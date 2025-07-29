More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Human Resources Manager Johannesburg
- Content Producer Johannesburg
- Facilities Support Coordinator Cape Town
Msizi James joins Thando Thabethe on 947 Drive with Thando
Having previously lit up the airwaves together on The Thabooty Drive, Msizi and Thando are back and better than ever! With their unique perspectives and fresh experiences gained during their time apart, they are ready to bring you bold, unpredictable radio that’s tailor-made for the vibrant spirit of Gauteng. Expect laughter, lively debates, and a whole lot of fun as they dive into the topics that matter most to you.
947 station manager, Hennie Myburgh, couldn’t be more pleased about this reunion: “These two have a natural chemistry and a shared history that translates effortlessly on air. It’s a powerful combination that promises standout moments for both our listeners and our clients. We can’t wait for everyone to tune in.”
But that’s not all! Evenings on 947 are in the capable hands of the fabulous Bolele, who takes over the 7 to 10pm slot with her new show, The Frequency on 947. A familiar face on early morning television, Bolele brings vibrant energy, insightful commentary, and fresh ideas to the night. Get ready for clever campaigns, hearty laughs, and late-night vibes that are uniquely her own.
And let’s not forget about the weekend. Matt Flax continues to be the heartbeat of the 947 Weekender, infusing the station with his signature creative flair. Every Sunday, expect uniquely curated content, seamless digital integration, and plenty of delightful surprises. From broadcasting live from his bicycle during the iconic 947 Ride Joburg cycle race to pushing the boundaries of weekend radio from a sauna, Matt knows how to keep things interesting, playful, and just the way our 947 listeners like it.
So, Gauteng, mark your calendars and get ready to turn up the volume! With Msizi and Thando back together, Bolele lighting up your evening, and Matt keeping your weekends fresh, 947 is the place to be for the ultimate radio experience this winter.
- Msizi James joins Thando Thabethe on 947 Drive with Thando29 Jul 12:05
- Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2025: The ultimate family celebration22 Jul 11:59
- Anele and The Club Live featuring Boity, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Chrizz Beatz, and more15 Jul 10:51
- CapeTalk and 702 announce winners of the 2025 Nedbank Business Ignite Awards11 Jul 12:26
- Kfm 94.5 adds to lineup and welcomes Grandmaster Ready D: A new era of sound begins03 Jul 11:24
Related
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2025: The ultimate family celebration 22 Jul 2025 Anele and The Club Live featuring Boity, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Chrizz Beatz, and more 15 Jul 2025 CapeTalk and 702 announce winners of the 2025 Nedbank Business Ignite Awards 11 Jul 2025 Anele and The Club Live 2025: An unmissable night of music, laughter, and family fun 17 Jun 2025 Primedia Broadcasting delivers comprehensive coverage in Washington 23 May 2025 Kfm 94.5 and Primedia Cares partner with Bridges for Music Academy 29 Apr 2025