year, remarks on the extraordinary calibre of this year's submissions.
“The submissions, which encompassed a diverse array of campaigns, surpassed our highest expectations and proved to be profoundly inspiring.”
Substantial influence of virality
An analysis of the entries indicated a significant increase in influencer marketing, technical innovation, and strategic content marketing efforts that conveyed meaningful narratives resonating with audiences.
Notably, the substantial influence of virality emerged in various campaigns, particularly highlighting the effectiveness of low-budget initiatives.
Additionally, a growing number of brands are courageously exploring the exciting potential of artificial intelligence (AI).
Paxton adds to the 30 esteemed judges. “Thank you for your unwavering commitment and invaluable insights over the past three weeks.”
The winners will be announced live at the Awards Gala Ceremony on Tuesday, 23 September at the NH Sandton, arrival time: 18h00 and event ends: 23h30 to midnight.
To purchase seats and team tables (10 per table), please email natasha@lavello.co.za
Details and costs to attend the awards can be found here
All the finalists
|CORPORATE CATEGORIES
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|Company
|Agency
|Campaign Name
|Absa
|On Point PR and Lifestyle Management
|AbsaXTakealot House of Beauty
|Amstel
|Dentsu Red Star
|Amstel Radler Re-Launch
|Bonitas Medical Aid
|Adclick Africa
|Bonitas For All Life Stages
|Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki
|365 Digital Media
|Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
|Clicks Group
|Clicks & Vaseline Cera Glow
|Debonairs Pizza
|The MediaShop & Lucid
|Pizza Wrap
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Net#work BBDO
|Keep Them Guessing
|PepsiCo South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel & PHD
|Weet-Bix Flavourites
|PepsiCo South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel, IMA SA (Pty) Ltd, MSports Marketing
|Simba x KFC: Original Recipe campaign
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Penquin Advertising and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki ROI Rocket
|Telkom
|Dentsu Data
|Merkury for Telkom
|The Beverage Company
|Hellosquare
|Reboost Watermelon Splash
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Express Yourself in 100 Colours
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|Vaseline Cera Glow & Clicks Live Shopping
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|Vodacom V-Up Summer
|Vodacom
|VML
|Vodacom’s 30th Birthday
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|Vodacom Postpaid Black Friday
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|THE NIGHT SCHOOL LIFE-SAVING PLATFORM
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation
|Absa
|Flume Digital Marketing, On Point PR, Lifestyle Management
|Absa Group Tyla Concert
|Absa
|On Point PR and Lifestyle Management
|AbsaXTakealot House of Beauty
|Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki
|365 Digital Media
|Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
|Clicks Group
|Clicks Beauty Playground 2024
|Estee Lauder
|Lumico
|Foundation for the Nation
|Heineken Beverages (Amstel)
|Accenture Song, Dentsu Red Star, AIR Agency, Red Pepper Pictures
|Friends of Amstel
|KFC Africa
|Punkystarfish
|KENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
|MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications
|MPA Day 2024
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Ya Rona House
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation: 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|PepsiCo South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel, PHD, IMA SA (Pty) Ltd, EVG Media, Hirt and Carter, MSports Marketing
|Simba x KFC: Original Recipe campaign
|PepsiCo South Africa
|MullenLowe South Africa
|7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
|PepsiCo South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel & PHD
|Simba: For The Love of Tomato Sauce
|SuperSport
