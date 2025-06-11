Marketing & Media Advertising
    ACA welcomes new board and leadership team for 2025/26

    The 78th Annual General Meeting of the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) took place on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, where the new board of directors and executive committee (Exco) for the 2025/26 fiscal year was confirmed.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    22 Jul 2025
    The incoming Exco will be led by Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa, who assumes the role of chair. He is joined by Kagiso Musi, group managing director of Meta Media, as vice chair. The Exco also includes Mpume Ngobese of Joe Public, Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa, and Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA. This dynamic leadership team brings together diverse experience and complementary skillsets to ensure a forward-focused, delivery-driven approach to the ACA’s mission.

    A year of delivery and momentum

    Reflecting on the past year, outgoing chair Sharleen James, managing director at Razor, described the 2024/25 term as one of meaningful progress and collaborative achievement. “We entered the year with a clear focus on delivery,” she said. “Together, we committed to driving real outcomes and were deliberate in our approach to execution.”

    Under her leadership, the ACA drove several key initiatives forward - cementing the role of the six Tribes as core to the ACA’s structure and execution; launching the GenEra platform for young professionals; and strengthening its commitment to transformation, education, and advocacy. “We moved from setting intentions to implementing programmes, from ideas to impact,” she added. “The progress made was made possible by a highly engaged Board, an exceptional Exco, and a Secretariat team that remained consistently focused.”

    The full Board of Directors for the new term is as follows:

    BOARD MEMBERAGENCYDESIGNATION
    Luca Gallarelli: ChairTBWA/South AfricaGroup chief executive officer
    Kagiso Musi: Vice chairMeta MediaGroup managing director
    Mpume Ngobese: ExcoJoe PublicCo-managing director
    Jarred Cinman: ExcoVML SAChief executive officer
    Gillian Rightford: ExcoAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingExecutive director
    Adeshia SinghSingh & SonsManaging director
    Alison DeebMetropolitanRepublicGroup chief executive officer
    Andrew BrandNinety9centsChief executive officer
    Brenda KhumaloLobengula AdvertisingFounder and managing director
    Derek ColesMcCann JoburgPresident
    Gareth LeckJoe PublicGroup chief executive officer
    James MoffatPromise Brand SpecialistsChief executive officer
    Jason HarrisonThe Up and Up GroupCo-founder and chief operating officer founding partner
    Karabo DenalaneTBWA\Hunt LascarisChief executive officer
    Koo GovenderPublicis Groupe AfricaChief executive officer
    Pete CaseOgilvy South AfricaCEO and creative chairman
    Preetesh SewrajThe LoeriesChief executive officer
    Roxana RavjeeDentsu South AfricaChief executive officer
    Sarah DexterMullenLowe South AfricaChief executive officer
    Sharleen JamesRazorManaging director
    Sibuyiel MabenaDuma CollectiveCo-founder and chief creative officer
    Sinqobile MjaliThe Odd NumberManaging director
    Vicki BuysOgilvy South AfricaManaging director
    Wayne NaidooDUKE GroupGroup CEO
    Xola NouseThe Odd NumberChief executive officer
    Sharon Bergmann-StanleyAssociation for Communication and Advertising Finance manager

    Looking ahead – Continuing the momentum

    ACA executive director Gillian Rightford welcomed the incoming Board and praised the work of the previous leadership team, noting the shift in 2024/25 from “promise to performance.”

    “I’m excited to be working with the dynamic new ACA Board and Exco as we continue to build on the strong foundations laid over the past year,” she said. “Together with the outgoing Exco - Wayne Naidoo, Luca Gallarelli, Brenda Khumalo, and Sharleen James - and through the collective effort of our Tribes, Committees and Task Teams, we identified tangible deliverables across our strategic focus areas and made real headway.”

    She added, “This kind of progress doesn’t happen by chance. It’s the result of sustained commitment from a team of professionals who manage this work alongside demanding agency and corporate roles. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and deeply grateful to all who contributed—including our tireless Secretariat team.”

    A new term, a renewed focus

    In his first statement as chair, Luca Gallarelli shared his perspective on the formation of the Exco and the intention behind it: “The choice of Exco came down to two key principles. Firstly, that it should be made up of credible, diverse and complementary personalities and skillsets to create a high-functioning, delivery-oriented and dynamic posture. It is important for this dynamic to strike a balance between the need for continuity and the ability to look ahead—not only to the challenges of today, but to those of next week, next month, and the years ahead. I have no doubt this group achieves all of this and look forward to the impact they will bring in partnership with the Secretariat and Tribes.”

