South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Kena OutdoorEverlyticeatbigfishMANGO-OMCTishala CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaJNPRPenquinMultiChoiceThe Rooms NetworkAfriGISTractor OutdoorPublicis Groupe AfricaBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    All the 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards finalists

    The 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards finalists have been revealed following over 500 submissions from corporate, agency, and tertiary sectors as well as from individual candidates.
    29 Aug 2025
    29 Aug 2025
    The finalists announced for the 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards (Image supplied)
    The finalists announced for the 2025 WesBank New Generation Awards (Image supplied)

    This remarkable engagement serves as a strong indication of South Africa's dynamic development in the digital and online technology sectors
    Stephen Paxton, the founder of the awards, now in their thirteenth consecutive year, remarks on the extraordinary calibre of this year's submissions.

    “The submissions, which encompassed a diverse array of campaigns, surpassed our highest expectations and proved to be profoundly inspiring.”

    Substantial influence of virality

    An analysis of the entries indicated a significant increase in influencer marketing, technical innovation, and strategic content marketing efforts that conveyed meaningful narratives resonating with audiences.

    Notably, the substantial influence of virality emerged in various campaigns, particularly highlighting the effectiveness of low-budget initiatives.

    Additionally, a growing number of brands are courageously exploring the exciting potential of artificial intelligence (AI).

    Paxton adds to the 30 esteemed judges. “Thank you for your unwavering commitment and invaluable insights over the past three weeks.”

    The winners will be announced live at the Awards Gala Ceremony on Tuesday, 23 September at the NH Sandton, arrival time: 18h00 and event ends: 23h30 to midnight.

    To purchase seats and team tables (10 per table), please email natasha@lavello.co.za

