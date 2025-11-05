Nicci Boutiques unveils signature fragrance, embodying modern femininity

For over three decades, Nicci has helped define modern femininity through bold fashion, timeless design and a deep connection with women who express their individuality through style.

Image supplied

Now, the brand takes its next step in this journey, from clothing that empowers to a fragrance that embodies it.

Nicci will officially launch its first-ever fragrance, called Nicci Signature, at the end of November in-store and online.

A scent born in the heart of Parfex, France

For Nicci, creating a fragrance wasn’t just a natural progression; it was a deeply intentional one. Fashion has always been a way for women to express who they are, and now their scent will define how they are remembered.

Nicci Signature was envisioned as the invisible accessory that completes every look. It’s a sensory expression of the Nicci lifestyle that lingers long after she’s left the room.

“Every Nicci piece tells a story of confidence, individuality, and strength,” says Niki Breger, co-founder of Nicci. “We wanted to capture that same spirit in a bottle, a scent that feels like Nicci, that celebrates the spirit of the women who wear our brand.”

This dream took the team on an extraordinarily creative journey, travelling through scent labs, testing countless samples, and exploring fragrance houses across multiple continents. The goal: to create a perfume that felt authentically Nicci.

The essence of Nicci Signature

At its heart, Nicci Signature is more than a fragrance; it’s an attitude. It embodies the woman who walks with quiet confidence, whose presence is felt before she speaks and remembered long after she’s gone

Each note of Nicci Signature tells a part of her story:

Cherry blossom and violet, delicate but never fragile, offer a soft opening that draws you in



Rose, jasmine, and tuberose sensual florals with classic elegance bloom with intention and poise.



Solar notes add unexpected warmth, like sunlight meeting skin.



Clove introduces a touch of mystery, a whisper of quiet rebellion.



Vetiver grounds the fragrance, smoky, earthy, unforgettable.



A reminder that softness and strength can coexist, Nicci Signature captures the duality of modern femininity, tender yet powerful, graceful yet grounded.

More than a scent, it’s a statement

The launch of Nicci Signature marks a defining milestone for Nicci Boutiques, expanding from fashion to fragrance, from fabric to feeling. It represents an evolution of the brand’s legacy: continuing to empower women through design, now translated into scent.

“This fragrance is an extension of our world,” explainsBreger. “Our customers have always connected with how our clothes make them feel confident, seen, and inspired. Nicci Signature captures that emotion in a new way. It’s not just something you wear; it’s something you become.”