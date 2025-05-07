Bookmarks2025: Jury president, Elizabeth Mokwena - An acid test for world-class work

This year’s Bookmark Awards jury president, Elizabeth Mokwena, believes she can catalyse showcasing the creativity and excellence emerging from Africa, while amplifying the continent’s overall value.

Can you sketch a picture of the current digital marketing industry?

The convergence of media channels, the impact of AI on the creative industry, and the rise of influencers are making for a very interesting time in the digital marketing space.

AI is disrupting the standards, whether in copyright law or in where value is extracted within the value chain of creativity.

It also raises questions about whether AI is a partner or a 'villain' when it comes to jobs, the labour force, and intellectual property rights. Who owns what is created with this partner?

The biases and risks that lie inherently in some of these algorithms, and when you amplify bias at scale, need to be examined.

The growth of influencers and key opinion formers gives us new ways to communicate with consumers and grow. This is an exciting time because this world allows every brand builder and creative to create something that wasn't.

I am inspired by what could be in the world more than what is, and I don't think there has ever been a time in marketing where what could be is so unknown that all of us have an opportunity to create it.

Last year was not a great Cannes experience for South Africa. What role can the Bookmark Awards play in changing this?

The Bookmark Awards will ascertain if we are ready to rewrite this narrative as they have always been a symbol of the very best of digital marketing powers in this country.

Therefore, when considering work in the context of Cannes or any international awards, the first and most important benchmark is holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards.

The work we choose to award must be world-class; something we would be proud to submit on a global stage.

I keep saying I want this to be a redemptive year for South African creativity because we are a bedrock of creativity.

South Africa has always been a wellspring of talent for international companies and agencies. It's time we reclaim that narrative and remind the world of our influence, innovation, and cultural power.

Within the sub-Saharan creative landscape, South Africa stands as one of the three pillars of the continent’s creative triangle, alongside Kenya and Nigeria. You simply cannot claim to represent Africa without showcasing work that emerges from these three powerhouses.

To move the industry along we need new bright minds. How do we bring more young people into the industry?

This is an industry that holds great appeal for young Africans because creativity is innate to who we are.

Storytelling and creativity are in our DNA. You only have to open TikTok, and you'll see it firsthand: young Africans expressing themselves with originality, humour, and undeniable creative flair.

The real question we need to ask is: what barriers are preventing these young creatives from translating their talent into a language that the industry recognises and values?

Then, once they come into the industry, do we just give them a seat at the table, or do we give them a voice at the table?

Both agencies and clients have a shared responsibility to hold each other accountable, ensuring their teams are diverse, not homogenous, and truly reflective of the consumers they aim to serve.

I work for Unilever, and we sell FMCG products with an 80% reach over the country.

I need to have a team that in some way, shape or form, representative of the demographics of this country.

If I do not have representation from my partners/agencies, I need to demand it of them.

How have you seen the African creative industry evolve globally?

South Africa has been an active contributor to this industry shift, with the quality of our creative craft and the richness of our diversity attracting significant global attention and work.

The narrative of what Africa is, is being rewritten by us. We are now holding the pen, and we are determining the narrative.

The image of Africa is no longer the monolithic image of poor, starving children; its richer and more complex.

Previously, we didn't have the spaces to tell our story, in our own voice, and now we do. That is why I am excited about the new media and platforms popping up.

The fact that songs like Jerusalema, artists like Tyla, and our luxury fashion brands can be global hits shows how accessible the globe has now become.

We are clearly aware of the value that we bring. Now, what we are asking for is that we equally benefit from it.

With the Bookmark Awards officially closed, what is next?

Thank you to everyone who entered and we are energised by the brilliant, benchmark-setting work received.

Now, the spotlight shifts to our esteemed judging panel as we prepare to dive into the strategy and innovation of the most recent campaigns.