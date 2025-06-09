Orchids&Onions: Machine captures the essence of KZN in Spotify's ode to Zulu traditions

One of the cardinal rules of advertising and marketing – for those who put it together, at least – should be “you are NOT the target market”.

Spot on

Those words were ringing in my head after ad agency Machine sent me a copy of their new execution for digital music service Spotify. I am certainly not – as an old white guy – the person they are speaking to in the khuphuka nathi – which means “rise with us” and “find yourself with us” – campaign.

That may be so, but I can still appreciate a great ad when I see it.

Two of the most important aspects to any creative advertising execution are its production values – and this doesn’t always have to mean slick and expensive – and whether or not it speaks to its target audience.

In both cases, I would venture to say, Machine has got it spot on.

Though my skill in isiZulu is on par with my talents in brain surgery or rocket science, I couldn’t but help be pulled into the strong Zulu vibe of the people and their province. When I worked for a Durban newspaper years ago, I always found the city and province to possess a vibe you will find nowhere else in South Africa.

The people in the province have an energy and a confidence that few of the rest of us can match.

Culture is the glue binding them altogether and you won’t find stronger ethnic pride among South Africans.

Machine points out that Zulu people have had a massive influence on SA music, from maskandi (traditional Zulu music) and gqom (dark techno) to SA gospel, hip hop, Afro-pop and more. No surprise, considering not only their thrusting culture, but also the fact that they’re the largest demographic and language group.

Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine, says: “This ad is an ode to Zulu music and culture.

“Not just for Zulu people but also for all lovers of Zulu music.”

He says “ listeners will find what speaks to them in the vast catalogue of Zulu music on Spotify.”

That comes across in the simple tale, of a young man setting out to find his father in KZN. He is accompanied by the music of his people – thanks to Spotify, of course – though he only starts to appreciate how deep his roots go when he gets there, wandering among the sugar cane fields and the people of the villages.

Eventually, he finds his father and the circle is closed again as, almost like the Prodigal Son, he is welcomed back to his Zulu heritage.

The whole execution has first-class production values and the story flows seamlessly – and Sigege is quite right: this is an ode to KZN and the Zulu people. And, naturally, if you’re going to hear an ode anywhere, then let it be on Spotify in your language.

Orchis for everyone involved. We need more local ads like this, not mid-Atlantic warmed-over translations of other people’s ideas.

Short cut success

While we’re talking about mid-Atlantic, I do hope that the incomparable and irascible Jeremy Clarkson – the former Top Gear host who made a career out of getting up the noses of many – never gets to see the silly DStv promo for the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?? show in which he is the host.

There can be fewer presenters more English than Clarkson – with his self-deprecating humour, slaughtering of Holy Cows and unpredictability – so why on Earth, DStv, must you do the promo in a fake American accent?

Clarkson, in case you’ve forgotten, is not – in public at least – a fan of many things American. So, he would probably haul out his double-barrel shotgun and chase you in his farm tractor for having the temerity to taint something so quintessentially British with redneck noise from across the pond.

Sadly, it’s yet another example – albeit the most absurd one yet – of South African brands and creatives who seem to think Murican accents are a short cut to success.

They’re not – but thinking they are gets you an Onion.