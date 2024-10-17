Kfm 94.5 opens nominations for Best of the Cape Awards 2025

The excitement is palpable as Kfm 94.5 proudly announces the highly anticipated return of the Best of the Cape 2025 Awards, powered by SA’s leading fintech company, Yoco, set to illuminate the airwaves on Tuesday, 1 July 2025. This year’s awards promise to be a spectacular celebration of everything that makes the Western Cape a unique and vibrant place to call home.

As Kfm 94.5 embarks on this fourth edition of the Best of the Cape Awards, the Western Cape’s number one radio station is calling on the community to help honour local businesses, experiences, and hidden gems that enrich their lives. From the beloved breakfast spots that kick-start mornings to the thrilling adventure experiences that get adrenaline pumping, this is a chance for listeners to showcase the heart and soul of their communities.

“We are so proud to once again partner with Kfm 94.5 and the community to recognise and celebrate the amazing local businesses across the Western Cape through this campaign. More than 200,000 businesses call Yoco their partner in growth, so it’s only fitting that we too uplift entrepreneurs and business owners in this way. The opportunity the public have to nominate their best coffee shop or beauty salon is a special form of tipping, but on a much grander scale – and means so much to all the businesses who work tirelessly towards being the best in the biz.” – Head of media and insights, Natasha Fourie.

Categories for 2025:

Eat and drink

Best Date Night Restaurant



Best Breakfast Spot



Best Coffee



Best Family Restaurant



Best Pet Friendly Restaurant



Best Takeaway Spot



Best Local Craft Beer



Best Local Craft Spirit Brand



Best Biltong



Best Bakery



Best Watering Hole

Experience

Best Farm Stall



Best Adventure Experience



Best Tourist Attraction



Best Wine Farm Experience



Best Kids Party Spot



Best Market



Best Place to Sweat

Stay

Best Hotel



Best Weekend Stay



Best Dorpie



Best Wedding Venue

Fan faves

Best Amateur Sports Club



Best Professional Sports Team or Person



Best Local Musician



Best School Spirit (new)

Business

Best Neighbourhood Shop



Best Beautician (new)



Best Hairdresser



Best Barber

Bonus

Station’s Choice Award



Yoco’s Choice Award

Important dates to remember:

Nominations open: 1 July to 11 July at 7pm



Finalist announcement: Tuesday, 29 July 2025



Public voting opens: Wednesday, 30 July 2025



Voting closes: Thursday, 7 August at 7pm

