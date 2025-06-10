BehindtheCampaign: Zulu beats take center stage with Spotify

Spotify is celebrating Zulu culture with Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify, a new campaign that pays homage to Zulu identity, pride, and the deep rhythms that shape KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.

Client: Spotify South Africa

At its core is the isiZulu phrase “Kube ngangemzulu ngayini”, loosely translated as “Who would I be if not Zulu.” It’s a powerful reflection of pride, belonging, and cultural legacy.More than just a playlist, Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify brings together storytelling, sound, and self-expression. The campaign features a hero film that traces a journey through music, community, and heritage, paired with a curated mix of tracks spanning traditional Zulu beats to modern genre blends.“Khuphuka nathi kuSpotify is a love letter to our Zulu-speaking listeners,” says Sithabile Kachisa, head of marketing, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa. “It’s about celebrating the pride, identity, and spirit of being Zulu, and music is how we bring that story to life.”For Spotify, this is more than content. It’s culture, and it’s meant to be heard.