|Blue Robot
|SuperFan Engagement Challenge
|Transnet
|Brand Leadership Group
|Transnet Red Table Podcast
|Unilever South Africa
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Unlock Your Green Flag with Knorr
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|AXE - Comic Con Africa 2024
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Express Yourself in 100 Colours
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|Vodacom World – Easter Egg Hunt
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Women Presidents Organization
|Flow Communications
|WPO #2025EEF campaign
|Best Online Competition
|Absa
|Flume Digital Marketing
|Absa Group Tyla Concert
|Budget Insurance
|Penquin Advertising
|Bill Blaster - Reframing the Way South Africans See Insurance
|Heineken Beverages
|Dentsu Red Star
|UCL Delivery
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Most Innovative App Developed
|Global Business Solutions
|Disciplinary Enquiry Bots
|NEXT ORBIT
|Docaroo.ai
|Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology
|Richfield Mobile Application
|Shyft, powered by Standard Bank
|Shyft
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|African Bank
|House of Brave
|Fashionable Banking
|African Bank
|House Of Brave
|Neema Silent Walk
|Amstel
|Dentsu Red Star
|Amstel Radler Re-Launch
|Bed Bath Home
|Correlate
|Hospitality Checks Out Online
|Castle Lite
|Blue Robot
|Extra Cold Quest
|Estee Lauder
|Lumico
|Foundation for the Nation
|Finance365
|Correlate
|Busting Banner Blindness
|Momentum
|Techsys Digital
|She Owns Her Success
|Ringside Fitness
|Lucky Hustle
|The Legacy of Ludumo Lamati
|Telkom
|Dentsu Data
|Merkury for Telkom
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Beautifies the Digital Shelf
|Unilever South Africa
|VML
|Dove Real Beauty Generation
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|The Night School Life-Saving Platform
|Best Low Budget Campaign
|AB InBev
|Draftline
|Afrikaraoke Street Challenge
|Absa
|On Point PR and Lifestyle Management
|AbsaXTakealot House of Beauty
|African Bank
|House Of Brave
|Neema Silent Walk
|Bonitas Medical Aid
|Adclick Africa
|Bonitas For All Life Stages
|Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki
|365 Digital Media
|Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Net#work BBDO
|Keep Them Guessing
|MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications
|MPA Day 2024
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation: 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|PluxNet
|Spitfire Inbound
|Fibre50: Connected for Less
|Ringside Fitness
|Lucky Hustle
|The Legacy of Ludumo Lamati
|Standard Bank South Africa
|VML
|Standard Bank Budget Speech Blow by Blow
|SuperSport
|Blue Robot
|SuperSport’s SA20 SuperFan Engagement Challenge
|Takealot
|Blue Robot
|Takealot Ultimate Checkout Sale
|TEARS Foundation
|DarkMatter
|Soothing the Nation
|The Crazy Store
|Flume Digital Marketing
|Deck the halls with CRAZY Savings
|Unilever South Africa
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Rap Your Bar with Sunlight Bar
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|Vaseline Cera Glow & Clicks Live Shopping
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|When you see it
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|Castle Lite
|Blue Robot
|Extra Cold Quest
|Tiger Brands
|Hellosquare
|Albany Breaducation
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|Vodacom V-Up Summer
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|When You See It
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Blogging Excellence
|Chas Everitt International
|Stratitude
|Chas Everitt International Property Group Blog
|Hippo
|Pitch SM
|The Complete Car Guide (SA)
|Nedbank Limited
|MoneyEDGE
|Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
|AB InBev
|DraftLine
|Messages of Support
|Engen
|Mscsports
|Engen Champions
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Net#work BBDO
|Keep Them Guessing
|Mondelez South Africa
|VML
|They’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens.
|Mondelez South Africa
|OGILVY
|#RealMzansiNames
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
|PepsiCo South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel & PHD
|Weet-Bix Flavourites
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Woolworths
|This Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|Castle Lite
|Blue Robot
|Extra Cold Quest
|Clicks Group
|Play to Win
|Aware.org
|WONDER
|Makers of Tomorrow - Party in your Pocket
|Aware.org
|WONDER
|Makers of Tomorrow - Zombie Party
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|Vodacom V-Up Summer: Count The V’s’ Gamification
|Best Community Engagement Award
|AB InBev
|iProspect
|Corona Cero Olympics
|AB InBev
|DraftLine
|Messages of Support
|AB InBev
|Draftline
|Afrikaraoke Street Challenge
|GoldBits
|Shift ONE Digital
|GoldBits App
|KFC Africa
|Punkystarfish
|KENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Machine_
|No Lay’s No Game
|Standard Bank South Africa
|VML
|Standard Bank Budget Speech Blow by Blow
|Umlazi Mega City
|Mbuso Media
|Azidle Ekhaya With Maka Enzo
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|Cleanipedia - Countdown To Clean
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Excellence In Content Marketing
|AB InBev
|Dentsu Performance
|Corona Cero Olympics
|Bonitas Medical Aid
|Adclick Africa
|Bonitas For All Life Stages
|Bryte Insurance
|Instinctif Partners
|#PackBryte: Redefining Insurance Through Data, Design, and Digital Culture
|Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki
|365 Digital Media
|Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
|Debonairs Pizza
|The MediaShop & Lucid
|Pizza Wrap
|Exxaro
|Idea Engineers
|Repositioning Resilience: Exxaro's 2025 Annual Financial Results
|FUTURELIFE® (PepsiCo)
|TDMC
|From Shelf to Self
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Reimagining Rural Education campaign
|Heineken Beverages (Amstel)
|Accenture Song, Dentsu Red Star, AIR Agency, Red Pepper Pictures
|Friends of Amstel
|Jacaranda FM
|Her Perfect Pitch
|John Deere Financial
|Lumico
|Plant the Seed to Success
|KFC Africa
|Punkystarfish
|KENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
|LEGO South Africa
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Leveraging the weird & wonderful of Mzansi to build community
|Mondelez South Africa
|VML
|They’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens.
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Ya Rona House
|Oppenheimer Memorial Trust
|Flow Communications
|Reframing Philanthropy campaign
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Publicis-Machine
|Bake it Better
|PepsiCo South Africa
|DNA Brand Architects
|Lay's_No Lay’s, No Game”
|Shein
|Dialogue Communications
|Shein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
|Standard Bank South Africa
|VML
|Standard Bank Budget Speech Blow by Blow
|The Crazy Store
|Flume Digital Marketing
|Deck the halls with CRAZY Savings
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|LIFE ON THE MIND
|Woolworths
|This Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
|Woolworths
|Finding Home
|Woolworths
|La Difference
|Best Online PR Campaign
|Absa
|On Point PR and Lifestyle Management
|Absa Cape Epic
|African Union Sports Council
|Flow Communications
|Keep Moving Campaign
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Ya Rona House
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation: 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Shein
|Dialogue Communications
|Shein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
|South African Airways
|Flow Communications
|SAA is here to stay
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|Dove Express Yourself in 100 Colours
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|Chas Everitt International
|Stratitude
|CREATING SMILES
|Engen
|Mscsports
|Engen Champions
|Indwe Risk Services
|Stratitude
|Hello Indwe
|Jacaranda FM
|Her Perfect Pitch
|Aware.org
|WONDER
|Makers of Tomorrow - No to Underage Drinking
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Net#work BBDO
|Keep Them Guessing
|Mondelez South Africa
|VML
|They’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens.
|Mondelez South Africa
|OGILVY
|#RealMzansiNames
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Now More People Can Premium
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Machine_
|Bake it Better Masterclass Series
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Machine_
|No Lay’s No Game
|PepsiCo South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel, PHD South Africa, IMS SA (Pty) Ltd, EVG Media, Hirt and Carter, MSports Marketing
|Simba x KFC: Original Recipe campaign
|PepsiCo South Africa
|MullenLowe South Africa
|7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
|Sasol
|Bluecloud AI
|Sasol Rewards Thela Baba
|TEARS Foundation
|DarkMatter
|Soothing the Nation
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|Vodacom V-Up Summer
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|The Night School Life-Saving Platform
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Woolworths
|This Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
|Most Viral Campaign
|Engen
|Mscsports
|Engen Champions
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Net#work BBDO
|Keep Them Guessing
|MPA Alliance
|Flow Communications
|MPA Day 2024
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Ya Rona House
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Accenture Song
|NikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
|Sasol
|Bluecloud AI
|Sasol Rewards Thela Baba
|Simba (PepsiCo)
|M&C Saatchi Abel & PHD
|Simba: For The Love of Tomato Sauce
|Volkswagen South Africa
|OGILVY
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|Woolworths
|This Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
|Woolworths
|Finding Home
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|Bed Bath Home
|Correlate
|Hospitality Checks Out Online
|Mondelez South Africa
|OGILVY, Publicis-Starcom
|Cadbury Mzansi Names
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
|Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki
|365 Digital Media
|Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
|Engen
|Mscsports
|Engen Champions
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Net#work BBDO
|Keep Them Guessing
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Ya Rona House
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation ZA Rights campaign
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Accenture Song
|#OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
|PepsiCo South Africa
|MullenLowe South Africa
|7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
|PepsiCo South Africa
|M&C Saatchi Abel & PHD
|Simba - For The Love of Tomato Sauce
|Standard Bank South Africa
|VML
|Standard Bank Budget Speech Blow by Blow
|The Beverage Company
|Hellosquare
|Reboost Watermelon Splash
|Unilever South Africa
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Unlock Your Green Flag with Knorr
|Unilever South Africa
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Rap Your Bar with Sunlight Bar
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|AXE - Comic Con Africa 2024
|Woolworths
|This Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign
|Amstel
|Dentsu Red Star
|Amstel Radler Re-Launch
|BUCO
|Algorithm Agency & MobiClicks
|Begin with Buco
|Clicks Group
|ClubCard Loyalty
|Hollard Insure
|Flow Communications
|Elf yourself!
|MiWay
|Dentsu Performance
|MiCashBack Launch 2025
|Momentum
|Techsys Digital
|She Owns Her Success
|Ringside Fitness
|Lucky Hustle
|The Legacy of Ludumo Lamati
|SA Heart
|The MediaShop & Lucid
|Check My Beat
|Unilever South Africa
|Oliver Marketing
|Lifebuoy Global Handwashing Day 2024
|Virgin Active
|Rookdigital & Kintaro
|Leave the Cult Campaign
|Best Email Marketing Campaign
|Clicks Group
|Broscape
|FUTURELIFE® (PepsiCo)
|TDMC
|From Shelf to Self
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Reimagining Rural Education campaign
|Best CRM Strategy Campaign
|Bonitas Medical Aid
|Adclick Africa
|Bonitas For All Life Stages
|Clicks Group
|ClubCard loyalty programme
|FUTURELIFE® (PepsiCo)
|TDMC
|From Shelf to Self
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Spitfire Inbound & Penquin Advertising
|Driving Loyalty Through CRM Excellence
|Takealot
|Blue Robot
|Takealot Ultimate Checkout Sale
|AGENCY CATEGORIES
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Agency
|Company
|Campaign Name
|Hailr and XR Growth Lab
|uCreate
|Wild Space "Space Grannies" AR Activation
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|Blue Robot
|Castle Lite
|Extra Cold Quest
|Dentsu Red Star
|Amstel
|Amstel Radler Re-Launch
|Dentsu Red Star
|Heineken Beverages
|Pulse – Spend can be misleading
|Futureborn
|Hi Tec
|Run Through Time
|OGILVY
|Volkswagen South Africa
|The Night School Life-Saving Platform
|Rookdigital & Dentsu RedStar
|Heineken Beverages
|Savanna Neat
|Rookdigital & PHD
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Aftercare
|Vicinity Media
|Lay’s
|Game-on technology unlocks high-impact omnichannel
|VML
|Unilever South Africa
|Dove Real Beauty Generation
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|Accenture Song
|PepsiCo South Africa
|NikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
|Bluecloud AI
|Sasol
|Sasol Rewards Thela Baba
|iProspect
|AB InBev
|Corona Cero Olympics
|Dialogue Communications
|Shein
|Shein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Nelson Mandela Foundation: 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Flow Communications
|MPA Alliance
|MPA Day 2024
|Happy Friday Creative
|Liberty
|Liberty Asking for a Friend
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Ya Rona House
|M&C Saatchi Abel & PHD
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Simba: For The Love of Tomato Sauce
|Machine_
|PepsiCo South Africa – SASKO Bakeries
|SAM’s Stacks
|Mscsports
|Engen
|Engen Champions
|Net#work BBDO
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Keep Them Guessing
|OGILVY
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|On Point PR and Lifestyle Management
|Absa
|TylaXAbsa
|M&C Saatchi Abel & PHD
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Weet-Bix Flavourites
|Publicis-Digitas SA
|SAT
|Gimme Summer
|Publicis-Starcom
|Mondelez South Africa
|Oreo Our Way
|Publicis-Starcom
|Mondelez South Africa
|Cadbury LunchBar Bra Lucas
|Punkystarfish
|KFC Africa
|KENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
|The MediaShop & Lucid
|Debonairs Pizza
|Pizza Wrap
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency
|2Stories
|Shyft - Standard Bank
|Shyft Squadcation
|365 Digital Media
|Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki
|Old Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
|Blue Robot
|Castle Lite
|Extra Cold Quest
|Correlate
|Bed Bath Home
|Hospitality Checks Out Online
|Correlate
|GoSolr
|Solar Where You Shouldn’t
|Futureborn
|Hi-Tec South Africa
|Run Through Time
|Hellosquare
|The Beverage Company
|Reboost Watermelon Splash
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Ya Rona House
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Medium Agency
|Dentsu Red Star
|Heineken Beverages
|UCL Delivery
|Machine_
|PepsiCo South Africa – SASKO Bakeries
|SAM’s Stacks
|Mscsports
|Engen
|Engen Champions
|Net#work BBDO
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Keep Them Guessing
|The MediaShop & Lucid
|SA Heart
|Check My Beat
|The MediaShop & Lucid
|Debonairs Pizza
|Pizza Wrap
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Large Agency
|Accenture Song, Dentsu Red Star, AIR Agency, Red Pepper Pictures
|Heineken Beverages (Amstel)
|Friends of Amstel
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever South Africa
|Cleanipedia -Countdown To Clean
|OGILVY, Publicis-Starcom
|Mondelez South Africa
|Cadbury Mzansi Names
|VML
|Unilever South Africa
|Dove Real Beauty Generation
|VML
|Mondelez South Africa
|They’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Bluecloud AI
|Sasol
|Sasol Rewards Thela Baba
|Dialogue in Partnership with People Have Influence
|Shein
|Shein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
|Hellosquare
|The Beverage Company
|Reboost Watermelon Splash
|House of Brave
|African Bank
|Fashionable Banking
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Ya Rona House
|Mediology
|Tetmosol
|#MySkinTrustsTetmosol
|MullenLowe South Africa
|Unilever South Africa
|Rap Your Bar with Sunlight Bar
|MullenLowe South Africa
|PepsiCo South Africa
|7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
|Net#work BBDO
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Keep Them Guessing
|OGILVY
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|OGILVY
|Mondelez South Africa
|#RealMzansiNames
|Oliver Marketing
|Unilever South Africa
|Cleanipedia - Countdown To Clean
|On Point PR and Lifestyle Management
|Absa
|TylaXAbsa
|Punkystarfish
|KFC Africa
|KENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
|The MediaShop & Lucid
|Debonairs Pizza
|Pizza Wrap
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Accenture Song, Dentsu Red Star, AIR Agency, Red Pepper Pictures
|Heineken Beverages (Amstel)
|Friends of Amstel
|Bluecloud AI
|Sasol
|Sasol Rewards Thela Baba
|iProspect
|AB InBev
|Corona Cero Olympics
|Dentsu Red Star & Honest Marketing
|Heineken Beverages
|E-Commerce Always-On Growth Engine
|Dentsu Red Star & Honest Marketing
|Heineken Beverages
|Surprisingly Refreshing Journeys
|Dentsu Red Star & TBWA
|Savanna
|Savanna Try January
|Dialogue Communications
|Shein
|Shein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
|Flume Digital Marketing
|The Crazy Store
|Deck the halls with CRAZY Savings
|Futureborn
|Hi-Tec South Africa
|Run Through Time
|Hearts & Science FZ-LLC
|KFC Africa
|Summer Festive Campaign
|House of Brave
|African Bank
|Fashionable Banking
|Idea Engineers
|Exxaro
|Repositioning Resilience: Exxaro's 2025 Annual Financial Results
|Instinctif Partners
|Bryte Insurance
|#PackBryte: Redefining Insurance Through Data, Design, and Digital Culture
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Now More People Can Premium
|Lumico
|Estee Lauder
|Foundation for the Nation
|Machine_
|PepsiCo South Africa
|No Lay’s No Game
|Mediology
|Huletts
|Huletts Culture of Kindness
|Mscsports
|Engen
|Engen Champions
|MullenLowe South Africa
|PepsiCo South Africa
|7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
|Net#work BBDO
|Mercedes-Benz South Africa
|Keep Them Guessing
|OGILVY
|Volkswagen South Africa
|#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
|OGILVY
|Mondelez South Africa
|#RealMzansiNames
|On Point PR & Lifestyle Management, Flume Digital Media, Avatar, Playmakers Sponsorship & Captivate Activations
|Absa
|AbsaXTakealot House of Beauty
|Penquin Advertising and Spitfire Inbound
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Swift – Feels Iconic
|Publicis-Starcom
|Mondelez South Africa
|Cadbury LunchBar Bra Lucas
|Rookdigital & Dentsu RedStar
|Heineken Beverages
|Savanna Neat
|Rookdigital & Dentsu-RedStar
|Heineken Beverages
|Friends Of Amstel
|Rookdigital & Kintaro
|Virgin Active
|Leave the Cult Campaign
|Rookdigital & PHD
|Audi South Africa
|Audi Aftercare
|Stratitude
|INDWE RISK SERVICES
|Hello Indwe
|Stratitude
|Chas Everitt International
|CREATING SMILES
|Tribeca Public Relations
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Coke Wozzaah
|Until Until Agency & Events
|Absa Group Limited
|I Grew It Finance 101
|VML
|Unilever South Africa
|Dove Real Beauty Generation
|VML
|Mondelez South Africa
|They’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens
|WONDER
|Aware.org
|Makers of Tomorrow - No to Underage Drinking
|Blogging Excellence by an Agency
|Media24
|Vodacom
|Vodacom now!
|Spitfire Inbound and Penquin Advertising
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|From Strategic Blogging to Market Leadership through SEO-First Content
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Algorithm Agency & MobiClicks
|BUCO
|Begin with Buco
|Avatar Agency & 99c
|Absa
|Behind the numbers
|Dentsu Red Star
|Amstel
|Radler Re-Launch
|Flow Communications
|Hollard Insure
|Elf yourself!
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
|The Brave Group
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Indalo Fund
|Best Email Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|Black & White
|Dis-Chem
|Extra Rewards
|Flow Communications
|Good Work Foundation
|Reimagining Rural Education campaign
|Publicis-Machine
|Sanlam
|SLS Sync
|Best CRM Strategy Campaign by an Agency
|Adclick Africa Agency
|Bonitas Medical Aid
|Bonitas For All Life Stages
|Black & White
|Dis-Chem
|Extra Rewards
|Blue Robot
|Takealot
|Takealot Ultimate Checkout Sale
|Flow Communications
|Cherie Blair Foundation for Women
|HerVenture promotion campaign
|TDMC
|FUTURELIFE® (PepsiCo)
|From Shelf to Self
|ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES
|Best Intranet
|Company
|Agency
|Campaign Name
|Accenture
|Stratitude
|Accent on You
|Best Corporate Website
|Barloworld Equipment
|Spitfire Inbound
|Barloworld Equipment Website Digital Overhaul
