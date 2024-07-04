Forget the winter blues with Switch Energy Drink

A reminder for South Africans on how to ‘Vita-C’ themselves this season

Switch Energy Drink brings bold, playful storytelling to show South Africans how to ease the winter blues by consuming their Vita-C range. Aligning with South African humour and cultural moments, Switch has created a winter campaign that speaks to immune support, combined with its great flavour range.

In their true form of keeping the public talking, Switch has rolled out three quirky and creative TV commercials for the winter campaign featuring their Vita-C + Zinc range. The ads are relatable and encourage consumers to 'Vita-C themselves' this winter and that the range is suitable for the whole family to consume.

The TVCs have garnered traction online, reaching over twelve million views across digital platforms. This impressive reach showcases how the brand managed to create very relatable content for its audience. This successful performance is a true reflection of both the creative appeal of the content and the strategic placement across targeted channels, including the OUT-OF-HOME billboards in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Rustenburg.

“We’re blown away by the incredible response to our TVCs across social media,” says Zhuraan Glade, Head of Marketing at Switch Energy Drink. “At Switch, we don’t just market — we entertain, disrupt, and connect. Our goal is to craft bold, culturally relevant content that speaks to South Africans in a language they love; realness, humour, and energy that hits different.”

Reaction from some social media users:

Love a good ad! Chat GPT didn’t write this one.



Switch Energy Drink Thank you for Uniting South Africa through this Ad



This is brilliant!!!! Your drink is my absolute go to. I work long hours on set and without my switch I can’t function as much. Thank you for these new flavors.



This is how we South Africans make ads



It will go down as the best Ad of the year.

“The TVCs highlight that Vita-C is made for everyone - from energetic youngsters to seasoned sippers and can be enjoyed in any setting, at any time.” Glade concluded.

The Vita-C + Zinc range provides a winning combination for consumers to bolster their immune systems while enjoying delicious flavours which include Orange, Blueberry & Raspberry, Goji Berry & Starfruit (Sugar-Free), Lemon & Ginger and Grapefruit naartjie – available in retail stores across the country.

