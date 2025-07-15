Education departments show united front at 2025 Technical Educators Conference

The 8th Annual Technical Educators Conference, held in Johannesburg recently, saw a series of 'firsts' for the event, including the presence of both the Basic Education and Higher Education & Training departments.

Supplied image: Kagiso Trust, Sasol and DBE leadership

Dean Zwoitwaho Nevhutalu, a trustee at Kagiso Trust said this was “symbolic and powerful” and that the united front presented at the conference for the first time “shows us that bridging the gap between educational levels is possible, necessary and urgent”.

Co-sponsored by Kagiso Trust and the Sasol Foundation, the theme of this year's conference was 'Crafting the future: Quality vocational education models and training through modern technologies'.

This opened the channel for another first for the event: the presence of lecturers from technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and schools of skills, as well as the high school educators who have traditionally attended.

Nevhutalu said the conference theme challenged everyone in the sector to reimagine TVET.

Addressing the hundreds of educators at the conference, he added: “You are the ones who turn models into practice, policies into action and young minds into future leaders. You are the true crafters of the future.”

Tshamani Mathebula, the head of the Sasol Foundation Trust, said the unified approach was a significant step forward. “It strengthens the articulation between educational levels and underscores the importance of cohesive, responsive vocational pathways,” she said.

Sizakele Mphatsoe, Kagiso Trust’s head of education, said the conference came at a “crucial moment” in the evolution of the TVET sector as the Department of Basic Education conducts a curriculum review and beds down the General Education and Training Certificate, introduced in 2023 as part of a three-stream model that provides different educational paths for learners based on their performance and career aspirations.

“The alignment of curricula with industry demands is urgent and essential,” she said. “To truly empower the next generation, we must reconstruct our training models, embedding digital fluency and entrepreneurial thinking at every level of learning.”

Supplied image: Recipients at awards ceremony

Milestones

Speaking at the conference’s gala dinner at Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg, Kagiso Trust chairperson Mankone Ntsaba said the event marked two milestones: 10 years of impact by the Technical Schools of Excellence Network, spearheaded by the Sasol Foundation; and 40 years of transformative work by Kagiso Trust.

“The Trust’s 40-year legacy reflects our evolution from a donor-funded entity at inception to a self-sustainable organisation that partners across government, civil society and the private sector to enable inclusive, sustainable education,” she said.

Ntsaba added that the partnerships behind the conference were “an example of how our legacy is not a solo journey but a shared one. Together we have built a platform that empowers technical educators, the very backbone of our economic engine.”

In its efforts to ignite human capacity in schools, Ntsaba said Kagiso Trust was investing in modern technologies, supporting the professional development of educators and co-creating education models that respond to urgent development needs.

It is part of the Trust’s initiative to enhance teaching efficiency and learner engagement by introducing interactive and immersive learning technologies in schools across the Sekhukhune East education district in Limpopo.

Virtual reality learning

Earlier, technical educators spent a full-day in hands-on workshops that provided direct exposure to industry-aligned tools and emerging methods in disciplines such as automotive, electronics, mechatronics, instrumentation, welding, power systems and digital drafting.

Mathebula said the conference provided a voice for technical-vocational educators who equip young people with practical skills and prepare them for meaningful participation in the workforce and wider society.

Mphatsoe added that continuous professional development for educators was the foundation of technical excellence: “Let us create a future where vocational education is innovative, inclusive and impactful – a future that uplifts learners, educators and our broader society.”