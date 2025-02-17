Guardian Media Group taps into AI's potential with OpenAI collaboration

OpenAI and Guardian Media Group have formed a strategic partnership that will allow ChatGPT’s global users to access The Guardian’s editorial content.

Millions of users

Through this partnership, ChatGPT’s 300 million weekly global users will gain direct access and receive extended summaries to The Guardian’s trusted reporting. This aims to broaden Guardian’s reach, connecting its journalism with interested audiences around the world.

Content will appear with attribution back to the Guardian to provide transparency and links to access information.

The Guardian will also be rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise across the business, with the aim of developing new products, features and tools for both its readers and business operations.

Expanding reach

Guardian Media Group is publisher of theguardian.com, among the world’s largest English-speaking quality news websites, as well as The Guardian newspaper founded over two centuries ago as the Manchester Guardian.

Today’s announcement comes a year after the Guardian published its approach to AI⁠(opens in a new window), focused on ensuring that its use of generative AI is under human oversight and for the benefit of its readers, its business and its wider mission.

Keith Underwood, chief financial and operating officer, Guardian Media Group said, “This new partnership with OpenAI reflects the intellectual property rights and value associated with our award-winning journalism, expanding our reach and impact to new audiences and innovative platform services.”

“Our partnership with Guardian Media Group furthers our goal of supporting world-class journalism and enriches the ChatGPT experience by providing access to relevant, timely news content. It’s part of our overall strategy to help publishers and audiences benefit from advanced AI technology,” said Brad Lightcap, OpenAI COO.