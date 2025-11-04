South Africa
    Dua Lipa launches skincare line in collaboration with Augustinus Bader

    Popstar Dua Lipa has launched a skincare line in collaboration with luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader. Simply called Dua for a simplified skincare routine, the line consists of three products: a cleanser, a serum, and a moisturiser.
    4 Nov 2025
    4 Nov 2025
    
    Image credit: Dua

    “I wanted to create something that felt like it could really restore and protect my skin,” she told British Vogue.

    Known for her jet-setting ways between touring and vacationing, she says, “I get the occasional breakouts and dryness, especially from long-haul flights.”

    So, she set out to develop a simple three-step skincare routine.

    “A three-step skincare line feels really manageable and not so daunting,” Lipa told Vogue.

    ​The three steps include the Balancing Cream Cleanser, Supercharged Glow Complex serum, and Renewal Cream.

    Lipa says the Balancing Cream Cleanser was developed to be “really moisturising but not tight or squeaky for all the wrong reasons,” she explained to Vogue.

    As for the Supercharged Glow Complex serum, it's “supercharged” with vitamins, including vitamin B7 and niacinamide, along with marine bio-retinol, glycerol glucoside, and ectoin.



    “I wanted to have a serum that I felt had all the good vitamins in it to give you that glow, but also hydrate and support your skin barrier,” says the popstar.

    The final product and final step in the routine, the Renewal Cream, is described as “bouncy, soft, and nice” by Lipa.

    All of the products feature a patented version of Bader’s trademark hero-ingredient TFC8, developed by Lipa and Professor Augustinus Bader called TFC5.

    Not as strong as the TFC8, TFC5 is made for skin with minimal to moderate damage.

    Dua is available online.

    Source: Vogue

