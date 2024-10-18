Andani.Africa spotlights the success of the leading contemporary African art fair, FNB Art Joburg

In 2008, South Africa marked a monumental turning point in the contemporary African art fair scene, with the debut of Artlogic’s First National Bank (FNB) Joburg Art Fair (now known as FNB Art Joburg). With the goal of bridging the gap between artists, collectors, galleries, curators and art enthusiasts, FNB Art Joburg has been instrumental in nurturing a thriving artistic economy across the continent. Currently boasting 100% black ownership under the directorship of Mandla Sibeko, and internationally recognised for creating a culture of appreciation and sustaining the commercial industry, Andani.Africa celebrates the success of this artstanding 16-year long partnership with FNB.

We have embarked on a journey of profiling dynamic, trailblazing and sustainable corporate-creative partnerships that empower creative artists, support the creative economy and foster ecosystems growth. It is evident why the FNB Art Joburg has been selected; its impact on the elevation of African art and the development of artists and audiences has set a precedent for the continent’s creative sector.

Amongst many markers on our impact radar, FNB’s support for participating galleries by subsidising their participation costs demonstrates its commitment to sustaining the arts and its passion for making art accessible. Considering Africa’s infrastructural challenges and contemporary art being viewed as an exclusive niche market, support and access are vital. The fair’s curatorial-commercial interventional design has expanded artists’ and gallerists’ exhibition experiences, exposing them to international spaces, new audiences and global markets. From a sustainable value-chain perspective, this presents an opportunity for corporate institutions to drive innovation and enhance cultural impact in their organisations through collaborations and support of the creative sector.

