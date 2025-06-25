All the 2025 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

Kyle Cowan of News24 has been named Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards for his investigation into the assassination of Cloete and Thomas Murray. Buyeleni Sibanyoni of AmaBhungane won the Juby Mayet Rising Star Award, while veteran journalist Phil Mtimkulu received the Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sanef’s chairperson, Makhudu Sefara, in his address, noted that the global media landscape has become increasingly perilous for journalists. He said that according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), 129 journalists and media workers were killed in 2023, and another 122 in 2024. These brave individuals were not only reporting from a war zone but were often targeted, labelled partisans, and tragically, many were killed along with their families.

He highlighted the central theme of the awards, ‘Guardians of Democracy: Upholding Integrity in a Changing World’, saying journalists must continue serving the public interest through fearless storytelling, safeguard their integrity, and hold fast to the ideals of their craft.

Margaret Nienaber, Chief Operating Officer of Standard Bank, praised the profession, saying: “Even in a sea of noise, it is your voice that brings clarity. Even in an age of speed, it is your integrity that brings trust. Journalism isn’t just about reach, it’s about responsibility — about asking the hard questions, telling the hard truths, and standing firm when it matters most.”

List of categories and winners:

Hard News

Winner: Norman Masungwini, City Press, for South Africa’s worst City Manager.

Runner up: Ziyanda Zweni and Sino Majangaza, Daily Dispatch for Dying of thirst in democracy.

Commendation: Lisalee Solomons and Nicole McCain, News 24 for “Please help us get out’: Trapped survivor speaks from beneath rubble of collapsed George building.

Indigenous Language Reporting

Winner: Cleopatra Jones, SABC’s Cutting Edge for Human Dumping Site.

Runner up: Dennis Tshetlhane, SABC’s Leihlo la Sechaba for Love Scams.

Commendation: Raymond Mojapelo – SABC’s Leihlo La Sechaba: Moretshe and Vukosi Mathonsi – SABC’s Ngula ya Vutivi: Sassa R350.

Community Service Reporting

Winner: Tammy Jane Fray, GO! & Express, for Maternity ward mayhem.

Runner up: Thembi Siaga, Limpopo Mirror for Unregistered school in Mpheni may soon be closed

Commendation: Shanti Jafta – UD Express: Lapland residents demand liveable homes

Investigative Journalism

Kyle Cowan, News24 for Murray Murders.

Runners up: Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Daily Maverick for Ghost company bags R428m Oxygen plants tender for state hospitals and Devi Govender, eNCA for Boys and Girls Town.

Commendation: Dewald van Rensburg – AmaBhungane: The #Laundry: City of Gold and Nicky Troll – Carte Blanche: Black Gold.

Business Journalism

Winner: Kabelo Khumalo, Business Day for Mystery of former Remgro director’s elusive PhD.

Runner up: Lyse Comins, Mail & Guardian for SABC’s Manas is ‘heartbroken’ over deepfake adverts.

Commendation: Mpho Lakaje – eNCA: Recycling – From Trash to Treasure.

Features

Winner: Sean Christie, GroundUp for Follow the Water.

Runner up: Giulietta Talevi, Currency for The great Joburg art grift.

Finalist: Daily Maverick: Hunting the Joule.

Features (Broadcast)

Winner: Luke Daniel and Marvin Charles, News24 for No Place to call Home.

Runner up: Taryn Crossman, Carte Blanche for Kidnapping Crisis.

Finalist: Cleopatra Jones – SABC: Victims of Hope.

Lifestyle

Winner: Charles Leonard, Mail & Guardian for The Islamic roots of Afrikaans.

Runner up: Mervyn Naidoo, IOL Daily News for Warrior in the Comrades ‘bus driver’ seat.

Commendation: Theunis Strydom – Currency: Grazing through Uruguay’s beefy heritage.

Columns/Editorials

Winner: Garth Theunissen, News24 for Mr Kganyago, scary inflation isn’t under your bed, it’s in the Union Buildings

Runners up: Shirley de Villiers, Currency for Lesufi’s R200bn flight of fancy and Sisonke Mlamla, Daily Dispatchfor Tragic food poisoning cases demand urgent action.

Commendations: Don Pinnock – Daily Maverick: Trading in wild things: Major rethink required, for biodiversity’s sake.

Zongile Nhlapo – EWN: Black women on SA TV – if they’re not victims of paedophilia, their private parts are on misogyny blast.

Willemien Brummer – Netwerk24: Hoekom vier ons nie ons plooie en warmgloede nie?

Visual journalism (Editorial cartoons & graphic layout)

Winner: Jeff Wicks, Alex Patrick and Sharlene Rood, News24for Final Footsteps: the Kirsten Kluyts Murder.

Runner up: Themba Siwela, The Citizen for 30 Years of Democracy.

Commendations: Jonathan Shapiro – Daily Maverick: The Gnu Dawn and Brandan Reynolds – Business Day: Body of work.

News Photographs

Winner: Siphiwe Sibeko, Reuters for Unrest in Mozambique Following Disputed Elections.

Runner up: Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24 for Hoe lank nog?

Commendation: Melinda Stuurman, Netwerk24 for Floyd Shivambu quits EFF for MK.

Feature Photographs

Winner: Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24 for Mens en dier op knieë langs dieselfde damme.

Runner up: Felix Dlangamandla, Daily Maverick for Down in the River to Pray: Good Friday Baptism ceremony at the Klipriver bridge.

Special Commendation: Luke Daniel, News24 for ON THE ROAD: No water, toilets and electricity but Lourierpark occupiers hope they can call it home.

Sports Photographs

Winner: Theodore Jeptha, Netwerk24 for Handre Pollard Flying.

Runner up: Lefty Shivambu, Gallo Images for Flying high to score a goal.

Commendations: Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24 - “Leeus-breier skud kop oor besluit om nie in doodsnikke uit te skop, Ettienne van Rensburg, Vaalweekblaad - SA se beste landlopers gekroon,

Manager/Publisher of the Year

Winner: Dunisani Ntsanwisi