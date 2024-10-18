Retail ESG
    Woolworths' R816m donation paves way to end hunger in SA

    18 Oct 2024
    18 Oct 2024
    In South Africa, 16.3 million people face hunger, yet 10 million tonnes of food is wasted annually, a stark reminder of the food security issues that continue to affect almost 20% of the population.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Woolworths donated R816m worth of good quality, edible, surplus food to disadvantaged communities and charities to help end hunger in the last financial year.

    In partnership with FoodForward SA, an organisation dedicated to reducing hunger by distributing surplus food, Woolworths donated food equating to 56.6 million meals to a network of 2,500 organisations, providing nutritious meals for 920 000 vulnerable people across the country.

    “At Woolworths, we believe that access to food is not only a basic human right, but also a matter of justice,” said Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths' director of Corporate Social Justice.

    “One of our Inclusive Justice Initiative (IJ) goals is to contribute to a sustainable and equitable food system that ensures no one goes hungry today, and for generations to come.”

    Over the past five years, Woolworths has committed over R26m in initiatives aimed at improving access to food and empowering local communities to grow their own food.

    One of these initiatives is the Living Soils Community Learning Farm which empowers young black farmers, predominantly women, by providing hands-on training in sustainable and regenerative farming.

    The farm supplies fresh produce to schools and feeding schemes and contributes to long-term food security, all while creating employment in local communities. Living Soils is a collaboration between Woolies, Spier Wine Farm and The Sustainability Institute.

    “For us, the right to food is about reshaping the food system to ensure everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, has access to healthy, diverse, and nutritious food,” says Mgolodela.

    "Our efforts are rooted in supporting sustainable systems that allow individuals and communities to access good food in a dignified way. Access to food is a social justice issue, it’s about empowerment, about sustainability, and about our collective action.”

    To continue the fight against hunger in South Africa, Woolworths has committed R3.45m to support FoodForward SA over the next three years and will continue to donate surplus food to those who need it most.

