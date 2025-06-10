Retail FMCG
    'Let the cookie decide' with new #AskOreo packs

    Mondelēz South Africa has reinvented Oreo cookies with limited edition Ask Oreo cookies, providing answers to everyday dilemma with playful answers.
    10 Jun 2025
    10 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Each pack has the classic sandwich cookie consisting of two cocoa biscuits with a vanilla crème filling, now etched with playful South African phrases like 100%, Now Now, Haibo or Fo Sho.

    In keeping up with the spirit of playfulness, the packaging is a vibrant and eye-catching nod to South African vibes.

    “South Africans are known for finding the humour in any situation and enjoying a bit of fun, especially when life gets tough,” says Simone Van Zyl, biscuits category lead for Mondelez South Africa.



    “With Ask Orea, we’re inviting Mzansi to lean into our playful spirit and let the cookies take the wheel. It’s a delicious way to make decisions without any of the stress. Just pull a cookie and let them decide!”

    The Ask Oreo cookies are available at major retailers across South Africa.

