Betway SA20 Catch R2m testament to sports marketing

Since its inception in 2023, the Betway Catch R2m rewards have been an engagement that has drawn fans into the heart of the action, and it is a powerful testament to how sports marketing can drive fan participation and measurable business outcomes.

One of the lucky winners of the Betway Catch R2m fan engagement (Image supplied)

"The Betway Catch R2m has become a hallmark of fan engagement, proving that effective sponsorships can extend far beyond branding,” says Carrie Delaney, managing director at Mscsports.

“The growing number of winners reflects the tournament’s growing excitement and our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences,” adds Delaney.

A fan-favourite feature

The first season in that year began with an R1m prize pool, which was later doubled to R2m.

That season nine winners emerged, with Betway account holders receiving double their prize share.

The Betway Catch R2m is a fan-favourite feature of the Betway SA20 and has delivered thrilling moments and life-changing prizes over the past three seasons, making it an example of how successful sponsorship and fan engagement in South Africa can work.

Mscsports, the agency behind Betway’s sponsorship activations, explains the Betway Catch R2m rewards those who make a clean one-handed catch with a share of the prize pot.

Winners

The 2024 edition maintained the R2m prize pool, producing eight winners.

The incentive for Betway account holders to double their prize share continued, and the season introduced new dimensions to the fan experience.

Additional participants included winners from Betway’s Game of Zones and Catch from the Couch competitions, further amplifying excitement and engagement.

In 2025, the campaign reached new heights with a record-breaking 13 winners sharing the R2m prize pool.

That season introduced a new twist where Betway account holders who had played the Betway Catch Game before making their winning catch tripled their prize share.

Two of the 13 winners benefited from this new incentive, highlighting how the campaign continues to evolve to reward fan participation.

Memorable personal stories

Beyond the prize money, the Betway Catch R2m has created memorable personal stories.

Nelis Janse van Rensburg, whose catch this season was celebrated in the Mogol Post newspaper in Limpopo, and his friends had a pact to share the winnings if any of them made a catch— a promise they spoke into existence.

Another winner, Martin, added a touch of humour to his triumph by sending a photo of himself with the Betway Catch R2m cheque to his portfolio manager, jokingly asking if it was sufficient as proof of income.