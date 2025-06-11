ACA welcomes new board and leadership team for 2025/26

The incoming Exco will be led by Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa, who assumes the role of chair. He is joined by Kagiso Musi, group managing director of Meta Media, as vice chair. The Exco also includes Mpume Ngobese of Joe Public, Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa, and Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA. This dynamic leadership team brings together diverse experience and complementary skillsets to ensure a forward-focused, delivery-driven approach to the ACA’s mission.

A year of delivery and momentum

Reflecting on the past year, outgoing chair Sharleen James, managing director at Razor, described the 2024/25 term as one of meaningful progress and collaborative achievement. “We entered the year with a clear focus on delivery,” she said. “Together, we committed to driving real outcomes and were deliberate in our approach to execution.”

Under her leadership, the ACA drove several key initiatives forward - cementing the role of the six Tribes as core to the ACA’s structure and execution; launching the GenEra platform for young professionals; and strengthening its commitment to transformation, education, and advocacy. “We moved from setting intentions to implementing programmes, from ideas to impact,” she added. “The progress made was made possible by a highly engaged Board, an exceptional Exco, and a Secretariat team that remained consistently focused.”

The full Board of Directors for the new term is as follows:

BOARD MEMBER AGENCY DESIGNATION Luca Gallarelli: Chair TBWA/South Africa Group chief executive officer Kagiso Musi: Vice chair Meta Media Group managing director Mpume Ngobese: Exco Joe Public Co-managing director Jarred Cinman: Exco VML SA Chief executive officer Gillian Rightford: Exco Association for Communication and Advertising Executive director Adeshia Singh Singh & Sons Managing director Alison Deeb MetropolitanRepublic Group chief executive officer Andrew Brand Ninety9cents Chief executive officer Brenda Khumalo Lobengula Advertising Founder and managing director Derek Coles McCann Joburg President Gareth Leck Joe Public Group chief executive officer James Moffat Promise Brand Specialists Chief executive officer Jason Harrison The Up and Up Group Co-founder and chief operating officer founding partner Karabo Denalane TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Chief executive officer Koo Govender Publicis Groupe Africa Chief executive officer Pete Case Ogilvy South Africa CEO and creative chairman Preetesh Sewraj The Loeries Chief executive officer Roxana Ravjee Dentsu South Africa Chief executive officer Sarah Dexter MullenLowe South Africa Chief executive officer Sharleen James Razor Managing director Sibuyiel Mabena Duma Collective Co-founder and chief creative officer Sinqobile Mjali The Odd Number Managing director Vicki Buys Ogilvy South Africa Managing director Wayne Naidoo DUKE Group Group CEO Xola Nouse The Odd Number Chief executive officer Sharon Bergmann-Stanley Association for Communication and Advertising Finance manager

Looking ahead – Continuing the momentum

ACA executive director Gillian Rightford welcomed the incoming Board and praised the work of the previous leadership team, noting the shift in 2024/25 from “promise to performance.”

“I’m excited to be working with the dynamic new ACA Board and Exco as we continue to build on the strong foundations laid over the past year,” she said. “Together with the outgoing Exco - Wayne Naidoo, Luca Gallarelli, Brenda Khumalo, and Sharleen James - and through the collective effort of our Tribes, Committees and Task Teams, we identified tangible deliverables across our strategic focus areas and made real headway.”

She added, “This kind of progress doesn’t happen by chance. It’s the result of sustained commitment from a team of professionals who manage this work alongside demanding agency and corporate roles. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and deeply grateful to all who contributed—including our tireless Secretariat team.”

A new term, a renewed focus

In his first statement as chair, Luca Gallarelli shared his perspective on the formation of the Exco and the intention behind it: “The choice of Exco came down to two key principles. Firstly, that it should be made up of credible, diverse and complementary personalities and skillsets to create a high-functioning, delivery-oriented and dynamic posture. It is important for this dynamic to strike a balance between the need for continuity and the ability to look ahead—not only to the challenges of today, but to those of next week, next month, and the years ahead. I have no doubt this group achieves all of this and look forward to the impact they will bring in partnership with the Secretariat and Tribes.”



