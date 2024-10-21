Retail FMCG
    Limited-edition Oreo Coca-Cola biscuit launches

    21 Oct 2024
    Oreo and Coca-Cola have joined forces to celebrate the ultimate best buddy duo, with a tempting twist.
    Source: www.instagram.com/oreo_southafrica

    Introducing the exclusive limited-edition Oreo Coca-Cola biscuit! Bringing together Oreo’s playfulness and the magic of Coca-Cola - this may be the collab we didn’t even know we needed!
    This new taste sensation is a blend of both, offering fans a one-of-a-kind flavour experience.

    The cookie features two signature Oreo Cocoa biscuits, infused with the signature Coca-Cola recipe, and filled with classic vanilla crème and edible red glitter.

    Remaining true to each brand, the cookie is embossed with the classic Oreo logo design on one side, and on the other a bespoke Coca-Cola designs featuring either the famed Coca-Cola bottle or the logo.



    Inspired by Oreo and Coca-Cola’s playful personalities, the packaging is designed to bring fans the iconic flare they’ve come to love from both brands.

    Combining Coca-Cola’s globally recognised bottle silhouette with Oreo’s popular embossed design shows off the freshest best buddy collab in Mzansi.

    Oreo and Coca-Cola have also created a bespoke in-app digital experience where best buddies come together - Spotify. Coming in October the Spotify ‘Best Buddies Mode’ feature encourages friends to explore and merge each other’s musical tastes to customise a shareable playlist.

    "The Oreo brand continues to stay playful while bringing our fans only the best experiences and exciting partnerships. What could be better than the fresh team-up with our new best buddy, Coca-Cola, leveraging the original tastes and styles of both brands to create innovative experiences for all. We are excited to see how Mzansi twists, licks and dunks this fizzy pop of flavour!’", said Simone Van Zyl, category lead biscuits, Mondelēz Southern Africa.

    Oreo Coca-Cola biscuit is only here for a limited time - available in major retailers countrywide.

