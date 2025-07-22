Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2025: The ultimate family celebration

Get ready, Joburg! The countdown is on for the most epic family day out of the year! Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back and better than ever, and we’re turning up the excitement for Saturday, 6 September 2025, at the stunning Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria.

This is where the magic happens, where your whole crew can come together – from your favourite cousin who always brings the energy, to your bestie who knows every lyric, and even your mom who’s the ultimate sing-along queen!

Prepare for an unforgettable line-up

We’ve got an incredible line-up that’s sure to get you dancing and singing all day long. Get ready to enjoy the sensational Kelvin Momo, celebrated for his unique blend of Amapiano and soulful sounds that will keep the vibe going. The iconic DJ Maphorisa, a titan in the South African music scene, will bring his chart-topping hits and infectious beats.

Don’t miss the pop sensation Will Linley, whose catchy tunes and charismatic performances have taken the country by storm. The rap superstar Nasty C will light up the stage with his dynamic flow and electrifying presence, while the vibrant Goodluck will deliver their infectious blend of pop and electronic music that’s perfect for a day of celebration.

Get ready for the dynamic Mörda, known for his captivating performances and ability to energize the crowd, and the ever-popular DJ Kent, whose mixes are guaranteed to keep the excitement high! And guess what? There are still more artists to be announced, so keep your ears to the ground!

Delicious local food and family-friendly drinks

But that’s not all! Prepare your taste buds for a feast, as Galaxy 947 Joburg Day will feature a fantastic selection of local food stalls offering a variety of delicious options. And to keep everyone refreshed, there will be a range of family-friendly drinks available, ensuring that both kids and adults can quench their thirst while soaking up the atmosphere.

“Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is a celebration of our vibrant spirit and the connections that bring us together. Let’s unite as a community, create unforgettable memories, and embrace the joy of music and togetherness!” – Hennie Myburgh, 947 station manager.

“We’re pleased to once again partner with Primedia to bring Galaxy Joburg Day to life. This iconic event has become a celebration of music, culture and innovation, values that resonate deeply with us at Samsung. This year, we’re especially excited to put our latest Galaxy Fold7 technology in the spotlight, giving festival goers a chance to unfold an ultra-mobile experience up close. From capturing every moment on the main stage to sharing content seamlessly, our foldables are designed to unfold new possibilities. Galaxy Joburg Day is more than a festival, it’s where innovation meets entertainment, and we can’t wait to be part of the magic once again,” says Kgomotso Mannya, chief marketing officer for Samsung Africa.

This is where Joburg gathers to laugh, sing, and create unforgettable memories together. Galaxy 947 Joburg Day isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of our vibrant culture and the connections we cherish.

Grab your tickets now at primediaplus.com and secure your spot for a day filled with great music, fantastic entertainment, delicious food, and the best company.

Join us for Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2025 – it’s not just a celebration, it’s a memory you’ll make with everyone you love! Let’s do this, Joburg.



