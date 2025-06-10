Marketing & Media Marketing
    #BehindtheCampaign: Zulu beats take center stage with Spotify

    10 Jun 2025
    10 Jun 2025
    Spotify is celebrating Zulu culture with Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify, a new campaign that pays homage to Zulu identity, pride, and the deep rhythms that shape KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.
    #BehindtheCampaign: Zulu beats take center stage with Spotify
    At its core is the isiZulu phrase “Kube ngangemzulu ngayini”, loosely translated as “Who would I be if not Zulu.” It’s a powerful reflection of pride, belonging, and cultural legacy.More than just a playlist, Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify brings together storytelling, sound, and self-expression. The campaign features a hero film that traces a journey through music, community, and heritage, paired with a curated mix of tracks spanning traditional Zulu beats to modern genre blends.
    Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify is a love letter to our Zulu-speaking listeners,” says Sithabile Kachisa, head of marketing, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa. “It’s about celebrating the pride, identity, and spirit of being Zulu, and music is how we bring that story to life.”For Spotify, this is more than content. It’s culture, and it’s meant to be heard.Credits for Spotify South Africa:
    • Client: Spotify South Africa
    • Sithabile Kachisa – Head of marketing Sub-Saharan Africa
    • Kevin Seturumane – Consumer marketing manager Sub-Saharan Africa
    Agency: Machine
    • Executive creative director: Peter Little
    • Group executive creative director: Jabulani Sigege
    • Creative director: Nkululeko Vilakazi
    • Group head: Mantwa Toka
    • Copywriter: Audrey Nyamcherera
    • Group account director: Sindy Mazibuko
    • Senior TV producer: Wakhile Sihole 
    Production House: Patriot Films
    • Director : Sam Coleman
    • Executive producer: Zayd Halim
    • Senior producer: Lauren Dugmore
    • Production manager: Olivia Murdoch
    • Production coordinator: Jodi Benzimra

    Crew:

    • 1st AD: Graham Hickson
    • 2nd AD: Sphelele Ndlovu
    • DOP: Pierre De Villiers
    • Stills photographer : Mike Bell
    • Art director: Candice Drury
    • Wardrobe stylist: Amy Zama

    Post Production (offline): Priest Post Productions

    • Editor: Amelia Cohen
    • Post producer: Michelle Duvenage
    • VFX artist: Hilton Henstock
    • Post production (Online): The Refinery
    • Colourist: Kyle Stroebel
    • Online: Eddie Addinall
    • Post producer: Simone Fanti
    • Audio: Aquanote Productions
    • Engineer: Lovemore Nkuna
    • Music: Ndabo Zulu
