Kfm 94.5 announces 2025 Best of the Cape Awards finalists – voting open

The nomination phase for the Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape 2025 Awards, powered by Yoco, has officially closed, with an impressive 17,100 nominations received, marking an 80% increase from last year. We are excited to unveil the finalists who will compete for the title of the best in the Western Cape.

Listeners, communities, friends, and family are encouraged to vote for their favourite local businesses. Voting opens at 6am on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, and closes on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at 7pm. Votes can be cast at bestofthecape.primediaplus.com.

Finalists for the 2025 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards:

Category Finalists Best Date Night Restaurant Beluga, Bombay Brasserie, Char’d Grill & Wine Bar, Homespun, Si Cantina Sociale Best Breakfast Spot Butter, Kole & Deeg, Sage & Thyme, The Hart, The Meeting Place Best Coffee Bootlegger, Desmond's Coffee, Fire Truck Coffee, RYO Coffee, Truth Coffee Best Family Restaurant Ashley's Family Restaurant, De Werf, Le Pickle, Omilo Greek Kitchen, Quayside Cabin Best Pet Friendly Restaurant Grille Shack, Brick Lane Eatery, Milk on the Beach, Salt & Sage, Urban Playground Best Takeaway Spot Bin Rashied, Cut-in-2, Golden Dish, Pizza Palazzo, Zuney Wagyu Best Local Craft Beer Beerworks, Cape Brewing Company, Darling Brew, Jack Black's Brewing Company, Triggerfish Brewing Best Local Craft Spirit Brand Avante Brandy, Blomendahl, Mzanzi Gin, Triple Three Distillery, Wright's Gin Best Biltong Biltong Boys, Breys Meat Market, Elite Butchery, J&M Famous Biltong, The Grounds Meat & Deli Best Bakery Bäckerei German Artisan Bakery, Coimbra Bakery, Mondvol, Sweet LionHeart, Weirdough Best Watering Hole Bombshelter Brewpub, Roxy Woodstock, That 80’s Club, The BAAA, The Thursty Turtle Best Farm Stall Die Plaaskind Padstal, Houw Hoek Farm Stall, Oude Post Bistro, Peregrine Farm Stall, Weskus Padstal Best Adventure Experience Hakuna Matuktuk, HintHunt, Paddle Experience, Skydive Two Oceans, Surf Big Bay Best Tourist Attraction !Khwa ttu, Cango Caves, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, The Beach Huts, The Waterfront Duck Co. Best Wine Farm Experience Ayama Wine Farm, Benguela Cove, Constantia Glen, Groote Post, Vergelegen Best Kids Party Spot Bugz Playpark, Freedom Adventure Park, Rollercade, The Event Box, Whale of a Time Play Park Best Market Camphill Village Country Market, Elgin Railway Market, Food Truck Valley, Hermanus Country Market, The Candor Market Best Place to Sweat DDJ Training, Iron Tiger, Parkrun, Roark, The Bloc Best Hotel Blaauwberg Beach Hotel, Misty Waves Boutique Hotel, One Marine Drive Boutique Hotel, Saldanha Bay Hotel, The Hyde Hotel Best Weekend Stay 360 on 62 Mountain View Cottages, Buff and Fellow Eco Game Farm, Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve, Springsteen Cabins, Trail’s End Bike Hotel Best Dorpie Greyton, Montagu, Tulbagh, Swellendam, Yzerfontein Best Wedding Venue Beuld the Venue, Goedgeleven, Idiom Wines, Laborie, Manley Wine Estate Best Amateur Sports Club Durbanville Hockey Club, Hellenic Football Club, Sessions Billiard Club, Trail Angels, West Coast Athletic Club Best Professional Sports Team or Person Candice Lill, Cheslin Kolbe, DHL Stormers, Lloyd Harris, MI Cape Town Best Local Musician Fagrie Isaacs, Faker Streets, GoodLuck, Jeremy Loops, Will Linley Best School Spirit Curro Durbanville High School, Hermanus High School, Milnerton High School, Stellenberg High School, Wynberg Boys' High School Best Neighbourhood Shop Nostimo Deli, The Vineyard Deli, Fish4Africa, The Deckle Edge, The Green Tap Best Beautician Chanice & Chicks Beauty Parlour, Nails of Note, Radiance Beauty and Wellness, The Unicorn Room, Totally Glam Best Hairdresser 178 On Mane, At Stylar, Balisimo, Camps Bay Haute Coiffure, Just Style Me Hair Studio Best Barber Blvck Sheep Barber, Flawless Cutz by Nurdeen, Moustache Barber Shop, Shafiek's Gents Hair Salon, Skêr Barber Co.

Ann Mari Hofinger, VP of Marketing at Yoco, shared her excitement: “The 80% increased volume of nominations this year is a testament to the incredible service, amazing products, and value-adding experiences hundreds of small businesses are passionately delivering to make an instrumental impact in the region. We are bursting with pride to support this annual celebration of the Best of the Cape, and more so to be the point of sale and payment solutions partner to some of the finalists! To every single nominated business: keep shining – we see you, and have grown alongside you and now look forward to crowning you as a 2025 local champion. Cheers to being the best every day!”

Hennie Myburgh, station manager of Kfm 94.5, added: “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from our listeners and the community. This year’s finalists represent the best of what the Western Cape has to offer, and we encourage everyone to vote for their favourites. Let’s come together to celebrate the local legends that make our communities thrive!”

Join us in honouring the spirit of the Western Cape by voting for your favourites! For more information and to cast your vote for your favourite establishment,

visit bestofthecape.primediaplus.com and follow the conversation using #KfmBestOfTheCape.