    Details and costs to attend the awards can be found here

    All the finalists

    CORPORATE CATEGORIES
    Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
    CompanyAgencyCampaign Name
    AbsaOn Point PR and Lifestyle ManagementAbsaXTakealot House of Beauty
    AmstelDentsu Red StarAmstel Radler Re-Launch
    Bonitas Medical AidAdclick AfricaBonitas For All Life Stages
    Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki365 Digital MediaOld Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
    Clicks GroupClicks & Vaseline Cera Glow
    Debonairs PizzaThe MediaShop & LucidPizza Wrap
    Mercedes-Benz South AfricaNet#work BBDOKeep Them Guessing
    PepsiCo South AfricaM&C Saatchi Abel & PHDWeet-Bix Flavourites
    PepsiCo South AfricaM&C Saatchi Abel, IMA SA (Pty) Ltd, MSports MarketingSimba x KFC: Original Recipe campaign
    Suzuki Auto South AfricaPenquin Advertising and Spitfire InboundSuzuki ROI Rocket
    TelkomDentsu DataMerkury for Telkom
    The Beverage CompanyHellosquareReboost Watermelon Splash
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingDove Express Yourself in 100 Colours
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingVaseline Cera Glow & Clicks Live Shopping
    VodacomOGILVYVodacom V-Up Summer
    VodacomVMLVodacom’s 30th Birthday
    VodacomOGILVYVodacom Postpaid Black Friday
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVYTHE NIGHT SCHOOL LIFE-SAVING PLATFORM
    Best Social Media Reach from an Event / Activation
    AbsaFlume Digital Marketing, On Point PR, Lifestyle ManagementAbsa Group Tyla Concert
    AbsaOn Point PR and Lifestyle ManagementAbsaXTakealot House of Beauty
    Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki365 Digital MediaOld Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
    Clicks GroupClicks Beauty Playground 2024
    Estee LauderLumicoFoundation for the Nation
    Heineken Beverages (Amstel)Accenture Song, Dentsu Red Star, AIR Agency, Red Pepper PicturesFriends of Amstel
    KFC AfricaPunkystarfishKENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
    MPA AllianceFlow CommunicationsMPA Day 2024
    NedbankLevergyYa Rona House
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation: 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
    PepsiCo South AfricaM&C Saatchi Abel, PHD, IMA SA (Pty) Ltd, EVG Media, Hirt and Carter, MSports MarketingSimba x KFC: Original Recipe campaign
    PepsiCo South AfricaMullenLowe South Africa7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
    PepsiCo South AfricaM&C Saatchi Abel & PHDSimba: For The Love of Tomato Sauce
    SuperSportBlue RobotSuperFan Engagement Challenge
    TransnetBrand Leadership GroupTransnet Red Table Podcast
    Unilever South AfricaMullenLowe South AfricaUnlock Your Green Flag with Knorr
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingAXE - Comic Con Africa 2024
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingDove Express Yourself in 100 Colours
    VodacomOGILVYVodacom World – Easter Egg Hunt
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    Women Presidents OrganizationFlow CommunicationsWPO #2025EEF campaign
    Best Online Competition
    AbsaFlume Digital MarketingAbsa Group Tyla Concert
    Budget InsurancePenquin AdvertisingBill Blaster - Reframing the Way South Africans See Insurance
    Heineken BeveragesDentsu Red StarUCL Delivery
    PepsiCo South AfricaAccenture SongNikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    Most Innovative App Developed
    Global Business SolutionsDisciplinary Enquiry Bots
    NEXT ORBITDocaroo.ai
    Richfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRichfield Mobile Application
    Shyft, powered by Standard BankShyft
    Best Use of Technical Innovation
    African BankHouse of BraveFashionable Banking
    African BankHouse Of BraveNeema Silent Walk
    AmstelDentsu Red StarAmstel Radler Re-Launch
    Bed Bath HomeCorrelateHospitality Checks Out Online
    Castle LiteBlue RobotExtra Cold Quest
    Estee LauderLumicoFoundation for the Nation
    Finance365CorrelateBusting Banner Blindness
    MomentumTechsys DigitalShe Owns Her Success
    Ringside FitnessLucky HustleThe Legacy of Ludumo Lamati
    TelkomDentsu DataMerkury for Telkom
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingDove Beautifies the Digital Shelf
    Unilever South AfricaVMLDove Real Beauty Generation
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVYThe Night School Life-Saving Platform
    Best Low Budget Campaign
    AB InBevDraftlineAfrikaraoke Street Challenge
    AbsaOn Point PR and Lifestyle ManagementAbsaXTakealot House of Beauty
    African BankHouse Of BraveNeema Silent Walk
    Bonitas Medical AidAdclick AfricaBonitas For All Life Stages
    Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki365 Digital MediaOld Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
    Mercedes-Benz South AfricaNet#work BBDOKeep Them Guessing
    MPA AllianceFlow CommunicationsMPA Day 2024
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation: 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
    PluxNetSpitfire InboundFibre50: Connected for Less
    Ringside FitnessLucky HustleThe Legacy of Ludumo Lamati
    Standard Bank South AfricaVMLStandard Bank Budget Speech Blow by Blow
    SuperSportBlue RobotSuperSport’s SA20 SuperFan Engagement Challenge
    TakealotBlue RobotTakealot Ultimate Checkout Sale
    TEARS FoundationDarkMatterSoothing the Nation
    The Crazy StoreFlume Digital MarketingDeck the halls with CRAZY Savings
    Unilever South AfricaMullenLowe South AfricaRap Your Bar with Sunlight Bar
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingVaseline Cera Glow & Clicks Live Shopping
    VodacomOGILVYWhen you see it
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    Mobile Marketing Excellence
    Castle LiteBlue RobotExtra Cold Quest
    Tiger BrandsHellosquareAlbany Breaducation
    VodacomOGILVYVodacom V-Up Summer
    VodacomOGILVYWhen You See It
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    Blogging Excellence
    Chas Everitt InternationalStratitudeChas Everitt International Property Group Blog
    HippoPitch SMThe Complete Car Guide (SA)
    Nedbank LimitedMoneyEDGE
    Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
    AB InBevDraftLineMessages of Support
    EngenMscsportsEngen Champions
    Mercedes-Benz South AfricaNet#work BBDOKeep Them Guessing
    Mondelez South AfricaVMLThey’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens.
    Mondelez South AfricaOGILVY#RealMzansiNames
    PepsiCo South AfricaAccenture SongNikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
    PepsiCo South AfricaM&C Saatchi Abel & PHDWeet-Bix Flavourites
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    WoolworthsThis Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
    Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
    Castle LiteBlue RobotExtra Cold Quest
    Clicks GroupPlay to Win
    Aware.orgWONDERMakers of Tomorrow - Party in your Pocket
    Aware.orgWONDERMakers of Tomorrow - Zombie Party
    VodacomOGILVYVodacom V-Up Summer: Count The V’s’ Gamification
    Best Community Engagement Award
    AB InBeviProspectCorona Cero Olympics
    AB InBevDraftLineMessages of Support
    AB InBevDraftlineAfrikaraoke Street Challenge
    GoldBitsShift ONE DigitalGoldBits App
    KFC AfricaPunkystarfishKENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
    PepsiCo South AfricaAccenture SongNikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
    PepsiCo South AfricaMachine_No Lay’s No Game
    Standard Bank South AfricaVMLStandard Bank Budget Speech Blow by Blow
    Umlazi Mega CityMbuso MediaAzidle Ekhaya With Maka Enzo
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingCleanipedia - Countdown To Clean
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    Excellence In Content Marketing
    AB InBevDentsu PerformanceCorona Cero Olympics
    Bonitas Medical AidAdclick AfricaBonitas For All Life Stages
    Bryte InsuranceInstinctif Partners#PackBryte: Redefining Insurance Through Data, Design, and Digital Culture
    Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki365 Digital MediaOld Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
    Debonairs PizzaThe MediaShop & LucidPizza Wrap
    ExxaroIdea EngineersRepositioning Resilience: Exxaro's 2025 Annual Financial Results
    FUTURELIFE® (PepsiCo)TDMCFrom Shelf to Self
    Good Work FoundationFlow CommunicationsReimagining Rural Education campaign
    Heineken Beverages (Amstel)Accenture Song, Dentsu Red Star, AIR Agency, Red Pepper PicturesFriends of Amstel
    Jacaranda FMHer Perfect Pitch
    John Deere FinancialLumicoPlant the Seed to Success
    KFC AfricaPunkystarfishKENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
    LEGO South AfricaMullenLowe South AfricaLeveraging the weird & wonderful of Mzansi to build community
    Mondelez South AfricaVMLThey’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens.
    NedbankLevergyYa Rona House
    Oppenheimer Memorial TrustFlow CommunicationsReframing Philanthropy campaign
