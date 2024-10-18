SAB's 'Drive Sharp' campaign aims for safer roads and responsible drinking this festive season

As part of the South African Breweries (SAB) commitment to deter drink driving behaviour by challenging South Africans to realise the consequences of drinking and driving, the company has launched a campaign to discourage consumers from drinking and driving.

The South African Breweries has launched a campaign to discourage consumers from drinking and driving which includes a photo of two deceased using parts from the carnage of car accidents (Image supplied)

The campaign showcases two real-life stories of families who have lost loved ones as a result of drinking and driving and really highlights the impact that one accident can have.

The films are shot in a documentary format, and goes deeper with the families on how their lives were never the same after the loss of their loved ones.

To honour the loss of their loved ones, the campaign recreated a photo of the deceased using parts from the carnage of car accidents.

The sculptors were then revealed to the families for the first time during the documentary's shooting.

The campaign forms part of the SAB Sharp platform which is dedicated to fostering a culture of responsibility within South African communities.

SAB Sharp platform

Through the SAB Sharp platform, SAB highlights the importance of responsibility across society and the crucial nature of partnerships with government, law enforcement agencies, and community organisations to promote responsibility associated with beer consumption.

SAB Sharp is an evidence-based platform designed to support communities in living, driving, talking, and selling Sharp.

This platform is built on comprehensive research and global best practices and is regularly reviewed with significant input from stakeholders.

Their contributions ensure the continued relevance and effectiveness of the platform to communities, making them integral to our mission.

It is also built on a shared value system that promotes and ensures a culture of responsibility among all South Africans and delivers value to all stakeholders and communities involved through meaningful, sustainable interventions.

Speaking about the 2024 Drive Sharp campaign, vice president of corporate affairs, Zoleka Lisa says SAB wants to foster responsibility in their communities.

“Through this programme, we are playing our part in encouraging people to not drink and drive.

“SAB’s goal is to challenge consumers to make responsible choices, for the safety of their families and communities.”

Campaign launch

The launch which was attended by amongst others government, industry, and media stakeholders is aligned with SAB’s commitment to promote responsibility in communities, towards a shared value between business, public sector and civil society.

“For us at SAB, responsibility is not just a short-term initiative but a long-term commitment. SAB Sharp is integrated into our business strategy and operations, reinforcing our mission to grow the beer category responsibly,” adds Lisa.

Alcohol Evidence Centres

To date, through investing in Alcohol Evidence Centres (AEC), SAB has enabled law enforcement agencies such as the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the Western Cape Traffic Department to enact over 24,000 arrests nationally.

They are used to test suspected drunk drivers and confirm their breath limits.

This includes evidentiary breath alcohol testing which delivers immediate test results and contributes to a higher rate of prosecuting for drunk drivers.

A staff of medical practitioners help ensure evidence is properly collected as admissible in court. AEC’s allow authorities to be stationed in ‘hot spots’ for drunk driving all over South Africa.

Commenting on the partnership with SAB, Romeo Hendricks, acting director: community safety for the Theewaterskloof Municipality in the Western Cape says, "As a long-standing partner to SAB on this journey of promoting responsible consumption, I commend the company's proactive approach and unwavering commitment to our mandate to regulate irresponsible behaviour on the roads.

“Since our partnership, and through such investments, we have seen an increase in the arrests of drunk drivers, which has indeed deterred people from drinking and driving.”