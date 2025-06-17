Anele and The Club Lived 2025: An unmissable night of music, laughter, and family fun

947 is proud to announce the return of Anele and The Club Live, taking place on 19 July 2025 at the SunBet Arena. After a spectacular debut in 2024, this year’s edition is set to raise the bar with a dazzling line-up, high-energy entertainment, and an atmosphere that brings people together, from the youngest fans to the young at heart.

Last year’s sold-out event left audiences buzzing, with memorable performances by artists like Jimmy Nevis and Lady Zamar, who lit up the stage with her powerful vocals and infectious charisma. Surprise sets from Prime Circle and Micasa added extra magic to a night filled with music, laughter, and special shared moments.

More than just a live show, Anele and The Club Live is an experience that reflects 947’s dedication to connection and community. Hennie Myburgh, 947’s station manager, shared: “This event is part of our promise to create meaningful, entertaining moments for our audience. It’s a celebration of our listeners, and this year, we’re making it even more inclusive for families to enjoy together.”

Anele Mdoda added: “If you have ever wanted to be in studio with your favourite radio show just to see what it’s like… this is for you and your kids and their grandparents and everyone you know. It’s time to be really part of the club!"

Expect a dynamic three-hour showcase packed with live interviews, fun games, audience participation, and opportunities to win exciting prizes. Whether you’re singing along, laughing out loud, or dancing in your seat, there’s something for every generation.

Date: 19 July 2025

Venue: SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino, Pretoria

Time: 5pm to 8pm

Ticket options:

Family pack (two adults and two kids under 12): R600 – limited availability



General access: Adults: R250 | Kids under 12: R150 (Please note: No children under the age of 3 will be admitted.)

Don’t miss out on a night that promises to be a standout on the winter calendar: full of warmth, connection, and entertainment the whole family can enjoy. Tickets are limited, so be sure to book early.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.co.za or Primediaplus.com, tune into 947 and follow 947 on social media for exciting updates and artist announcements.