    PepsiCo South AfricaAccenture SongNikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
    PepsiCo South AfricaPublicis-MachineBake it Better
    PepsiCo South AfricaDNA Brand ArchitectsLay's_No Lay’s, No Game”
    SheinDialogue CommunicationsShein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
    Standard Bank South AfricaVMLStandard Bank Budget Speech Blow by Blow
    The Crazy StoreFlume Digital MarketingDeck the halls with CRAZY Savings
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVYLIFE ON THE MIND
    WoolworthsThis Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
    WoolworthsFinding Home
    WoolworthsLa Difference
    Best Online PR Campaign
    AbsaOn Point PR and Lifestyle ManagementAbsa Cape Epic
    African Union Sports CouncilFlow CommunicationsKeep Moving Campaign
    NedbankLevergyYa Rona House
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation: 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
    SheinDialogue CommunicationsShein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
    South African AirwaysFlow CommunicationsSAA is here to stay
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingDove Express Yourself in 100 Colours
    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
    Chas Everitt InternationalStratitudeCREATING SMILES
    EngenMscsportsEngen Champions
    Indwe Risk ServicesStratitudeHello Indwe
    Jacaranda FMHer Perfect Pitch
    Aware.orgWONDERMakers of Tomorrow - No to Underage Drinking
    Mercedes-Benz South AfricaNet#work BBDOKeep Them Guessing
    Mondelez South AfricaVMLThey’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens.
    Mondelez South AfricaOGILVY#RealMzansiNames
    NedbankLevergyNow More People Can Premium
    PepsiCo South AfricaAccenture SongNikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
    PepsiCo South AfricaMachine_Bake it Better Masterclass Series
    PepsiCo South AfricaMachine_No Lay’s No Game
    PepsiCo South AfricaM&C Saatchi Abel, PHD South Africa, IMS SA (Pty) Ltd, EVG Media, Hirt and Carter, MSports MarketingSimba x KFC: Original Recipe campaign
    PepsiCo South AfricaMullenLowe South Africa7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
    SasolBluecloud AISasol Rewards Thela Baba
    TEARS FoundationDarkMatterSoothing the Nation
    VodacomOGILVYVodacom V-Up Summer
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVYThe Night School Life-Saving Platform
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    WoolworthsThis Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
    Most Viral Campaign
    EngenMscsportsEngen Champions
    Mercedes-Benz South AfricaNet#work BBDOKeep Them Guessing
    MPA AllianceFlow CommunicationsMPA Day 2024
    NedbankLevergyYa Rona House
    PepsiCo South AfricaAccenture SongNikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
    SasolBluecloud AISasol Rewards Thela Baba
    Simba (PepsiCo)M&C Saatchi Abel & PHDSimba: For The Love of Tomato Sauce
    Volkswagen South AfricaOGILVY#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    WoolworthsThis Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
    WoolworthsFinding Home
    Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
    Bed Bath HomeCorrelateHospitality Checks Out Online
    Mondelez South AfricaOGILVY, Publicis-StarcomCadbury Mzansi Names
    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
    Cape Union Mart International - Old Khaki365 Digital MediaOld Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
    EngenMscsportsEngen Champions
    Mercedes-Benz South AfricaNet#work BBDOKeep Them Guessing
    NedbankLevergyYa Rona House
    Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation ZA Rights campaign
    PepsiCo South AfricaAccenture Song#OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
    PepsiCo South AfricaMullenLowe South Africa7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
    PepsiCo South AfricaM&C Saatchi Abel & PHDSimba - For The Love of Tomato Sauce
    Standard Bank South AfricaVMLStandard Bank Budget Speech Blow by Blow
    The Beverage CompanyHellosquareReboost Watermelon Splash
    Unilever South AfricaMullenLowe South AfricaUnlock Your Green Flag with Knorr
    Unilever South AfricaMullenLowe South AfricaRap Your Bar with Sunlight Bar
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingAXE - Comic Con Africa 2024
    WoolworthsThis Apple Can Save the World – Farming for the Future
    Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign
    AmstelDentsu Red StarAmstel Radler Re-Launch
