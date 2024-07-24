Retail FMCG
    Switch Energy Drink launches New Vita C Range for immune support: Same taste, new look

    Issued by Switch Energy Drink
    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    In November 2021, Switch Energy Drink took a bold leap, launching the first-ever vitamin C + zinc range. This innovative move, inspired by Kirsten Atkinson, head of procurement, came at a time when South Africa was embracing a healthier lifestyle in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
    Switch Energy Drink launches New Vita C Range for immune support: Same taste, new look

    Initially, Switch introduced the immune-boosting Vita C range with an orange flavour. Despite the inherent risks of venturing into new territory, the launch was a success. Six months later, the range expanded to include Lemon and Ginger, followed by Nartjie Grapefruit and Apple Kiwi Moringa.

    The overwhelming success of these flavours made it clear: there was a strong demand for health-focused beverages.

    As competitors started releasing their versions of immune boosters, Switch decided it was time for a fresh look. The new white cans symbolise health and cleanliness, aligning perfectly with our brand ethos. Though these immune boosters are caffeine-free and not traditional energy drinks, we maintained our signature branding with the iconic arrow from our logo.

    But we didn’t stop at repackaging. We’re thrilled to announce two new flavours: Blueberry & Raspberry, and the highly requested Sugar-Free Vita C Immune Support in Goji Berry and Starfruit. These additions cater to our health-conscious customers. This is our first sugar-free in the Vita C range. This addition caters to our more health-conscious customers, looking for incredible flavour adventures with no sugar.

    Switch Energy Drink continues to innovate and lead the market, providing the perfect blend of taste and health benefits. Join us in this exciting journey and discover the new Vita C range today!

    About Switch Energy Drink

    Switch Energy Drink is a proudly South African company dedicated to delivering bold, innovative, and high-quality energy drinks. Known for its over-the-top flavour launches, Switch continually pushes the boundaries of what an energy drink can be.

    energy drink, vitamin C, COVID-19, immune booster, Switch Energy Drink
    Switch Energy Drink
    #SwitchEnergy contains essential vitamins and provides a boost of energy with a crisp refreshing taste.

    Let's do Biz