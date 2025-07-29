Msizi James joins Thando Thabethe on 947 Drive with Thando

Get ready for an exhilarating new chapter in afternoon radio. Starting 28 July 2025 , the dynamic duo of Msizi James and Thando Thabethe will reunite on the airwaves for the vibrant 947 Drive with Thando . Known for their infectious energy, quick wit, and undeniable chemistry, this powerhouse pair is set to deliver an unforgettable afternoon experience that will keep you entertained from 3 to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Having previously lit up the airwaves together on The Thabooty Drive, Msizi and Thando are back and better than ever! With their unique perspectives and fresh experiences gained during their time apart, they are ready to bring you bold, unpredictable radio that’s tailor-made for the vibrant spirit of Gauteng. Expect laughter, lively debates, and a whole lot of fun as they dive into the topics that matter most to you.

947 station manager, Hennie Myburgh, couldn’t be more pleased about this reunion: “These two have a natural chemistry and a shared history that translates effortlessly on air. It’s a powerful combination that promises standout moments for both our listeners and our clients. We can’t wait for everyone to tune in.”

But that’s not all! Evenings on 947 are in the capable hands of the fabulous Bolele, who takes over the 7 to 10pm slot with her new show, The Frequency on 947 . A familiar face on early morning television, Bolele brings vibrant energy, insightful commentary, and fresh ideas to the night. Get ready for clever campaigns, hearty laughs, and late-night vibes that are uniquely her own.

And let’s not forget about the weekend. Matt Flax continues to be the heartbeat of the 947 Weekender, infusing the station with his signature creative flair. Every Sunday, expect uniquely curated content, seamless digital integration, and plenty of delightful surprises. From broadcasting live from his bicycle during the iconic 947 Ride Joburg cycle race to pushing the boundaries of weekend radio from a sauna, Matt knows how to keep things interesting, playful, and just the way our 947 listeners like it.

So, Gauteng, mark your calendars and get ready to turn up the volume! With Msizi and Thando back together, Bolele lighting up your evening, and Matt keeping your weekends fresh, 947 is the place to be for the ultimate radio experience this winter.



