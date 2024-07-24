Retail ESG
    Eastern Highlands bottled water selling at low prices, proceeds go to KZN's water relief efforts

    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    Shoprite and Checkers' Eastern Highlands bottled water is being sold at the lowest feasible price at supermarkets nationwide, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the KwaZulu-Natal's water relief efforts.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “We will continue to sell our private label bottled water at the lowest prices for as long as the water shortages continue to plague KwaZulu-Natal,” confirms Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer for the Shoprite Group.

    “It is also crucial to identify longer-term, sustainable solutions to ensure access to clean drinking water in the province, especially for vulnerable people including the elderly and children.”

    To this end, a percentage of proceeds from the sale of 500ml and 1.5L and Eastern Highlands bottled water sold in all Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationally is going to the newly established Act for Change Water Fund.

    Citizens team up with scientists to find solutions to SA&#x2019;s deteriorating water quality
    Citizens team up with scientists to find solutions to SA’s deteriorating water quality

    JNPR  19 hours

    “One of the Fund’s first projects will be to sink a borehole at a school in Verulam, where the local community will also be able to access this clean drinking water,” explains Raghubir.

    The retailer has a long history of reaching out and assisting local communities that have been left without water, most notably during South Africa’s persistent drought in 2016 when it donated and transported water to drought-stricken KwaZulu-Natal towns such as Ulundi, Vryheid, Harding, iXopo and more.

    Let's do Biz