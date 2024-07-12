Shop! South Africa annouunces judging panel for Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards

Shop! South Africa has announced the industry leaders and influencers for its second annual Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA).

The final deadline for entries is 31 July with judging to commence in August. Nominations will be announced in September with the gala dinner to take place in November.

South Africa, a non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences.

Its’ Shop! Awards are a symbol of creativity, innovation, and best practice – a hallmark of excellence that provides the benchmark for success and the catalyst for continuous improvement.

The 2024 Shop! Awards judging panel

The 2024 judging panel comprises:

Phil Day, managing director of Popai UK & Ireland, the global association for the marketing and retail industry. He has over 18 years of experience in retail marketing and in-store advertising solutions. Day has run the Popai Awards in the UK since 2007.

Joanne Gould is the CEO of Smollan South Africa with extensive experience in strategic leadership roles. Gould has served on several boards including the Marketing Association of SA and was the Deputy Chair of the Advertising Standards Authority.

Candice Schooling is the head of Sales at Rainmaker Media, with over 15 years of experience in shopper marketing and FMCG sales strategies. She has built a reputation as a trusted advisor in the FMCG market and continues to make significant contributions to the sector.

Craig Small is the customer marketing executive at Clicks Group, excelling in executive managerial roles within the pharmacy retail field. He is known for his strong leadership skills and innovative mindset.

Tshiamo Tladi is the strategic director at Accenture Song with over 15 years of experience in brand and retail strategy across multiple sectors. He specialises in integrating MarTech solutions for retail clients.

Wendy van Zyl is the Libstar executive for category and customer. She is a seasoned FMCG professional with over 25 years of experience. She pursues excellence across sales, marketing, shopper marketing, trade marketing, and trade category management.

Craig Doré is a seasoned marketer with extensive experience in brand management and strategic innovation in the FMCG and luxury brand sectors. He is currently on sabbatical, writing a book on luxury brand marketing principles.

Francois Jurgens is the director of category planning and activation at Mondelēz International, with over 15 years of experience in sales and marketing for global enterprises. He has worked for several global blue-chip companies including GSK, Kellogg Company, Reckitt Benckiser, and Revlon Execution.<

Siobhan O’Sullivan is the managing executive for HPC, group strategy & marketing at Premier FMCG. She has more than 30 years of experience in leading marketing and strategy execution and business management in a variety of sectors. These include the beverage packaging industry, poultry, OTC pharmaceuticals, packaged foods, and personal care.

Katleho Mahloane is the commercial marketing executive at FNB. He is a purpose-driven marketing leader with over 20 years of experience holding significant roles at SABMiller, Nestle SA, The Coca-Cola Company, and Vodacom. Mahloane was instrumental in positioning FNB as a trusted partner for SMEs, the public sector, and large enterprises in South Africa.

"Our judging panel represents the pinnacle of industry expertise and innovation," says Di Wilson, MD of Shop! SA. "Each judge brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence, ensuring that our awards will highlight the very best in shopper marketing and retail execution.”

Campaign categories

The Campaign categories for this year’s awards are:

Integrated/Omnichannel Campaigns



Shopper Marketing Campaigns



Trader Campaigns

Social & e-Commerce Campaigns



Interactive Activations



Purpose-Driven Campaigns



Pack Design

Technical Design categories

The Technical Design categories for this year’s awards are:

Temporary (less than 12 weeks in store) On-Shelf



Temporary Off-Shelf



Temporary Gondola Ends



Temporary Scale Displays

Permanent (normally more than one year in store) On-Shelf



Permanent Off-Shelf/Freestanding

Permanent Gondola Ends

Shop’s global membership includes major retailers, agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers, and brands.