Launch of Havas Play in Africa empowers brands across the continent to play in culture

By connecting brands with people and communities, Havas’ network dedicated to activating consumer passions will drive business growth for African brands.

Havas Africa has officially launched Havas Play, Havas’ global network with expertise across sponsorships, partnerships, experiential, social, influencers, and branded content. This latest launch expanses the footprint of the global Havas Play network, which encompasses over 500+ Play experts in more than 20 countries across the globe.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024-2028 report, entertainment and media (E&M) revenue in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria is expected to surpass the average 3.9% compound annual growth rate forecasted globally. Between 2023 and 2028, South Africa's E&M revenue is projected to increase from $16.1bn to $19.8bn, Nigeria's from $9.0bn to $13.6bn, and Kenya's from $3.8bn to $4.8bn. This growth highlights Africa’s deep-rooted music, sports, and gaming communities, which makes Africa a key market for investment in areas of consumer passion.

"At Havas Play, we don’t just create campaigns – we ignite passion points and build communities where brands and fans connect in meaningful ways. Africa is a powerhouse of culture, creativity, and untapped potential, and its influence on the global entertainment and sports economy is undeniable. By expanding Havas Play into Africa, we are strengthening our global footprint and unlocking new opportunities for brands to engage with some of the most passionate fan bases in the world. This is more than growth – it’s about shaping the future of fandom on a global scale,” said Renata Spackova, chief operating officer of New Core Business at Havas.

Having launched across Havas’ major markets including Australia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Spain, Italy, China, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, and LATAM, Havas Play has driven impactful activations for storied brands including Alpine, Jameson, Total Wireless, Puma, Narcotics Anonymous, L’Enfant Blue, and HARMAN Gaming. Now, Havas Play extends its bespoke capabilities into Africa.

“Africa’s strong, vibrant, and diverse cultures are deeply rooted in entertainment, whether it be sports, music, or gaming. This is part of our people. We believe that Havas Play has the potential to help brands become cultural players and form meaningful connections in a fragmented media landscape, contributing to a culture of co-creation. Brands cannot exist without the people – therefore, culture needs to be taken seriously to ensure they connect with superfans,” says Carel Scheepers, head of new core business at Havas Africa.

Provit Chemmani, CEO at Havas Africa, shared: “Africa is not just a market; it is a movement – driven by passion, creativity, and an unstoppable energy for entertainment. With Havas Play, we are not just launching a service; we are igniting a cultural revolution where brands don’t just advertise, they become part of the fabric of music, sports, and gaming. This is our moment to shape the future of fan engagement and put Africa at the forefront of the global entertainment economy.”

Havas Play launches today, build a meaningful offering for existing and new clients by harnessing the power of African people’s passion for sport, music, and technology.



