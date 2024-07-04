Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesAMIENielsenIQSwitch Energy DrinkFoodForward SADY/DXScan DisplayRed October TechnologiesBizcommunity.comA-OSH EXPO 2025Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail FMCG

    Forget the winter blues with Switch Energy Drink

    A reminder for South Africans on how to ‘Vita-C’ themselves this season

    Issued by Switch Energy Drink
    9 May 2025
    9 May 2025
    Forget the winter blues with Switch Energy Drink

    Switch Energy Drink brings bold, playful storytelling to show South Africans how to ease the winter blues by consuming their Vita-C range. Aligning with South African humour and cultural moments, Switch has created a winter campaign that speaks to immune support, combined with its great flavour range.

    In their true form of keeping the public talking, Switch has rolled out three quirky and creative TV commercials for the winter campaign featuring their Vita-C + Zinc range. The ads are relatable and encourage consumers to 'Vita-C themselves' this winter and that the range is suitable for the whole family to consume.

    The TVCs have garnered traction online, reaching over twelve million views across digital platforms. This impressive reach showcases how the brand managed to create very relatable content for its audience. This successful performance is a true reflection of both the creative appeal of the content and the strategic placement across targeted channels, including the OUT-OF-HOME billboards in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Rustenburg.

    “We’re blown away by the incredible response to our TVCs across social media,” says Zhuraan Glade, Head of Marketing at Switch Energy Drink. “At Switch, we don’t just market — we entertain, disrupt, and connect. Our goal is to craft bold, culturally relevant content that speaks to South Africans in a language they love; realness, humour, and energy that hits different.”

    Reaction from some social media users:

    • Love a good ad! Chat GPT didn’t write this one.
    • Switch Energy Drink Thank you for Uniting South Africa through this Ad
    • This is brilliant!!!! Your drink is my absolute go to. I work long hours on set and without my switch I can’t function as much. Thank you for these new flavors.
    • This is how we South Africans make ads
    • It will go down as the best Ad of the year.

    Forget the winter blues with Switch Energy Drink

    “The TVCs highlight that Vita-C is made for everyone - from energetic youngsters to seasoned sippers and can be enjoyed in any setting, at any time.” Glade concluded.

    The Vita-C + Zinc range provides a winning combination for consumers to bolster their immune systems while enjoying delicious flavours which include Orange, Blueberry & Raspberry, Goji Berry & Starfruit (Sugar-Free), Lemon & Ginger and Grapefruit naartjie – available in retail stores across the country.

    Links:

    Read more: Switch Energy Drink, Zhuraan Glade
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Switch Energy Drink
    #SwitchEnergy contains essential vitamins and provides a boost of energy with a crisp refreshing taste.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz