Betway SA20 and Switch Energy Drink partner to energise fans

It’s fun, quirky and packs a serious punch, all the qualities which underpin the new partnership between Betway SA20 and Switch Energy Drink. The alternative beverage brand has been unveiled as the League’s ‘energy drink partner’, bringing in high energy, unique innovation and a distinct experience across all six stadiums this season.

The partnership aims to push boundaries and work together to find ways to continue to break the mould and elevate the fan experience. This is a timely association as South Africa’s premier T20 cricket League gears up for an anticipated third season starting on 9 January 2025.

"We're thrilled to partner with Switch Energy Drink, a Proudly South African brand that embodies the same bold, fearless, and fun-loving spirit as Betway SA20," Graeme Smith, Betway SA20 League Commissioner said . "We've seen how the brand has been a positive disruptor in the industry and we look forward to bringing that same energy to the stadiums to ensure unforgettable experiences for the fans.”

As a brand that speaks to a diverse audience, Switch Energy Drink is the perfect match for Betway SA20's vibrant and eclectic fan base..

“Becoming the official energy drink partner of the Betway SA20 is a proud and deeply meaningful moment for Switch,” Switch Energy Drink CEO Christian Wentzel commented . “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans, and we’re honoured to energise the players and fans who make this game so extraordinary. Together, we’re gearing up for a truly unforgettable season."

Switch Energy Drink have been involved in the South African sport landscape through partnerships in rugby and athletics, but will be making their first entry into one of the country’s most loved sports.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Betway SA20 as we step onto the cricket pitch for the very first time. This collaboration is a milestone for Switch Energy Drink, allowing us to bring our energy to one of South Africa’s most loved sports. We’ve loved the vibe of the fans in the first two seasons and seen how Betway SA20 connects people from all walks of life, and we’re excited to energize fans, players, and communities throughout the tournament.” Zhu Glade, head of marketing of Switch Energy Drink”

Season 3 of Betway SA20 gets underway on 9 January when defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape host MI Cape Town at St George’s Park. This kicks off a month of festivities across the country as the best local and international stars take centre stage. Tickets for the matches are available at www.sa20.co.za.



