    Checkers' new all-halaal store changes the game in SA

    The largest halaal Checkers in South Africa opened its doors at Saxony Westwood Mall in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal - offering shoppers a new benchmark in premium, culturally inclusive retail.
    3 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.shopriteholdings.co.za

    The store created over 212 job opportunities within the local community, including 94 new positions and 10 management roles.

    Working in close collaboration with the National Independent Halaal Trust (NIHT), the store is fully halaal-certified across all departments - from butchery and bakery to delicatessen and ready-to-eat meals - ensuring peace of mind for customers.

    The Saxony Westwood store features a vibrant food court with doughnuts, Dubai-inspired strawberry and chocolate desserts layered with kataifi and pistachio cream, affogatos, Belgian waffles, and an on-demand Bombay Crush machine.

    The beverage bar complements this with Indian-inspired coffees and teas such as Karak chai, Elaichi chai, and Rooibos chai, plus refreshing slushies.

    The deli offers wood-fired tandoors from India for authentic Tandoori chicken, meats, vegetables, and naan breads cooked on site, as well as Turkish doner machines preparing traditional beef and chicken shawarmas.

    In the bakery customers will find daily baked mithais, baklava, and Middle Eastern flatbreads, alongside a new range of 100% halaal Indian fresh and frozen meals, while the butchery specialises in 100% halaal meats, from Championship Boerewors to Steakhouse Classic cuts.

    "This store builds on the foundation laid by Checkers Foods Cowey Park in Essenwood, Durban, the first halaal store in the province. Now we have elevated the scale, sophistication, and customer experience to new heights. Every aspect - from design and product selection to the in-store atmosphere - has been thoughtfully crafted to raise the standard of retail excellence," says Riaz Cotwal, divisional manager for Checkers KwaZulu-Natal

    "Checkers Westwood blends world-class retail with the tastes and values of the local community,” he adds.

