Havas Media network launches global e-commerce offering in Africa

Havas Africa has announced the launch of Havas Market, Havas’ strategic full-service e-commerce offering. Havas Market is designed to create a more meaningful shopping experience for consumers, optimising the entire path to purchase to achieve best-in-class service for clients. The agency will support brands looking to transform their commerce approach across direct-to-consumer platforms, retailer marketplaces, in-store purchases and more. Havas Market empowers brands to unlock the full potential of commerce, driving incremental revenue and transforming their bottom line.

Havas Africa is investing significantly in talent and expertise to bring world-class e-commerce capabilities to the continent. According to Statista, e-commerce in Africa is predicated to grow by $21.5bn (+62.19%) between 2024 -2029.

"In the vibrant tapestry of Africa's rising economies, e-commerce isn't just a trend, it's a transformative force. At Havas Africa, we're not just building digital bridges to consumers, we're crafting meaningful experiences that empower both brands and communities. Our mission is to weave e-commerce and retail media into the very fabric of Africa's growth story, creating a future where opportunity and connection are accessible to all,” said Provit Chemmani, CEO Havas Africa and Global MD CoE India.

Havas Market will help brands rethink the retail journey and, in turn, reach an engaged audience across a highly competitive category. Comprised of e-commerce experts across the continent and a global network spanning 27 countries, the full-service offering will support brands across e-commerce consulting and operations, content performance, paid performance and sales analytics. Brands within and beyond the retail sector will receive strategic counsel around how to identify the right customers, where to retail, how to show up in retailers’ marketplaces and more. Through Havas’ converged corporate strategy, which builds bridges across media, creative, production and technology, Havas Market will tap into the power of the group’s more than 23,000 across the world.

Further to this Havas Africa will also be developing a report based on Black Friday and Cyber-Monday transactions, which will give brands insights into e-commerce shopping experiences related to key shopping moments. The report will track sales before, during, and after Black Friday; as a means to leverage moments and e-commerce. The report will be released in January 2025 and is another example of how Havas Market will benefit brands in Africa.

“Within the e-commerce domain, retail media is poised to revolutionise Africa's marketing landscape, offering brands an unprecedented opportunity to connect with consumers at the critical point of purchase. Havas Market is leading the charge, empowering brands to harness the power of retail media through cutting-edge technology, strategic expertise, and deep consumer insights. With Havas Market, businesses can navigate the complexities of this dynamic channels, optimise their campaigns, and drive exceptional results,” said Chemmani.

Havas Market goes live today and aims to build a meaningful offering to existing and new potential clients through this service.



