Kfm 94.5 opens nominations for Best of the Cape Awards 2025
As Kfm 94.5 embarks on this fourth edition of the Best of the Cape Awards, the Western Cape’s number one radio station is calling on the community to help honour local businesses, experiences, and hidden gems that enrich their lives. From the beloved breakfast spots that kick-start mornings to the thrilling adventure experiences that get adrenaline pumping, this is a chance for listeners to showcase the heart and soul of their communities.
“We are so proud to once again partner with Kfm 94.5 and the community to recognise and celebrate the amazing local businesses across the Western Cape through this campaign. More than 200,000 businesses call Yoco their partner in growth, so it’s only fitting that we too uplift entrepreneurs and business owners in this way. The opportunity the public have to nominate their best coffee shop or beauty salon is a special form of tipping, but on a much grander scale – and means so much to all the businesses who work tirelessly towards being the best in the biz.” – Head of media and insights, Natasha Fourie.
Categories for 2025:
Eat and drink
- Best Date Night Restaurant
- Best Breakfast Spot
- Best Coffee
- Best Family Restaurant
- Best Pet Friendly Restaurant
- Best Takeaway Spot
- Best Local Craft Beer
- Best Local Craft Spirit Brand
- Best Biltong
- Best Bakery
- Best Watering Hole
Experience
- Best Farm Stall
- Best Adventure Experience
- Best Tourist Attraction
- Best Wine Farm Experience
- Best Kids Party Spot
- Best Market
- Best Place to Sweat
Stay
- Best Hotel
- Best Weekend Stay
- Best Dorpie
- Best Wedding Venue
Fan faves
- Best Amateur Sports Club
- Best Professional Sports Team or Person
- Best Local Musician
- Best School Spirit (new)
Business
- Best Neighbourhood Shop
- Best Beautician (new)
- Best Hairdresser
- Best Barber
Bonus
- Station’s Choice Award
- Yoco’s Choice Award
Important dates to remember:
“Kfm 94.5 is fired up to launch the 2025 Best of the Cape Awards. This is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the local champions who breathe life into our communities,” declares Hennie Myburgh, Kfm’s station manager. “We’re ready to rally our listeners to shine a spotlight on the remarkable people and places that embody the spirit of the Western Cape, and we can’t wait to see the incredible nominations that reflect our vibrant local culture.”
“I am incredibly excited for the 2025 Best of the Cape Awards! Last year, we witnessed an amazing outpouring of support with over 9,000 nominations and more than 300,000 votes, showcasing the passion of our listeners for their local favourites,” says Darren Simpson from Kfm Mornings. “This year, let’s continue that momentum and celebrate the incredible places and people that make the Western Cape a truly special place to call home!”
Join the celebration
Nominating favourite local businesses is easy. Simply visit www.primediaplus.com and submit nominations across the diverse categories. Every voice matters in showcasing the dedication and talent that define the local landscape.
As Kfm 94.5 rolls out the red carpet for the Western Cape’s finest, community nominations and votes will help determine who stands out. Follow the journey on Kfm 94.5 and join the conversation using #KfmBestoftheCape.
Let’s come together to celebrate the spirit of the Western Cape and honour the local legends that make communities thrive.
