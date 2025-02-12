Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiMediamarkBrandfundiKantarAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIgnition GroupMachine_Howard AudioThe CoupAFDABrand Influence AgencyAfriGISGoogleOgilvy South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sanef appoints Makhudu Sefara as new chairperson

    12 Feb 2025
    12 Feb 2025
    During its first Council meeting of 2025 in Cape Town, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) appointed Makhudu Sefara as its new chairperson.
    Makhudu Sefara has been appointed as the new chairperson of Sanef. Source: Supplied.
    Makhudu Sefara has been appointed as the new chairperson of Sanef. Source: Supplied.

    Sefara is the editor of the Sunday Times and previously chaired Sanef’s Media Freedom sub-committee.

    He replaces Nwabisa Makunga who relinquished the position following her promotion to an executive role at Arena.

    Sefara thanked his predecessor for her leadership and challenged the organisation to follow in her footsteps in defending media freedom and
    strengthening the industry that is facing strong economic headwinds.

    “I take this opportunity seriously and note that it comes at a time when the industry is facing a myriad of challenges. Many newsrooms are asking the question of how they are going to turn the corner without losing faith and hoping for better solutions as they go through retrenchments and having critical positions frozen, which has an impact on the quality of the work and therefore an impact on the quality of the contribution journalism makes to our much-cherished democracy,” Sefara said.

    He thanked all newsroom leaders for continuing to do a sterling job of telling the South African story and “doing this not for themselves but for the country even with limited capacity”.

    Slindile Khanyile, publishing editor of Umbele, an isiZulu financial publication, is the new chairperson of the Sanef Media Freedom sub-committee.

    Sanef also congratulated Phathiswa Magopeni on her appointment as the new executive director of the Press Council of South Africa. Thivhudzi Lukoto, executive producer at SAFM: News and Current Affairs, is Sanef’s new representative at the PCSA.

    Read more: news, SANEF, Makhudu Sefara, chairperson
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz