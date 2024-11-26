Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
    Is OpenAI shifting gears to an advertising model? Maybe

    3 Dec 2024
    3 Dec 2024
    OpenAI, the $150bn AI powerhouse behind ChatGPT, is considering integrating advertising into its products as part of its transition to a for-profit structure.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    In an interview with the Financial Times, chief financial officer Sarah Friar stated that the company is “weighing up an ads model” and emphasised being “thoughtful about when and where” advertisements would be implemented.

    The company, which raised $6.6 billion in funding in October, has been recruiting advertising talent from industry giants like Meta and Google, according to sources and LinkedIn data analysed by the FT.

    Despite exploring potential revenue streams, Friar later sent a statement clarifying that OpenAI has “no active plans to pursue advertising” at this time, focusing instead on the rapid growth and opportunities within its existing business model.

    As the AI sector surges, OpenAI aims to monetise its offerings, including its AI-powered search engine. Meanwhile, competitors like Perplexity have already begun piloting advertising in their products.

