Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Customer Service (UK Company) Work from Home Work From Home
- Finance Manager Cape Town
- Assistant Store Manager Cape Town
- Retail Store Manager Pretoria
- Customer Service Team Manager - UK Market Work From Home
- Recruitment Consultant Work From Home
- Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
- Assistant Store Manager - Retail store Johannesburg
Betway SA20 and Switch Energy Drink partner to energise fans
The partnership aims to push boundaries and work together to find ways to continue to break the mould and elevate the fan experience. This is a timely association as South Africa’s premier T20 cricket League gears up for an anticipated third season starting on 9 January 2025.
"We're thrilled to partner with Switch Energy Drink, a Proudly South African brand that embodies the same bold, fearless, and fun-loving spirit as Betway SA20," Graeme Smith, Betway SA20 League Commissioner said. "We've seen how the brand has been a positive disruptor in the industry and we look forward to bringing that same energy to the stadiums to ensure unforgettable experiences for the fans.”
As a brand that speaks to a diverse audience, Switch Energy Drink is the perfect match for Betway SA20's vibrant and eclectic fan base..
“Becoming the official energy drink partner of the Betway SA20 is a proud and deeply meaningful moment for Switch,” Switch Energy Drink CEO Christian Wentzel commented. “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of South Africans, and we’re honoured to energise the players and fans who make this game so extraordinary. Together, we’re gearing up for a truly unforgettable season."
Switch Energy Drink have been involved in the South African sport landscape through partnerships in rugby and athletics, but will be making their first entry into one of the country’s most loved sports.
"We’re thrilled to partner with Betway SA20 as we step onto the cricket pitch for the very first time. This collaboration is a milestone for Switch Energy Drink, allowing us to bring our energy to one of South Africa’s most loved sports. We’ve loved the vibe of the fans in the first two seasons and seen how Betway SA20 connects people from all walks of life, and we’re excited to energize fans, players, and communities throughout the tournament.” Zhu Glade, head of marketing of Switch Energy Drink”
Season 3 of Betway SA20 gets underway on 9 January when defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape host MI Cape Town at St George’s Park. This kicks off a month of festivities across the country as the best local and international stars take centre stage. Tickets for the matches are available at www.sa20.co.za.
- Betway SA20 and Switch Energy Drink partner to energise fans04 Dec 16:05
- Celebrate a decade of energy with Switch Energy Drink01 Nov 13:33
- Switch Energy Drink unveils premium 275ml glass bottles in partnership with Halewood South Africa29 Oct 11:30
- Switch Energy Drink launches New Vita C Range for immune support: Same taste, new look24 Jul 10:59
- Switch Energy Drink launches first ever 24 Mixed Case exclusively with Makro04 Jul 13:28