    BUCOAlgorithm Agency & MobiClicksBegin with Buco
    Clicks GroupClubCard Loyalty
    Hollard InsureFlow CommunicationsElf yourself!
    MiWayDentsu PerformanceMiCashBack Launch 2025
    MomentumTechsys DigitalShe Owns Her Success
    Ringside FitnessLucky HustleThe Legacy of Ludumo Lamati
    SA HeartThe MediaShop & LucidCheck My Beat
    Unilever South AfricaOliver MarketingLifebuoy Global Handwashing Day 2024
    Virgin ActiveRookdigital & KintaroLeave the Cult Campaign
    Best Email Marketing Campaign
    Clicks GroupBroscape
    FUTURELIFE® (PepsiCo)TDMCFrom Shelf to Self
    Good Work FoundationFlow CommunicationsReimagining Rural Education campaign
    Best CRM Strategy Campaign
    Bonitas Medical AidAdclick AfricaBonitas For All Life Stages
    Clicks GroupClubCard loyalty programme
    FUTURELIFE® (PepsiCo)TDMCFrom Shelf to Self
    Suzuki Auto South AfricaSpitfire Inbound & Penquin AdvertisingDriving Loyalty Through CRM Excellence
    TakealotBlue RobotTakealot Ultimate Checkout Sale
    AGENCY CATEGORIES
    Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    AgencyCompanyCampaign Name
    Hailr and XR Growth LabuCreateWild Space "Space Grannies" AR Activation
    Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
    Blue RobotCastle LiteExtra Cold Quest
    Dentsu Red StarAmstelAmstel Radler Re-Launch
    Dentsu Red StarHeineken BeveragesPulse – Spend can be misleading
    FuturebornHi TecRun Through Time
    OGILVYVolkswagen South AfricaThe Night School Life-Saving Platform
    Rookdigital & Dentsu RedStarHeineken BeveragesSavanna Neat
    Rookdigital & PHDAudi South AfricaAudi Aftercare
    Vicinity MediaLay’sGame-on technology unlocks high-impact omnichannel
    VMLUnilever South AfricaDove Real Beauty Generation
    Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
    Accenture SongPepsiCo South AfricaNikNaks #OwnYourNak & Cheesy Kota
    Bluecloud AISasolSasol Rewards Thela Baba
    iProspectAB InBevCorona Cero Olympics
    Dialogue CommunicationsSheinShein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
    Flow CommunicationsNelson Mandela FoundationNelson Mandela Foundation: 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
    Flow CommunicationsMPA AllianceMPA Day 2024
    Happy Friday CreativeLibertyLiberty Asking for a Friend
    LevergyNedbankYa Rona House
    M&C Saatchi Abel & PHDPepsiCo South AfricaSimba: For The Love of Tomato Sauce
    Machine_PepsiCo South Africa – SASKO BakeriesSAM’s Stacks
    MscsportsEngenEngen Champions
    Net#work BBDOMercedes-Benz South AfricaKeep Them Guessing
    OGILVYVolkswagen South Africa#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    On Point PR and Lifestyle ManagementAbsaTylaXAbsa
    M&C Saatchi Abel & PHDPepsiCo South AfricaWeet-Bix Flavourites
    Publicis-Digitas SASATGimme Summer
    Publicis-StarcomMondelez South AfricaOreo Our Way
    Publicis-StarcomMondelez South AfricaCadbury LunchBar Bra Lucas
    PunkystarfishKFC AfricaKENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
    The MediaShop & LucidDebonairs PizzaPizza Wrap
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency
    2StoriesShyft - Standard BankShyft Squadcation
    365 Digital MediaCape Union Mart International - Old KhakiOld Khaki's TikTok Journey to Community and Revenue
    Blue RobotCastle LiteExtra Cold Quest
    CorrelateBed Bath HomeHospitality Checks Out Online
    CorrelateGoSolrSolar Where You Shouldn’t
    FuturebornHi-Tec South AfricaRun Through Time
    HellosquareThe Beverage CompanyReboost Watermelon Splash
    LevergyNedbankYa Rona House
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Medium Agency
    Dentsu Red StarHeineken BeveragesUCL Delivery
    Machine_PepsiCo South Africa – SASKO BakeriesSAM’s Stacks
    MscsportsEngenEngen Champions
    Net#work BBDOMercedes-Benz South AfricaKeep Them Guessing
    The MediaShop & LucidSA HeartCheck My Beat
    The MediaShop & LucidDebonairs PizzaPizza Wrap
    Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Large Agency
    Accenture Song, Dentsu Red Star, AIR Agency, Red Pepper PicturesHeineken Beverages (Amstel)Friends of Amstel
    Oliver MarketingUnilever South AfricaCleanipedia -Countdown To Clean
    OGILVY, Publicis-StarcomMondelez South AfricaCadbury Mzansi Names
    VMLUnilever South AfricaDove Real Beauty Generation
    VMLMondelez South AfricaThey’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens
    Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    Bluecloud AISasolSasol Rewards Thela Baba
    Dialogue in Partnership with People Have InfluenceSheinShein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
    HellosquareThe Beverage CompanyReboost Watermelon Splash
    House of BraveAfrican BankFashionable Banking
    LevergyNedbankYa Rona House
    MediologyTetmosol#MySkinTrustsTetmosol
    MullenLowe South AfricaUnilever South AfricaRap Your Bar with Sunlight Bar
    MullenLowe South AfricaPepsiCo South Africa7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
    Net#work BBDOMercedes-Benz South AfricaKeep Them Guessing
    OGILVYVolkswagen South Africa#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    OGILVYMondelez South Africa#RealMzansiNames
    Oliver MarketingUnilever South AfricaCleanipedia - Countdown To Clean
    On Point PR and Lifestyle ManagementAbsaTylaXAbsa
    PunkystarfishKFC AfricaKENTUCKY TOWN BLOEMFONTEIN
    The MediaShop & LucidDebonairs PizzaPizza Wrap
    Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    Accenture Song, Dentsu Red Star, AIR Agency, Red Pepper PicturesHeineken Beverages (Amstel)Friends of Amstel
    Bluecloud AISasolSasol Rewards Thela Baba
    iProspectAB InBevCorona Cero Olympics
    Dentsu Red Star & Honest MarketingHeineken BeveragesE-Commerce Always-On Growth Engine
    Dentsu Red Star & Honest MarketingHeineken BeveragesSurprisingly Refreshing Journeys
    Dentsu Red Star & TBWASavannaSavanna Try January
    Dialogue CommunicationsSheinShein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
    Flume Digital MarketingThe Crazy StoreDeck the halls with CRAZY Savings
    FuturebornHi-Tec South AfricaRun Through Time
    Hearts & Science FZ-LLCKFC AfricaSummer Festive Campaign
    House of BraveAfrican BankFashionable Banking
    Idea EngineersExxaroRepositioning Resilience: Exxaro's 2025 Annual Financial Results
    Instinctif PartnersBryte Insurance#PackBryte: Redefining Insurance Through Data, Design, and Digital Culture
    LevergyNedbankNow More People Can Premium
    LumicoEstee LauderFoundation for the Nation
    Machine_PepsiCo South AfricaNo Lay’s No Game
    MediologyHulettsHuletts Culture of Kindness
    MscsportsEngenEngen Champions
    MullenLowe South AfricaPepsiCo South Africa7 Days 7 Ways for 7 Weeks with Spekko Rice
    Net#work BBDOMercedes-Benz South AfricaKeep Them Guessing
    OGILVYVolkswagen South Africa#SHOULDGOTAVIVO
    OGILVYMondelez South Africa#RealMzansiNames
    On Point PR & Lifestyle Management, Flume Digital Media, Avatar, Playmakers Sponsorship & Captivate ActivationsAbsaAbsaXTakealot House of Beauty
    Penquin Advertising and Spitfire InboundSuzuki Auto South AfricaSwift – Feels Iconic
    Publicis-StarcomMondelez South AfricaCadbury LunchBar Bra Lucas
    Rookdigital & Dentsu RedStarHeineken BeveragesSavanna Neat
    Rookdigital & Dentsu-RedStarHeineken BeveragesFriends Of Amstel
    Rookdigital & KintaroVirgin ActiveLeave the Cult Campaign
    Rookdigital & PHDAudi South AfricaAudi Aftercare
    StratitudeINDWE RISK SERVICESHello Indwe
    StratitudeChas Everitt InternationalCREATING SMILES
    Tribeca Public RelationsThe Coca-Cola CompanyCoke Wozzaah
    Until Until Agency & EventsAbsa Group LimitedI Grew It Finance 101
    VMLUnilever South AfricaDove Real Beauty Generation
    VMLMondelez South AfricaThey’re out there. LunchBar’s, UFO’s and Aliens
    WONDERAware.orgMakers of Tomorrow - No to Underage Drinking
    Blogging Excellence by an Agency
    Media24VodacomVodacom now!
    Spitfire Inbound and Penquin AdvertisingSuzuki Auto South AfricaFrom Strategic Blogging to Market Leadership through SEO-First Content
    Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    Algorithm Agency & MobiClicksBUCOBegin with Buco
    Avatar Agency & 99cAbsaBehind the numbers
    Dentsu Red StarAmstelRadler Re-Launch
    Flow CommunicationsHollard InsureElf yourself!
    The Brave GroupNedbankNedbank NAR Africa Month Campaign
    The Brave GroupNedbankNedbank Indalo Fund
    Best Email Marketing Campaign by an Agency
    Black & WhiteDis-ChemExtra Rewards
    Flow CommunicationsGood Work FoundationReimagining Rural Education campaign
    Publicis-MachineSanlamSLS Sync
    Best CRM Strategy Campaign by an Agency
    Adclick Africa AgencyBonitas Medical AidBonitas For All Life Stages
    Black & WhiteDis-ChemExtra Rewards
    Blue RobotTakealotTakealot Ultimate Checkout Sale
    Flow CommunicationsCherie Blair Foundation for WomenHerVenture promotion campaign
    TDMCFUTURELIFE® (PepsiCo)From Shelf to Self
    ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES
    Best Intranet
    CompanyAgencyCampaign Name
