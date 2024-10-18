Altron FinTech’s Buy Now Pay Later revolution

Altron FinTech launches the innovative Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, PayJustNow and Payflex, on their Android terminals, marking a significant milestone in the payments industry. As the first to introduce this solution to the market in 2023, Altron FinTech continues to lead the way in offering flexible and customer obsessed payment options, empowering businesses to enhance their payment experiences. This strategic move reinforces Altron FinTech’s commitment to staying ahead of the payment curve, offering businesses and consumers innovative payment options.

The integration of PayJustNow and Payflex into Altron FinTech's Android terminals empowers merchants to provide flexible payment solutions, allowing customers to make purchases now and pay later, opening up easier and more diverse payment options in the economy for businesses. This capability is designed to enhance the customer experience and facilitate increased sales for businesses by offering a simple, safe and convenient checkout process.

“We are thrilled to partner with Buy Now Pay Later Providers,” said Zanele Lazzari, head of enterprise sales at Altron FinTech. “This integration reflects our dedication to innovation and our ongoing efforts to provide safe, secure and reliable payment solutions. With the launch of Buy Now Pay Later options alongside traditional payment methods like bank cards, store account cards and digital vouchers on a single payment device, be it integrated or standalone we are not only creating additional payment tokens for consumers and merchants but also solidifying our position as leaders in the integrated payment solutions industry. Consolidating multiple payment tokens onto a single payment device offers recon convenience, streamlined operations, and improved in-store customer experiences.”

Altron FinTech aims to power payments everywhere, ensuring that merchants have access to the tools they need to thrive in a competitive landscape. By integrating BNPL solutions on their terminals, the company is paving the way for a more dynamic payment ecosystem that benefits both merchants and consumers.

As the demand for flexible payment solutions continues to grow, Altron FinTech is committed to leading the charge by offering cutting-edge technologies that enhance the payment experience and stay the leading business that powers payments across South Africa.

For more information about Altron FinTech and their new Buy Now Pay Later solutions, please visit https://www.altronfintechacs.com/.



