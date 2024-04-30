The Metro FM Music Awards open entries for 2025 edition

The Metro FM Music Awards (MMA) opened for entries for the 2025 edition on 1 December and will close on Sunday, 2 February 2025.

Source: © Waya Mag Waya Mag The 2024 MMA Artist of the Year: Lwah Ndlunkulu. Entries for the 2025 MMA edition are now open

Unlike the previous years, where they started with the launch of the awards and only then opened the entries, Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM’s business manager says this year they decided to provide more time to allow the eligible artists to make their submissions.

“We are thrilled to open entries for the 2025 MMA. This is especially so after an incredible year of vibrant music, released during a time when the country is commemorating 30 years of democracy.”

The awards will be hosted by the South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) Metro FM, and have partnered with the Mpumalanga provincial government and the Motsepe Foundation.

Application process

To be eligible for entry, all recorded albums, singles, and recordings must have been released between 28 February 2024 and 28 February 2025.

The entry guidelines, general rules and regulations are available on the Metro FM website where entries can also be submitted.

The top five nominees per category will be announced at the nominees' announcement event scheduled to take place in February, prior to the main awards ceremony.

Categories

The following categories are open for entries:

Best Gospel Album



Best Jazz Album



Best Produced Album



Best Collaboration Song



Song of the Year



Best Music Video



Best Viral Challenge



Best Female Artist



Best Male Artist



Best New Artist



Artist of the Year



Best Styled Artist



Best Duo/Group



Best R&B



Best Dance



Best African Pop



Best Amapiano



Best Hip Hop



Best Kwaito/Gqom

The date for the nominees' announcement and awards ceremonies will be announced soon.