Opulent Entertainment Group and Primedia Studios join forces

Primedia Studios, one of Africa’s leading content creators and curators, and Opulent Entertainment Group, spearheaded by renowned international actor, writer, producer, and entrepreneur Denim Richards, have embarked on a landmark co-production collaboration. These two powerhouse content creators will work together to produce stellar local versions of four of the world’s finest television talent shows: Project Runway, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars, and Idols.

In recent years, Richards, whose impressive acting résumé includes a leading role opposite Kevin Costner in the US hit drama series Yellowstone, has become an influential and prolific contributor in developing and elevating the entertainment industry in Africa.

In addition to running several projects and businesses designed to nurture talent and build sustainable infrastructure across film, theatre and television on African soil, Richards’s Opulent Entertainment Group, co-founded with foremost South African director Mandla Dube, has successfully transported African storytelling onto the global stage with the streaming sensation, Heart of the Hunter.

With over 11 million views in its opening week, the crime thriller, based on the novel by international bestselling author Deon Meyer, became the first-ever African film to soar to Netflix’s number one spot.

“We are honoured and incredibly excited to join forces with Denim and his Opulent Entertainment Group on a venture that will unearth new stars and infuse these four top-tier ‘shiny-floor’ shows with the spirit of Africa,” said Jan du Plessis, President of Primedia Studios. “We share the same vision for the future of African storytelling, and Denim’s extensive experience oscillating between Hollywood and our home ground that will take Primedia Studios’ content slate to the next level.”

Denim Richards, who considers capacity-building as vital for boosting local industries, said: “The key to the future and sustainability of entertainment in Africa lies in collaboration and opportunities. This collaboration with Primedia Studios is a multi-faceted, significant step forward. Shows like The Voice, Project Runway, Idols and Dancing with the Stars are a powerful platform for undiscovered talent from Africa – not only in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes.”

“Meeting Primedia’s Group CEO Jonathan Procter and his team has inspired us at Opulent Entertainment Group because our dreams and vision are aligned.”

Procter added: “Denim Richards is a force of nature. He will fundamentally change the future of creators and the industry in Africa and the way the world understands the creative soul of Africa.”



