Dihlabeng Mall’s community campaign attracts global recognition

‘Your Story is Our Story’ initiative earns international nod for creative approach and heartfelt community engagement.

Dihlabeng Mall in Bethlehem, Free State, has been nominated for a prestigious Solal international award, following the success of its home-grown community campaign ‘Your Story is Our Story'. The initiative, which launched in October 2024, has received global recognition for the meaningful way in which it connected with the community and responded to local needs through a series of thoughtful initiatives.

At the heart of the campaign lay the simple but powerful idea that the stories of local people matter and that a mall should reflect the community it serves. The nomination shines a spotlight on how a regional mall in the Free State can make a lasting impact, not only through retail, but through action.

A campaign rooted in real lives

Shoppers, tenants and staff were invited to feature in the campaign visuals, which were photographed in black and white and displayed throughout the mall, online and on social media. The approach extended beyond the aesthetic, it was inclusive, authentic and proudly local. These images have now become part of the centre’s DNA, with spectacular installations throughout the centre.

Alongside this, the mall embarked on a series of activations aimed at bringing joy, warmth and support to people in different corners of the community. These included distributing food parcels to nearby households and caddies at the local golf course, hot drinks and soup shared with tenants, staff and matric learners during exam season, and the distribution of care packs to teenage girls, newborns in public hospitals and others in need. Elders were treated to cappuccinos and cupcakes, while joy boxes were shared to acknowledge everyday acts of kindness.

Evolving with the community

The campaign was never static. It evolved and shaped in response to emerging needs and ideas that came forth from the community. From the beginning, the mall’s tenants and local partners such as Pick n Pay played a key role in amplifying the project. Now, with further activations planned throughout 2025, the mall remains committed to showing up in ways that count.

“The strength of this campaign lies in its honesty,” said Johane Muller, marketing manager of Dihlabeng Mall. “It’s not about polished branding, it’s about real people and real stories. Through this initiative, we’ve been able to listen, respond and build stronger relationships with those around us. To see the ‘Your Story is Our Story’ campaign recognised on an international stage is a proud moment for us and for the community that shaped it.”

Based in Poland, the Solal Awards recognise excellence in marketing within the retail, leisure and destination sectors worldwide. Judged by leading experts and with a reputation for being “reassuringly difficult to win”, a Solal Award is the gold-standard accolade within the industry. The award winners will be announced later this year. For now, Dihlabeng Mall remains focused on continuing the journey it began: one that celebrates connection, care and the collective spirit of Bethlehem.

For more information on Dihlabeng Mall and its projects, please visit the mall’s website https://dihlabengmall.co.za/ or social media feeds https://www.instagram.com/dihlabeng_mall/.



