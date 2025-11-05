Shoprite and Checkers host Market Day 2025 to empower community farmers

Small-scale farmers from community food gardens will once again bring their homegrown harvests to selected Shoprite and Checkers’ stores for Market Day – a nationwide, annual celebration of sustainable agriculture taking place on 6 November 2025.

This year, Market Day coincides with the retailer’s newly launched Act For Change Food Garden Competition, which recognises exceptional community food gardens across South Africa for their contributions to nutrition, environmental sustainability and social upliftment.

More than 80 community gardens supported by the retailer will set up stalls at selected Shoprite and Checkers’ supermarkets across the country, where they will sell fresh produce, share their stories and showcase how sustainable agriculture strengthens food security in communities.

Market Day serves as a crucial platform for emerging farmers to generate income and develop business skills. Participants gain hands-on retail experience through direct customer engagement, while promoting climate-resilient farming methods promoting long-term food security.

“Market Day is a celebration of everyday heroes – growing change from the ground up,” says Sanjeev Raghubir, chief sustainability officer at the Shoprite Group.

“This year, we’re building on that momentum with the new Act For Change Food Garden Competition, which introduces an exciting layer of recognition and support for the growers driving real impact in their communities. With collective prizes valued at R1 million in tailored assistance – from irrigation systems and shade netting to training programmes – we aim to help community food gardens grow even stronger and inspire others to take action.”

Both these initiatives form part of the retailer’s long-standing commitment to improving food security. Over the past decade, the Group has invested in nearly 300 community food gardens, which collectively produced more than 106 000 kg of fresh produce last year alone.

This in turn has helped to put nutritious food on tables across South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Visitors to Market Day will have the chance to meet garden representatives and learn about innovative growing methods and the powerful community impact these gardens are creating.

By connecting local gardeners directly with customers, this event highlights the power of community collaboration – showing that even the smallest seed can spark big change.

The following gardens will participate in Market Day on 6 November 2025:

Eastern Cape (8 projects)

Intambanana Farming and Multipurpose Coop – Shoprite Mdantsane City



Kuwane Foundation Food Security – Shoprite Sterkspruit



Masibambisane HBC & Dev – Shoprite Ziyabuya



Nyara Youth Development – Checkers Nahoon



Silverdale Women’s Development NPC – Shoprite Gillwell



Varhoyi & Mgodleni Co-op – Checkers Metlife Mall



Wathint' Abafazi – Shoprite Struandale-kenako



Yizanazo Co-operative – Checkers Vincent

Free State (6 projects)

Botjhabile Botjha Temong Primary Cooperative – Shoprite Bethlehem



Free State Rural Women Assembly Agroecological Hub – Shoprite Botshabelo Mall



Hola Le Rona Integrated Educare Centre – Shoprite Harrismith



Modulaqhowa Primary Co-operative – Shoprite Botshabelo



Ntoanatsatsi Community Garden – Shoprite Setsing



Realeboga Bakubung Training & Development Agency – Shoprite Thaba Nchu

Gauteng (14 projects)

Al Taawun Fi Al Community Garden – Checkers Mall Of The South



Basheshebahleka Community Project – Checkers Northriding



Carroll Shaw Memorial Center – Checkers Tambotie Mall Randfontein



Khula Zonke Urban – Checkers Wilrogate



Mahata Mmoho Agricultural Cooperative - Checkers Hyper Vanderbijlpark



Mmakgomo Agricultural Cooperative – Checkers Pretoria North



NOSA Early Learning Orphans and Vulnerable Children’s Centre – Checkers Wonderpark



Supa-Dimama Senior Citizens Centre – Checkers Grey Owl Midstream



Thamis Natures Conservation Project – Checkers Silver Lakes



The Thoughtful Path – Checkers FX Noordheuwel



Ubuntu Bee Keepers – Checkers FX Lintons Corner



Umthambeka Drop-in Centre – Checkers Hyper FX Kempton Park



Vukasechaba Massive Fresh Produce Primary Co-Op – Checkers Columbine Square



Winnie Mabaso Foundation – Checkers Southgate

KwaSulu-Natal (13 projects)

Anchored Women Empowerment – Shoprite Nquthu



Eyesihlahla Farms 94 – Shoprite Eshowe



God’s Acres – Shoprite Raisethorpe



Iqabungelihle Community Garden – Checkers Durban North



Khula Nathi – Checkers Davenport Rd



Kunothile Agricultural Primary Co-operative Limited – Shoprite Amanzimtoti



Landezinye Farmers (Nkandla Cooperative) – Shoprite Mini Nkandla



Okwemvelo Food Garden – Checkers FX Amanzimtoti



Siyakhula Community Project – Shoprite Gingindlovu



Siyaphambili Womens Hub – Checkers Hyper Galleria



Siyazondla kwaPhindangene – Shoprite Ulundi



Velemseni Farming Group – Shoprite Estcourt



Yenzanathi Community Upliftment Project – Checkers FX Watercrest

Lesotho(1 project)

Action Lesotho – Shoprite Leribe

Limpopo (7 projects)

Akonaho Victim Empowerment Programme – Shoprite Mphephu



Bolokegang Community Project – Shoprite Maake



Khenso Farming Co-Operative – Shoprite Namakgale



Marubini Multi-Purpose Women’s Primary Cooperative – Shoprite Elim



Ndlovu Care Group – Shoprite Dennilton



Ratanang Agricultural Cooperative Limited – Shoprite Mankweng



We Can Women’s Development Co-Op – Shoprite Paledi

Mpumalanga (7 projects)

Ekuqaleni Genesis Farm – Checkers Hyper Klipfontein



Khuthala Eco-Tourism – Checkers Hyper Ermelo



Phumelelani Savings Scheme – Checkers Hyper Secunda Mall



Ploughs and Feathers Co-operative Ltd – Checkers New Hazyview Junction



Sibonile Agricultural Co-operative – Shoprite Acornhoek Mall



Timbavati Garden – Shoprite Acornhoek Plaza



Too Fresh Produce Cooperative – Checkers Ermelo

Namibia (1 project)

Groot Aub Fresh Producers – Shoprite Lafrenz

Northen Cape (3 projects)

Matlhwareng A Rona Co-Operative Limited – Checkers Kuruman



SARAG Development Agency – Food Security and Environment Program – Usave Griekwastad



Tsogang Garden Project – Shoprite Kuruman

North West (9 projects)

AGRICOOP Baetseanape – Shoprite Lethlabile



Bakgatla ba Mosetlha – Shoprite Temba



Boitekong Vegetable Garden – Shoprite Boitekong



Dirang Batswana Greenery Project – Shoprite Mini Koster



Kopanelo Projects – Shoprite Mahikeng Mall



Mama Ruby Primary Co-operative Limited – Shoprite Mini Lethlabile 2



Ngangezwe Foundation Peo Ya Rona – Shoprite Moruleng



Nthabiseng Skills’ Training Centre For The Disabled – Checkers Hyper Rustenburg



PatCathy & Projects Co-Operative – Shoprite Potchefstroom

Western Cape (4 projects)

Gras Groen Vingers – Shoprite Knysna



Our Garden – Shoprite Parow Park and Checkers FX Protea Heights



Mhani Gingi – Shoprite Group, Home Office (7 November)



Mthimkhulu Community Development Programme – Shoprite Kleinmond



Entries to the Act for Change Food Garden Competition close on 30 November. Enter now on the Shoprite website - entry is free and no data costs apply.