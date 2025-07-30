South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareJoe PublicSauce AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingVMLThe ForumCEM Africa SummitCity Lodge HotelsBrave GroupRainbow ChickenMultiChoiceJacaranda FMLumicoicandi CQBusiness and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Kfm 94.5 announces 2025 Best of the Cape Awards finalists – voting open

    The nomination phase for the Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape 2025 Awards, powered by Yoco, has officially closed, with an impressive 17,100 nominations received, marking an 80% increase from last year. We are excited to unveil the finalists who will compete for the title of the best in the Western Cape.
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    Kfm 94.5 announces 2025 Best of the Cape Awards finalists &#x2013; voting open

    Listeners, communities, friends, and family are encouraged to vote for their favourite local businesses. Voting opens at 6am on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, and closes on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at 7pm. Votes can be cast at bestofthecape.primediaplus.com.

    Finalists for the 2025 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards:

    CategoryFinalists
    Best Date Night RestaurantBeluga, Bombay Brasserie, Char’d Grill & Wine Bar, Homespun, Si Cantina Sociale
    Best Breakfast SpotButter, Kole & Deeg, Sage & Thyme, The Hart, The Meeting Place
    Best CoffeeBootlegger, Desmond's Coffee, Fire Truck Coffee, RYO Coffee, Truth Coffee
    Best Family RestaurantAshley's Family Restaurant, De Werf, Le Pickle, Omilo Greek Kitchen, Quayside Cabin
    Best Pet Friendly RestaurantGrille Shack, Brick Lane Eatery, Milk on the Beach, Salt & Sage, Urban Playground
    Best Takeaway SpotBin Rashied, Cut-in-2, Golden Dish, Pizza Palazzo, Zuney Wagyu
    Best Local Craft BeerBeerworks, Cape Brewing Company, Darling Brew, Jack Black's Brewing Company, Triggerfish Brewing
    Best Local Craft Spirit BrandAvante Brandy, Blomendahl, Mzanzi Gin, Triple Three Distillery, Wright's Gin
    Best BiltongBiltong Boys, Breys Meat Market, Elite Butchery, J&M Famous Biltong, The Grounds Meat & Deli
    Best BakeryBäckerei German Artisan Bakery, Coimbra Bakery, Mondvol, Sweet LionHeart, Weirdough
    Best Watering HoleBombshelter Brewpub, Roxy Woodstock, That 80’s Club, The BAAA, The Thursty Turtle
    Best Farm StallDie Plaaskind Padstal, Houw Hoek Farm Stall, Oude Post Bistro, Peregrine Farm Stall, Weskus Padstal
    Best Adventure ExperienceHakuna Matuktuk, HintHunt, Paddle Experience, Skydive Two Oceans, Surf Big Bay
    Best Tourist Attraction!Khwa ttu, Cango Caves, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, The Beach Huts, The Waterfront Duck Co.
    Best Wine Farm ExperienceAyama Wine Farm, Benguela Cove, Constantia Glen, Groote Post, Vergelegen
    Best Kids Party SpotBugz Playpark, Freedom Adventure Park, Rollercade, The Event Box, Whale of a Time Play Park
    Best MarketCamphill Village Country Market, Elgin Railway Market, Food Truck Valley, Hermanus Country Market, The Candor Market
    Best Place to SweatDDJ Training, Iron Tiger, Parkrun, Roark, The Bloc
    Best HotelBlaauwberg Beach Hotel, Misty Waves Boutique Hotel, One Marine Drive Boutique Hotel, Saldanha Bay Hotel, The Hyde Hotel
    Best Weekend Stay360 on 62 Mountain View Cottages, Buff and Fellow Eco Game Farm, Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve, Springsteen Cabins, Trail’s End Bike Hotel
    Best DorpieGreyton, Montagu, Tulbagh, Swellendam, Yzerfontein
    Best Wedding VenueBeuld the Venue, Goedgeleven, Idiom Wines, Laborie, Manley Wine Estate
    Best Amateur Sports ClubDurbanville Hockey Club, Hellenic Football Club, Sessions Billiard Club, Trail Angels, West Coast Athletic Club
    Best Professional Sports Team or PersonCandice Lill, Cheslin Kolbe, DHL Stormers, Lloyd Harris, MI Cape Town
    Best Local MusicianFagrie Isaacs, Faker Streets, GoodLuck, Jeremy Loops, Will Linley
    Best School SpiritCurro Durbanville High School, Hermanus High School, Milnerton High School, Stellenberg High School, Wynberg Boys' High School
    Best Neighbourhood ShopNostimo Deli, The Vineyard Deli, Fish4Africa, The Deckle Edge, The Green Tap
    Best BeauticianChanice & Chicks Beauty Parlour, Nails of Note, Radiance Beauty and Wellness, The Unicorn Room, Totally Glam
    Best Hairdresser178 On Mane, At Stylar, Balisimo, Camps Bay Haute Coiffure, Just Style Me Hair Studio
    Best BarberBlvck Sheep Barber, Flawless Cutz by Nurdeen, Moustache Barber Shop, Shafiek's Gents Hair Salon, Skêr Barber Co.

    Ann Mari Hofinger, VP of Marketing at Yoco, shared her excitement: “The 80% increased volume of nominations this year is a testament to the incredible service, amazing products, and value-adding experiences hundreds of small businesses are passionately delivering to make an instrumental impact in the region. We are bursting with pride to support this annual celebration of the Best of the Cape, and more so to be the point of sale and payment solutions partner to some of the finalists! To every single nominated business: keep shining – we see you, and have grown alongside you and now look forward to crowning you as a 2025 local champion. Cheers to being the best every day!”

    Hennie Myburgh, station manager of Kfm 94.5, added: “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from our listeners and the community. This year’s finalists represent the best of what the Western Cape has to offer, and we encourage everyone to vote for their favourites. Let’s come together to celebrate the local legends that make our communities thrive!”

    Join us in honouring the spirit of the Western Cape by voting for your favourites! For more information and to cast your vote for your favourite establishment,
    visit bestofthecape.primediaplus.com and follow the conversation using #KfmBestOfTheCape.

    Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, Kfm 94.5
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz