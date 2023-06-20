Marketing & Media Advertising
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuYOUKNOW TechnologiesSunshinegunJoe PublicTBWAPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comSappiHook, Line & SinkerEverlyticKagiso Media RadioHavas JohannesburgHelmIncubetaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dentsu Creative appoints award-winning TJ Njozela as executive creative director

    Issued by Dentsu
    3 Dec 2024
    3 Dec 2024
    Dentsu South Africa is thrilled to announce the appointment of TJ Njozela as our new executive creative director, effective 1 February 2025. A celebrated figure in the creative industry, TJ brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will further strengthen our commitment to innovation and excellence.
    Dentsu Creative appoints award-winning TJ Njozela as executive creative director

    With a wealth of experience leading creative teams at top agencies, TJ has built an impressive portfolio. His work with leading brands in sectors ranging from FMCG and automotive, to QSR and Pharma, has consistently delivered impactful campaigns, showcasing his flair for creativity and strategy.

    TJ’s accolades include Cannes Lions, The One Show, and D&AD awards, among others. These achievements highlight not only his creative ingenuity but also his ability to nurture teams that consistently produce industry-defining work.

    At dentsu, we are committed to innovation and creating impactful campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. TJ embodies this ethos and brings a unique energy and vision that we are confident will inspire our teams and elevate our work,” said Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creaative South Africa.

    Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, added: “TJ’s appointment signifies an exciting moment for Dentsu as we continue to push creative boundaries. His ability to craft compelling campaigns that drive results, combined with his natural leadership style, will undoubtedly enhance our impact across the region.”

    In his new role, TJ will lead creative strategy and execution across key projects, collaborating closely with teams in South Africa and the broader SSA region. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter as dentsu continues to redefine creative solutions that drive real-world impact.

    Read more: creative director, Dentsu Creative
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz