All the 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards finalists

The 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards finalists have been revealed following over 500 submissions from corporate, agency, and tertiary sectors as well as from individual candidates.

The finalists announced for the 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards (Image supplied)

This remarkable engagement serves as a strong indication of South Africa's dynamic development in the digital and online technology sectors

Stephen Paxton, the founder of the awards, now in their thirteenth consecutive year, remarks on the extraordinary calibre of this year's submissions.

“The submissions, which encompassed a diverse array of campaigns, surpassed our highest expectations and proved to be profoundly inspiring.”

Substantial influence of virality

An analysis of the entries indicated a significant increase in influencer marketing, technical innovation, and strategic content marketing efforts that conveyed meaningful narratives resonating with audiences.

Notably, the substantial influence of virality emerged in various campaigns, particularly highlighting the effectiveness of low-budget initiatives.

Additionally, a growing number of brands are courageously exploring the exciting potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

Paxton adds to the 30 esteemed judges. “Thank you for your unwavering commitment and invaluable insights over the past three weeks.”

The winners will be announced live at the Awards Gala Ceremony on Tuesday, 23 September at the NH Sandton, arrival time: 18h00 and event ends: 23h30 to midnight.

