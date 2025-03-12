Lifestyle Events
    Lifestyle Events

    Cresta gears up for a fast-paced month of motorsport, shopping and cultural delight!

    Issued by Taryn Louch Creative
    12 Mar 2025
    12 Mar 2025
    This March 2025, Cresta Shopping Centre is shifting into high gear with an exciting lineup of events, store openings, and family-friendly experiences. From the adrenaline-fueled Cresta Fast Fest (20 to 25 March) to the vibrant Colours of India Shopping Festival (14 to 30 March), and a wave of new tenant openings, there’s never been a better time to shop, explore, and experience it all at Cresta!
    Cresta gears up for a fast-paced month of motorsport, shopping and cultural delight!

    Cresta Fast Fest 2025: Get ready for motorsport madness!

    Car enthusiasts, thrill-seekers, and families alike will fuel their passion for speed and excitement at Cresta Fast Fest 2025, running from 20 to 25 March. This one-of-a-kind automotive experience will showcase:

    • Luxury and performance car displays – marvel at a spectacular lineup of high-performance vehicles.
    • Formula 1 simulators – get behind the wheel and test your racing skills like a pro.
    • Grand Prix watch parties – catch the latest F1 action on restaurant screens, in what promises to be a high-energy atmosphere.
    • Live motorsport activations – witness thrilling demonstrations and immersive experiences.
    • Family-friendly fun – engaging car-themed activities for kids and adults alike.

    "Cresta Fast Fest is an electrifying celebration of motorsport and innovation, designed to bring shoppers and car lovers closer to the action,” says Martina Heyman, general manager at Cresta Shopping Centre. “With interactive experiences, racing excitement, and family-friendly fun, this event promises to be a must-visit attraction in March.”

    Exciting New Store Openings – More Reasons to Visit Cresta!

    In addition to high-speed thrills, Cresta is welcoming exciting new tenants to enhance the shopping experience:

    • NewsCafe (entrance 12, Pick n Pay entrance) – the perfect spot for social dining, coffee, and cocktails.
    • Huawei (upper level, near Mugg & Bean) – showcasing the latest in cutting-edge mobile and smart technology.
    • Be Up Park (opening May 2025) – the first indoor fun park in Johannesburg, featuring a trampoline park, AltiGame, Climbi, and a Drop & Shop facility (more info: beuppark.co.za).
    • The Treat Nail & Beauty Salon (opening April 2025) – a premium beauty and wellness destination.

    Colours of India Shopping Festival: A celebration of culture and heritage

    The rich colours of India come to life at the Colours of India Shopping Festival, a dazzling celebration of Indian culture, craftsmanship, and cuisine. Taking place from 14 to 30 March 2025 at entrance 5 (Checkers entrance) from 11am to 8pm daily, this vibrant festival will feature:

    • Authentic Indian clothing, jewellery, and home décor
    • Traditional Indian delicacies and flavours
    • Live performances, music, and entertainment

    Shoppers will be immersed in a cultural journey with an array of handcrafted treasures, colourful textiles, and aromatic cuisine that bring the spirit of India to Johannesburg.

    March at Cresta – your one-stop destination for shopping, speed, and culture!

    Whether you’re revving up your engines for Cresta Fast Fest, discovering new store openings, or immersing yourself in cultural celebrations, Cresta Shopping Centre is the place to be this March.

    "We’re bringing together the best of motorsport, shopping, and cultural experiences to create a high-energy, community-driven celebration,” adds Martina Heyman. “Cresta is more than just a shopping centre, it’s a destination where entertainment, lifestyle, and retail come together.”

    Don’t miss out – March at Cresta is where the action happens!

    For more information, visit www.crestashoppingcentre.co.za or follow @CrestaShoppingCentre on social media.

    About Cresta Shopping Centre

    Cresta Shopping Centre is a people-powered, community-focused destination in the heart of Johannesburg. Home to over 250 stores, Cresta offers a dynamic blend of fashion, beauty, dining, and lifestyle experiences, making it the ultimate one-stop shopping and entertainment destination.

    Originally established as a community centre, Cresta has evolved into a multi-award-winning super-regional mall, all while staying rooted in its commitment to community engagement. More than just a shopping destination, Cresta is a hub for connection, culture, and progress.

    We believe in uplifting our community, investing in initiatives that offer a hand-up rather than a hand-out, and ensuring that every visitor enjoys an experience that is vibrant, engaging, and uniquely Cresta.

    At Cresta, the community thrives, and the experience is everything.

    For more information, visit www.crestashoppingcentre.co.za.

