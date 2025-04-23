6 Tips to create a winning Bookmark Awards entry

On the penultimate date of the Bookmark Awards entries closing, Tilesh Bhaga, creative director, digital and innovation at VML South Africa and experienced Bookmark Awards judge, gives 6 tips to a winning Bookmarks entry (Image supplied)

I play in the world of digital and innovation every single day, and I’ve been in the Bookmarks judging rooms – namely on the Innovative engineers panel – for the last three years, most notably as the jury chair in 2023. I've seen what makes entries soar and what makes them sink.

Move something forward Innovation doesn't require reinventing the wheel – it's about finding unexpected applications for said wheel. Whether that’s using a new piece of tech to achieve something great or ridiculous, or using existing tech or systems in a way that no one expected. I experienced this first-hand when fighting for an entry that used a Waze ad placement as a warning device. While not flashy, this simple shift opened up new possibilities for that ad format in subsequent years (until it was promptly discontinued). Innovation often lies in these clever adaptations of existing technology.

Ground your idea in human truth We're emotional beings craving connection through shared experiences. When your idea taps into a fundamental human truth – whether it's a common quirk or widespread challenge – it resonates with judges. One year, an entry dominated the Bookmarks simply because it connected with our universal desire to uncover truths from the past, while demonstrating exceptional craft in its microsite execution. It effortlessly rose to the top.

Don’t use tech for tech’s sake This is a pet peeve of mine, so I can’t guarantee it’s a shared rule among other jury members, but please don’t just plug in a piece of technology just because it’s new, shiny and cool. Using AI in your campaign doesn’t instantly make it innovative. Make sure the technology has a reason for being there. Numerous times when we’re looking at finalists, or even in the judging rooms, we’ll find entries of brands pushing the first-ever X, and the first thing that pops into my head is, why should it exist? Why should we care?

Keep a record of your work Here's a heartbreaker: brilliant work getting bounced from judging rooms simply because there's no proof it existed. If the website won’t exist at the time of judging, please add in a screen recording of the experience – but bonus points for having the website/web app/app still working and existing at the time of judging. Judges are inherently sceptical of case studies, and it helps your case a lot if we can experience the entry for ourselves. You, as an agency, spend a lot of time working on your products and case studies and sometimes can leave things out that end up being debated in the judges’ room. This debate can demote a winning piece of work to not being considered at all – and can usually be solved if the work still exists.

Adapt your case studies for the entry Make it easy for the judges to see how and why your entry deserves to be in the category you submitted it for, and most importantly, why it deserves to win. Judges will often troll through hundreds of entries, so including the reasons why this entry is fantastic for that category up front reduces friction for finalist selections and lessens debates when deciding if the campaign gets any metal. Bonus points for adding in the results that matter for that specific category in the description or on a single case board.