    AccentureStratitudeAccent on You
    Best Corporate Website
    Barloworld EquipmentSpitfire InboundBarloworld Equipment Website Digital Overhaul
    Hi-Tec South AfricaFuturebornRun Through Time
    Lexus South AfricaFlume Digital MarketingLexus Website
    Toyota South AfricaFlume Digital MarketingToyota
    Best Marketing Automation Campaign
    Spitfire Inbound and Penquin AdvertisingSuzuki Auto South AfricaSmart Journeys, Real Results: Suzuki’s Always-On Automation Engine
    TelkomDentsu DataMerkury for Telkom
    VodacomOGILVYVodacom Postpaid Always On
    Best Online Newsletter
    AMIN WorldwideStratitudeGlobal Member Newsletter
    Chas Everitt International Property GroupStratitudeTHE PROPERTY SIGNPOST
    Good Work FoundationFlow CommunicationsReimagining Rural Education newsletter
    TravelisaFlow CommunicationsTravelisa newsletter
    Best Use of Podcast / Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
    East Coast RadioAfrican Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe (S2)
    Jacaranda FMMevrou Mevrou (Season 2)
    SavannaDentsu Red StarWeekend of Marvels Live Podcast from the Durban July
    The Intrepid WendellTim AfricaShine - Life Perspectives from a Bespoke Jeweler
    TIM AfricaThe Incredible Machines Podcast
    TransnetBrand Leadership GroupTransnet Red Table Podcast
    Best Online Magazine Newspaper
    Publicis-MachineSanlamConnect Client Whisperer Special Edition digi mag
    SME South Africa
    STUDENT CATEGORIES
    The New Generation Student Group of the Year Award
    AAA School of AdvertisingGROOM
    AAA School of Advertising BryanstonHisense, More Than a Brand
    AAA School of Advertising BryanstonSanlam: More Than an Office
    IIE-VegaCipla South Africa
    IIE-VegaPETLabs
    Rhodes UniversityRhodes University Sports Media Team
    VOW 88.1 (Voice of Wits)Human Rights – VOW 88.1 and Constitution Hill
    The New Generation Student of the Year Award
    AAA School of AdvertisingMishka SamodienNovelTea
    AAA School of AdvertisingAnkia HeynemanSlave or Save
    AAA School of AdvertisingChristelle SaundersHow Bottom Trawling Hurts Reefs
    AAA School of Advertising BryanstonMehna GokalIf your shoes were On
    AAA School of Advertising BryanstonGabby BesterChroma Sutra
    AAA School of Advertising BryanstonMehna GokalSmall Voices, Big Impact
    OVERALL BLACK ONYX CATEGORIES
    The New Generation Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
    Philani MokoenaDNA Brand Architects
    The New Generation UX UI Designer of the Year
    Lara Nel and Elizabeth RasNEXT ORBITDocaroo.ai
    The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award
    Mason Dayal365 Digital
    Nicole GloverPenquin Advertising
    Stacy LindenVodacom
    Thato SoatoVodacom
    The New Generation Top Animator of the Year
    Shaheen JacobsClicks Group
    The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award
    Karabo KgophaneSME South Africa
    Oarabile KgantsiDNA Brand Architects
    The New Generation Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year
    Publicis-Digitas SASATPerfect Match
    The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
    CleanipediaOliver Marketing
    Nedbank Limited
    OlympicsiProspect
    Lay’s – A PepsiCo brandMachine_
    SheinDialogue Communications & PHI
    Suzuki Auto South AfricaPenquin Advertising and Spitfire
    Vodacom
    Woolworths
    The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
    CleanipediaOliver Marketing
    KFC AfricaHearts & Science FZ-LLC“Summer Festive Campaign”
    Old Khaki365 Digital Media
    OlympicsiProspectCorona Cero Olympics
    PepsiCo - Lay'sMachine_Lay's "Ultimate Superfan”
    SasolBluecloud AISasol Rewards Thela Baba
    SheinDialogue Communications & PHIShein Johannesburg Pop-up Store
    Suzuki Auto South AfricaPenquin Advertising and Spitfire
    The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
    365 Digital Media
    Algorithm Agency
    Bluecloud AI
    Correlate
    Druce Digital
    Forge By Brave
    Futureborn
    Lucky Hustle
    Media24 Brand Story
    Stratitude
    ZenZero Agency
    The New Generation Medium Agency of the Year Award
    Flow Communications
    Penquin Advertising
    The New Generation Large Agency of the Year Award
    Dentsu
    The New Generation Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award
    Nedbank Limited
    PepsiCo South Africa
    SasolBluecloud AI
    VodacomOGILVY

    Read more: digital campaigns, digital awards, Stephen Paxton, New Generation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz