Radio: Merging the in-store and on-air world

Radio in South Africa isn’t just alive — it’s evolving. Xtra Impact Radio Packages is a radio retail package solution created with Rainmaker Media, the retail media network powered by the Shoprite Group, and its Xtra Savings rewards programme database.

Working alongside Rainmaker Media gives Ultimate Media access to insights from shopper data and billions of consumer interactions through more than 33 million Xtra Savings members, the continent’s biggest retail rewards programme in South Africa.

Together, they’re merging the in-store and on-air worlds to create a retail advertising ecosystem that’s measurable, attributable and conversion-driven.

The Xtra Impact Radio Retail Packages combine three high-impact touchpoints:

Commercial radio for reach and influence.



Shoprite and Checkers in-store radio for contextual, in-the-moment engagement.



Xtra Savings shopper data for precision targeting and post-campaign measurement.

The holy grail of accountability

By addressing the top, middle, and end of the funnel, these packages are built to reduce wastage, optimise spend, and prove real sales impact.

For participating brands, that means full sales and uplift reports post-campaign — the holy grail of accountability.

Together, they form a first-ever, fully measurable radio retail ecosystem that turns awareness into action, sound into sales, and campaigns into case studies.

Accessibility

Radio remains one of the country’s most trusted and far-reaching mediums, particularly within the middle market. Its accessibility in a data-sensitive environment, coupled with credible presenters and consistent presence, makes it a resilient and influential platform for brands.

For more than a decade, Ultimate Media has specialised in high-engagement audio campaigns, offering full-service solutions from creative concept to execution, tracking, and post-campaign reporting.

Three years ago, Ultimate Media expanded into Aggregated Audience Radio Packages, combining stations and time channels in a data-driven way to maximise reach at the most efficient cost per thousand (CPT).

This approach applies digital-style planning to traditional radio, balancing reach with cost efficiency.

As marketing shifts increasingly toward measurable outcomes, Ultimate Media has focused on showing that radio can play a role across the full marketing funnel.