|Hi-Tec South Africa
|Futureborn
|Run Through Time
|Lexus South Africa
|Flume Digital Marketing
|Lexus Website
|Toyota South Africa
|Flume Digital Marketing
|Toyota
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|Spitfire Inbound and Penquin Advertising
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Smart Journeys, Real Results: Suzuki’s Always-On Automation Engine
|Telkom
|Dentsu Data
|Merkury for Telkom
|Vodacom
|OGILVY
|Vodacom Postpaid Always On
|Best Online Newsletter
|AMIN Worldwide
|Stratitude
|Global Member Newsletter
|Chas Everitt International Property Group
|Stratitude
|THE PROPERTY SIGNPOST
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Reimagining Rural Education newsletter
|Travelisa
|Flow Communications
|Travelisa newsletter
|Best Use of Podcast / Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
|East Coast Radio
|African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe (S2)
|Jacaranda FM
|Mevrou Mevrou (Season 2)
|Savanna
|Dentsu Red Star
|Weekend of Marvels Live Podcast from the Durban July
|The Intrepid Wendell
|Tim Africa
|Shine - Life Perspectives from a Bespoke Jeweler
|TIM Africa
|The Incredible Machines Podcast
|Transnet
|Brand Leadership Group
|Transnet Red Table Podcast
|Best Online Magazine Newspaper
|Publicis-Machine
|Sanlam
|Connect Client Whisperer Special Edition digi mag
|SME South Africa
|STUDENT CATEGORIES
|The New Generation Student Group of the Year Award
|AAA School of Advertising
|GROOM
|AAA School of Advertising Bryanston
|Hisense, More Than a Brand
|AAA School of Advertising Bryanston
|Sanlam: More Than an Office
|IIE-Vega
|Cipla South Africa
|IIE-Vega
|PETLabs
|Rhodes University
|Rhodes University Sports Media Team
|VOW 88.1 (Voice of Wits)
|Human Rights – VOW 88.1 and Constitution Hill
|The New Generation Student of the Year Award
|AAA School of Advertising
|Mishka Samodien
|NovelTea
|AAA School of Advertising
|Ankia Heyneman
|Slave or Save
|AAA School of Advertising
|Christelle Saunders
|How Bottom Trawling Hurts Reefs
|AAA School of Advertising Bryanston
|Mehna Gokal
|If your shoes were On
|AAA School of Advertising Bryanston
|Gabby Bester
|Chroma Sutra
|AAA School of Advertising Bryanston
|Mehna Gokal
|Small Voices, Big Impact
|OVERALL BLACK ONYX CATEGORIES
|The New Generation Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
|Philani Mokoena
|DNA Brand Architects
|The New Generation UX UI Designer of the Year
|Lara Nel and Elizabeth Ras
|NEXT ORBIT
|Docaroo.ai
|The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award
|Mason Dayal
|365 Digital
|Nicole Glover
|Penquin Advertising
|Stacy Linden
|Vodacom
|Thato Soato
|Vodacom
|The New Generation Top Animator of the Year
|Shaheen Jacobs
|Clicks Group
|The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award
|Karabo Kgophane
|SME South Africa
|Oarabile Kgantsi
|DNA Brand Architects
|The New Generation Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year
|Publicis-Digitas SA
|SAT
|Perfect Match
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|Cleanipedia
|Oliver Marketing
|Nedbank Limited
|Olympics
|iProspect
|Lay’s – A PepsiCo brand
|Machine_
|Shein
|Dialogue Communications & PHI
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Penquin Advertising and Spitfire
|Vodacom
|Woolworths
|The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
|Cleanipedia
|Oliver Marketing
|KFC Africa
|Hearts & Science FZ-LLC
|“Summer Festive Campaign”
|Old Khaki
|365 Digital Media
|Olympics
|iProspect
|Corona Cero Olympics
|PepsiCo - Lay's
|Machine_
|Lay's "Ultimate Superfan”
|Sasol
|Bluecloud AI
|Sasol Rewards Thela Baba
|Shein
|Dialogue Communications & PHI
|Shein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
|Suzuki Auto South Africa
|Penquin Advertising and Spitfire
|The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
|365 Digital Media
|Algorithm Agency
|Bluecloud AI
|Correlate
|Druce Digital
|Forge By Brave
|Futureborn
|Lucky Hustle
|Media24 Brand Story
|Stratitude
|ZenZero Agency
|The New Generation Medium Agency of the Year Award
|Flow Communications
|Penquin Advertising
|The New Generation Large Agency of the Year Award
|Dentsu
|The New Generation Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award
|Nedbank Limited
|PepsiCo South Africa
|Sasol
|Bluecloud AI
|Vodacom
|OGILVY