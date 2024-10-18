Marketing & Media Research
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaBrandMappTechsys DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuBroad Media3RCTopco MediaDelta Victor BravoTDMCAFDANew MediaMedia24 LifestyleThink Digital AcademyOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Andani.Africa spotlights the success of the leading contemporary African art fair, FNB Art Joburg

    18 Oct 2024
    18 Oct 2024
    In 2008, South Africa marked a monumental turning point in the contemporary African art fair scene, with the debut of Artlogic’s First National Bank (FNB) Joburg Art Fair (now known as FNB Art Joburg). With the goal of bridging the gap between artists, collectors, galleries, curators and art enthusiasts, FNB Art Joburg has been instrumental in nurturing a thriving artistic economy across the continent. Currently boasting 100% black ownership under the directorship of Mandla Sibeko, and internationally recognised for creating a culture of appreciation and sustaining the commercial industry, Andani.Africa celebrates the success of this artstanding 16-year long partnership with FNB.
    Andani.Africa spotlights the success of the leading contemporary African art fair, FNB Art Joburg

    We have embarked on a journey of profiling dynamic, trailblazing and sustainable corporate-creative partnerships that empower creative artists, support the creative economy and foster ecosystems growth. It is evident why the FNB Art Joburg has been selected; its impact on the elevation of African art and the development of artists and audiences has set a precedent for the continent’s creative sector.

    Amongst many markers on our impact radar, FNB’s support for participating galleries by subsidising their participation costs demonstrates its commitment to sustaining the arts and its passion for making art accessible. Considering Africa’s infrastructural challenges and contemporary art being viewed as an exclusive niche market, support and access are vital. The fair’s curatorial-commercial interventional design has expanded artists’ and gallerists’ exhibition experiences, exposing them to international spaces, new audiences and global markets. From a sustainable value-chain perspective, this presents an opportunity for corporate institutions to drive innovation and enhance cultural impact in their organisations through collaborations and support of the creative sector.

    Andani.Africa spotlights the success of the leading contemporary African art fair, FNB Art Joburg

    Andani.Africa is a creative and cultural industries (CCIs) research, insights and strategic advisory company based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with footprints across the continent. Central to our offering is our commitment to advocating for actionable research outputs that provide accurate data about the creative economy and amplify the value of the creatives in the sector. Should your organisation be exploring ways in which you can contribute to the advancement of the CCIs or better inform your corporate-creative partnership strategy, visit us at www.andani.africa, email us acirfa.inadna@olom and follow us @andani.africa on all social media platforms.

    Read more: First National Bank, FNB
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz